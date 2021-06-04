Reckitt India dominates brands list in Week 21: BARC

Eight out of ten brands belong to Reckitt whereas Amazon Prime Video and Byju’s Learning App are two non- Reckitt brands featured in the list

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 1:29 PM
BARC India

Lizol replaced Dettol Toilet Soap as the leading brand of week 21, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. Meanwhile, the list saw Reckitt India dominating the brands list this week. Eight out of 10 brands belong to Reckitt whereas Amazon Prime Video and Byju’s Learning app are two non- Reckitt brands the list featured this week. 

Furthermore, Reckitt continued to be the biggest advertisers this week as well.

Reckitt (India) led the advertiser’s list in week 21 and registered 4929.33 (000 secs) advertising volume followed by HUL in the second position with 4669.2 (000 secs) ad volume. Brooke Bond Lipton India stood at the third spot with 747.88 (000 secs) ad volume, while ITC stood in the fourth position with 658.22 (000 secs) ad volume. 

Amazon Online India, Colgate Palmolive India, and Procter & Gamble bagged fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with 620.74, 588.01, and 505.93 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Meanwhile,  Wipro,  Pepsi Co, SmithKline Beecham stood at eighth, ninth, and tenth positions with 468.95, 452.93, and 421.99 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Lizol emerged as the leading brand this week with 573.05 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Amazon Prime Video on the second spot with 526.66  (000 secs) ad volume and Veet Hair Removal on the third spot with 437.03 (000 secs) ad volume. 

Meanwhile, Dettol Toilet Soap, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner bagged fourth, fifth, and sixth positions with 427.56, 385.4, and 356.06 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Dettol Liquid Soap, Dettol Intense Cool Soap and Harpic grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth spots with 324.8, 319.08, and 295.52 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Byjus Learning App enters the top ten list and stood at the tenth position with 293.99 (000 secs) ad volume.

