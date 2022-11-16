Sports TV broadcasting garnered Rs 7,560 crore revenue in FY22: KPMG report

TV remains the largest media platform in India, both in terms of reach, as well as consumer engagement in terms of time spent. As per KPMG Analysis 2022, the number of TV households in India is expected to reach 250 million by 2026, from 210 million in 2020.

When it comes to TV consumption, sports has the highest reach among all genres on TV at 722 million in the first nine months of this year. The genre has remained largely resilient to the COVID-19 headwinds and is expected to scale the 2019 highs by the close of this year.

The advertiser interest in sports broadcast has grown strongly with the increasing viewership and demographic reach offered by sports properties. Both traditional and new age businesses have turned the spotlight on sports TV broadcasting with the segment clocking revenues of Rs 7,560 crore in FY22 (with the TV + digital OTT sports market at Rs 9,500 crore in FY22) as per KPMG India.

Through this whitepaper, “Sports broadcasting on TV – A match made in heaven”, launched at the CII 11th Big Picture Summit 2022, KPMG in India, CII & IBDF aims to look at the growth drivers for sports broadcasting in India, the potential runway ahead and how the value chain stands to gain from it.

Commenting on the findings, Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and Head, Technology Media and Telecom, KPMG in India said: “Given its wider reach and interest as compared to other content genres, sports on Television is one of the most monetisable genres. The Television and Digital OTT sports market is estimated at close to INR 10,000 crore in FY22, with sports on TV holding a lion’s share. With a large screen experience, co/family viewing and investments by broadcasters, bringing the best of Cricket and other sport to Indian viewers, sport on TV is likely to remain highly relevant for the foreseeable future.”

Vibhor Gauba, Associate Partner, Deal Advisory - M&A Consulting, KPMG in India said, “Advertisers on TV see tremendous value when it comes to sport. Whether it be traditional or digital first brands, the premium NCCS AB audiences that sport on TV has access to; means that these brands continue to see TV as the first port of call for increasing reach, building brand recall and relevance; and getting their messages across to consumers. Impact properties like IPL and PKL will continue to see brands flocking to them in the coming years.”

