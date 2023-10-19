Is Disney speculation just a side show in Zee-Sony merger?
Amid conflicting speculations on reports about Sony talking to Disney for Star India’s acquisition in midst of its merger with Zee, e4m speaks to industry observers for some clarity
The week saw two leading business papers running contrasting stories on the much-talked about Sony-Zee merger. While one speculated that Sony has initiated talks with Disney to acquire its India business (Star India) since the merger agreement with Zee is taking too long, and may not happen. A day later, a rival publication claimed that the merger may conclude next month.
Amidst conflicting speculations, e4m tried to gather some clarity on the subject by speaking to senior industry observers. Most of the experts we spoke to believe that Sony's talks with Disney to acquire Star India may just be the former’s strategy to expedite the process with Zee. This could be because despite an approval to go ahead with the merger, things at Zee’s end are moving at a snail’s pace, say experts. The Sony-Zee merger was expected to be completed by the end of September 2023, but the deadline was pushed back due to some legal cases that Zee is facing.
A senior TV executive, speaking off the record about Sony’s talks with Disney, claimed that “there must have been some initial conversations only to put pressure on Zee to expedite the process."
Moreover, experts believe that the talks between Sony and Disney do not hold much merit until there is a CCI approval. "Mergers are very complicated and time consuming. Sony has already spent close to two years on the process with Zee. It cannot afford to start another process afresh," said an industry leader on the condition of anonymity. Besides, they will require CCI permission as these two companies together have a much higher market share and will require more capital to be infused.
According to a report by Elara Capital, the Zee-Sony merger received NCLT approval without any conditions on August 10, 2023. Since then, the company has been working on closing precedents (CPs) of the merger. Industry experts expect that the merged company listing could happen by December 2023. However, if it gets pushed beyond December 2023, there are high chances that Sony may advance talks with Disney, say the experts.
According to Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, in terms of synergies and presence across genres, there is a wider overlap for Sony and Disney as they both cater to urban audiences. He however said, “The CCI may not provide clearance for the merger of the two, or may ask Sony-Disney to shut down some channels as the two together will have a much larger share in the TV ad market (45%). The ad market share of Zee-Sony TV is 25%.”
For the merger of Zee and Sony, both the companies had offered to shut down three of their dominant channels. The proposal to shut down the channels was offered as a remedy by Zee and Sony to allay the CCI's concerns over the domination of the merged entity in certain markets.
Meanwhile, another industry expert feels that the union of Sony and Disney could be a better fit in some genres. “For instance, Star has a strong presence in regional markets whereas Sony has presence only in two regional markets-- Bangla and Marathi,” he mentioned.
“However, in the case of sports, both the networks have a strong presence on linear TV. Sony owns 10 TV sports channels whereas Disney Star has around 15 TV sports channels. In the current scenario, if a merger happens, it will be difficult to monetize the existing channels and the two may have to shut down multiple channels in some genres. The number of channels that will be shut down will be higher in the case of the merger of Sony and Disney, compared to Sony and Zee.”
The journey of the merger began in December 2021 with Zee’s Board of Directors considering and approving the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
Meanwhile, ever since the news of possible sale of Disney's India business surfaced, names of several other big companies, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Blackstone, Adani Group, and Sun TV, have cropped up as potential buyers.
Zee-Sony: NCLAT adjourns hearing on IDBI Bank, Axis Finance petitions
The case will now be heard on October 31
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has adjourned the hearing for petitions filed by IDBI Bank and Axis Finance against the Zee-Sony merger, media networks have reported.
The case will now be heard on October 31.
In the last hearing on October 12, ZEEL had asked the tribunal not to pass orders saying Axis Finance did not have the "locus to file such a plea".They also said IDBI's case was based on a different set of facts.
Axis Finance had earlier said that the approval for the merger is a “contravention" of a regulatory order against Punit Goenka, former MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
TRAI extends last date of submission on National Broadcasting Policy
The regulatory body had released a pre-consultation paper on inputs for formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy" on September 21, 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 5:29 PM | 1 min read
MIB grants 1 new MSO licence; 9 registrations surrendered in Sept
The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,478 as compared to 1,486 in August
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 1:56 PM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted one new licence to multi-system operators (MSOs) in September, while nine MSOs surrendered their registrations in one month. The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,478 as on September 30, 2023.
The new licence was issued to Mybharat Net Pvt. Ltd on September 13.
Maury Diginet Pvt. Ltd, Paavani Digital Communications, Devi Cable TV Network, Jagiroad Cable Communication, Best TV Digital Network, Ekta Cable Network, Sristi, Vishwadarshan Cable and Shubh Cable Network were among the MSOs who surrendered their registrations.
World Mental Health Day: How newsrooms stay calm
News organisations share how they ensure employees have a fair and transparent support system
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
In a world of real-time reporting, journalism can be one of the most mentally draining job profiles. And this is not publication or gender or even region specific, but there’s an old chestnut across the industry that a journalist’s most part of the income goes to a therapist.
According to the Lokniti-CSDS report, Media in India: Trends and Patterns, nearly seven in 10 journalists experience an impact on their mental health as a result of their jobs. Mid-level journalists at English news organisations and digital platforms reported “more effect” on their mental health than their counterparts.
Rabindra Narayan, Managing Director, PTC Network says it is absolutely crazy these days in the newsroom with wars breaking out and earthquakes happening in both politics and otherwise. With the governments applying cosmic gravitational pulls and pressures, it really gets challenging to stay in your own rotational sphere.
“To be honest, newsrooms are living on a day-to-day basis and each has its own challenges. There are no breaks available for any kind of relaxing activity and hence mental health is also under challenge,” he added.
In Varun Kohli’s long career span as a CEO of leading broadcast media companies, he has witnessed many cases of journalists exhibiting emotional reactions, stress and at times, a complete burnout.
So how can newsrooms ensure that the game of breaking news doesn't lead to breaking sanity?
Suresh Kumar Pillai, Vice President- HR, Malayala Manorama, believes that an open and supportive workplace is essential for personal and professional growth. To facilitate this, we organise workshops led by experienced psychologists aimed at highlighting the significance of mental health and providing practical tools for self-care.
Bharat Express CEO Varun Kohli shared, “Electronic media operates at an astonishing pace and it is imperative to support journalists’ overall well-being with regards to mental health and job satisfaction while also upholding the highest level of quality journalism.”
As a solution, Narayan suggests jokes shared over a cup of coffee are the only relief available and this indeed is the toughest phase for newsrooms.
“First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge and normalise individuals experiencing stress-inducing symptoms in an industry that operates 24x7 and 365 days," Kohli said.
Establishing a fair and transparent support system within organisations is crucial. This system should involve top management actively demonstrating emotional intelligence to address various issues and provide comprehensive support to individuals within the organisation.
Disney in talks with Adani, Maran over sale of India assets: Report
The company previously also engaged Reliance Industries, exploring an outright sale, and a joint venture among other options
By e4m Staff | Oct 7, 2023 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Walt Disney Co. is said to be in talks with Gautam Adani and Sun TV's Kalanithi Maran for the sale of its Indian streaming and television business, said a news report citing sources.
The report also says that the US media giant is also considering the interest of private equity funds since it's exploring the partial sale of its India operations or in a combination of the unit's assets including sports rights and streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.
Previously, it was reported that the company was considering Reliance Industries as a potential buyer for the assets. Disney reportedly approached Reliance about buying a stake in the business. The talks have not culminated in any deal and Disney could hold on to the assets for longer, said the report.
Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
India Today Group Chairman responds to concerns on news anchors' polarising tone
Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy, said Aroon Purie in the response
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 4:13 PM | 2 min read
Aroon Purie, Chairman of the India Today Group, has addressed the concerns raised by Vasant Valley School Alumni regarding the polarising tone of some India Today news anchors.
In his response, Purie emphasized the importance of diverse perspectives in civic discourse.
He stated, "Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy," highlighting the India Today brands' representation of varied viewpoints across the nation. Purie affirmed that the ultimate judgment on their work lies with their 500 million viewers and followers, underlining the viewer's role in choosing media aligned with their beliefs.
Here is the full copy of his response:
Dear 192 Vasant Valley School Alumni,
Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns with me.
It is good to know that in this day and age when everybody is constrained for time, you are watching and reading our work and deeply invested in our multiple brands. I have read and duly taken note of your concerns, as we do with all feedback we receive.
As the Chairman of the India Today Group, I have always believed that everyone is entitled to an opinion. Diverse perspectives are critical for civic discourse in a democracy, and no one group represents all of it. The India Today brands represent all points of view across the nation. Presenting these and being able to deal with them is the sign of a robust democracy, and I believe we do this very successfully.
The viewer must determine which media most closely tracks their beliefs. After all, the ultimate arbiter of our work is our 500 million viewers and followers.
Best wishes,
Aroon Purie
