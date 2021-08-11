Star Sports signs Škoda as broadcast sponsor for ICC T20 WC

Sports broadcaster Star Sports has signed Škoda Auto as the fifth sponsor for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The sportscaster has roped in six sponsors for the tournament including Byju's, Dream11, Vimal, and Coca-Cola. The name of the sixth sponsor has not been disclosed due to confidentiality.

It is pertinent to note that Škoda is a rival brand to ICC's global sponsor in the car category, Nissan. ICC sponsors enjoy the first right of refusal for buying broadcast sponsorships. “Škoda has come on-board as a broadcast sponsor for the ICC T20 World Cup,” a source close to the development said.

As per annual filings, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, the Indian subsidiary of German automotive manufacturing company Volkswagen Group, had spent Rs 445.2 crore on advertising for the fiscal ended 31st March 2020 compared to Rs 343.5 crore in the previous fiscal.

The ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on 17th October and will conclude on 14th November. The tournament has moved away from its original destination, India, and will now be played in the UAE and Oman.



The broadcaster is believed to have sold 45% ad inventory, even as the tournament is 2.5 months away. An ICC T20 WC match will have 2,700 seconds of commercial airtime.



Sources have told exchange4media that the outlay for co-presenting sponsorship is Rs 55-60 crore, while for associate sponsorship the outlay will be in the Rs 30-40 crore region. The broadcaster is said to be eyeing ad revenue of Rs 1200-1250 crore from the tournament.



Star Sports is seeking Rs 10.8 lakh per 10-second spot from sponsors, while spot buyers are being asked to fork out Rs 10.95-11.15 lakh per 10-second spot. The ad inventory will be equally split between sponsors and spot buyers.



Featuring a total of 45 matches, the tournament will be aired on Star Sports network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple language feeds. Star Sports has the global broadcast rights for all ICC events till 2023.

