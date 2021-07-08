Star Plus maintains lead position in HSM and across genre: BARC Week 26

Star Plus continued to dominate the list of top 10 channels across genres (All India 2+) as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Week 26 data. The channel remained the most-watched pay-TV channel and registered 2878.68 (000s) AMA. Sun TV maintained its second spot with 2713.36 (000s) AMA, followed by Sony Sab on the third spot with 2394.99 (000s) AMA.

Star Maa, Star Utsav, and Colors bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spots with 2366.38 (000s) AMA, 2230.62 (000s) AMA, and 1939.01 (000s) AMA respectively. Star Vijay, Zee Telugu, Sony Pal, and Colors Rishtey, bagged seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 1821.76, 1637.52, and 1526.46(000s) AMA respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM too Star Plus continued to lead the list top five channels this week with 2783.23 (000s) AMA, followed by Sony Sab on the second slot with 2331.02 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav on the third spot with 2215.93 (000s) AMA. Colors and Sony Pal bagged fourth and fifth slots with 1910.19 (000s) AMA and 1611.79 (000s) AMA respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2709.21 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2303.83(000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 1811.67 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1605.09 (000s) AMA and Zee Kannada with 1338.48 (000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.med

