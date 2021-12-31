Shah Rukh Khan was the top celebrity endorser during ICC T20 WC '21: TAM AdEx

With 14% ad volume share, Khan led the list of celebrities followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan & Vicky Kaushal with 7% share each

Shah Rukh Khan was the top celebrity endorser with a 14% share of ad volumes during ICC T20 WC '21 followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vicky Kaushal at the second and third ranks with 7% share each, according to the TAM AdEx data.

Among the sports celebrities, Virat Kohli led the chart with 18% share of ad volumes followed by Jasprit Bumrah with 17% share and Neeraj Chopra with 14% share. The report also stated that among the top five sports personalities, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were common in both the ICC T20 WC tournaments (2021 and 2016). Moreover, Ajay Devgan was the only common celebrity among the top five list for ICC T20 WC 2016 and 2021.

During ICC T20 WC '21, the share of celebrity endorsed ads was 56% of total ad volume while that for ICC T20 WC’16 was 39%. Meanwhile, the average ad volumes/Channel for celebrity endorsed ads was up by 80% in ICC T20 WC '21 compared to ICC T20 WC’16.

According to the report, film actors and sports personalities together accounted for 82% ad volume share of the celebrity endorsed ads in ICC T20 WC '21. The share of ads with sports personalities surged from 16% to 29% with more than 3 times growth in per channel ad volumes.

The TAM AdEx data further reveals that during ICC T20 WC '21, overall number of celebrities saw a significant rise of 33% as compared to ICC T20 WC’16. Meamwhile, the number of sports personalities grew by a whopping 111% during ICC T20 WC’21 compared to ICC T20 WC’16. The number of advertisers utilizing celebrity endorsement increased by 17% during ICC T20 WC '21 compared to ICC T20 WC’16.

As per the report, three out of top five categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to e-commerce sector during ICC T20 WC’21 and the top five categories and advertisers accounted for 66% and 51% share of Celebrity ad volumes respectively in ICC T20 WC 2021.

