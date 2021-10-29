Star Maa leads across genres in week 42: BARC

Sun TV and Star Plus trailed in second and third spots respectively

Star Maa has emerged as the leading channel across genres (All India) in week 42 of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. As per the weekly data, the channel garnered 2626.19(000s) AMA followed by Sun TV in the second position with 2572.53 (000s) AMA and Star Plus on the third slot with 2529.05 (000s) AMA.

Meanwhile, Star Utsav bagged the fourth spot with 2312.31 (000s) AMA whereas Colors grabbed the fifth slot this week with 1886.83 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay, Sony Sab, and Zee Kannada bagged sixth, seventh, and eighth spots with 1882.32 (000s) AMA, 1873.35(000s) AMA, and 1585.51 (000s) AMA respectively. Additionally, Zee TV and Sony Pal bagged ninth and tenth spot with 1585.51 (000s) AMA and 1554.55 (000s) AMA respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the list of top five channels this week as well with 2438.18 (000s) AMA, followed by Star Utsav on the second spot with 2305.83 (000s) AMA and Colors on the third spot with 1846.3 (000s) AMA. Sony SAB and Zee TV bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1821.0 (000s) AMA and 1504.49 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2563.59 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2550.8 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 1878.76 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Kannada with 1568.6 (000s) AMA and Zee Telugu with 1440.99(000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)