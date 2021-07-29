Sun TV retains top spot across genres: BARC Week 29

Star Plus continues to dominate Hindi speaking market (HSM), while Sun TV dominates the South market, according to the data

After four-five weeks, Sun TV has reatined its leadership position across genres in week 29, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) weekly viewership data.

The channel registered 2834.24 (000s) AMA. Star Plus - a Hindi general entertainment channel that was leading across genre has bagged the second spot with 2760.35(000s) AMA, followed by Star Maa on the third spot with2693.99 (000s) AMA.

Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Utsav bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spots with 2206.82 (000s) AMA, 1987.17 (000s) AMA, and 1985.01 (000s) AMA, respectively. Star Vijay, Zee Telugu, Sony Pal, and Colors Rishtey, bagged seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 1892.43, 1795.85, 1632.48, and 1552.7(000s) AMA, respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the list of top five channels this week with 2673.85(000s) AMA, followed by Sony Sab on the second spot with 2155.91 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav on the third spot with 1975.84 (000s) AMA. Colors and Sony Pal bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1953.56 (000s) AMA and 1545.02 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2825.76 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2623.6 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 1884.25 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1759.49 (000s) AMA and Zee Kannada with 1520.58(000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)