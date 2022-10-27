Centre wants CAG to audit DTH firms

The MIB requested the audit after it suspected discrepancies in the revenue calculations of DTH providers

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 27, 2022 8:11 AM  | 1 min read
dth

The Centre on Wednesday demanded an audit of Direct-To-Home (DTH) providers after suspicions of discrepancies in revenue calculations emerged. The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has reached out to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, requesting they carry out the audit.

DTH operators had sought a licence fee waiver in May, citing a drop in subscriber count over the years. They requested the Centre to waive the 8 per cent licence fee imposed on them and had presented a similar proposal for broadband services to the Department of Telecommunications to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

This has prompted the MIB to seek the intervention of the CAG. The ministry has requested the auditor to assess the firms' details of subscribers and the amount they owe in licence fees.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mib Cag Comptroller & auditor general of india Dth operator internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
zee-sony

Zee, Sony to sell 3 Hindi channels to allay CCI's anti-competition concerns
17 hours ago

sony

Sony Pictures Networks India rebrands channels
1 day ago

Business Today

India Today Group launches Business Today TV
5 days ago