Centre wants CAG to audit DTH firms

The Centre on Wednesday demanded an audit of Direct-To-Home (DTH) providers after suspicions of discrepancies in revenue calculations emerged. The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has reached out to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, requesting they carry out the audit.



DTH operators had sought a licence fee waiver in May, citing a drop in subscriber count over the years. They requested the Centre to waive the 8 per cent licence fee imposed on them and had presented a similar proposal for broadband services to the Department of Telecommunications to maintain their competitive edge in the market.



This has prompted the MIB to seek the intervention of the CAG. The ministry has requested the auditor to assess the firms' details of subscribers and the amount they owe in licence fees.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)