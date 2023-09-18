How will RLD impact channels: 'Picture will be clear once BARC shares guidelines'
A decision on the price at which BARC will provide Respondent Level Data to channels is expected soon
While the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India permission to share Respondent Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters, some news channels said they are still waiting for the TV ratings body to share more details on the procedure, guidelines and the cost.
"Right now, nothing is clear because we haven't received any guidelines from BARC India, nor do we know anything about the procedure. I believe it will take a week to get a clear picture," stated the CEO of a major news channel.
Another news broadcaster stated that it is too early to predict how the data will affect the news genre. "We have to wait for the details on the data and the cost, and only then will we be able to figure out how this will work," he continued.
He went on to say, "For some broadcasters, it's a good decision, and for others, it's not." Channels can use RLD to determine which market and town to target, as well as how people consume news from the channel. I'm not sure Respondent Level Data will bring value to news, which is a commoditized business."
Another senior industry leader shared that there will be no major impact from an external perspective. "Internally, it will help better content planning," he mentioned.
As earlier reported by e4m, on September 14, the government, in a meeting called by I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra, conveyed its approval to BARC India officials to share with broadcasters Respondent Level Data, which it is already sharing with advertisers and agencies. BARC had asked the MIB to clarify whether it wants the ratings body to share with broadcasters Raw Level Data or Respondent Level Data. The ratings agency had sought clarity from the MIB as there was a confusion over the interpretation of the term ‘RLD’.
The confusion happened because in its letter sent to BARC on August 10, the ministry asked the ratings body to give the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies.” However, the data has been referred to as Raw Level Data. But actually, it’s the Respondent Level Data which is being shared with the advertisers and agencies. Hence BARC had sought a clarification on the matter.
Raw Level Data refers to the information gathered from households by people meters. It is essentially unprocessed data, lacking any outlier exclusion. On the other hand, Respondent Level Data is the result of applying outlier management tools and algorithms to the raw data. In simpler terms, it can be described as the ultimate data that is recognized as TRPs (Television Rating Points).
Meanwhile, e4m has also reported that BARC is set to close the price at which the Respondent Level Data will be made available to the broadcasters. As of now only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Sources in the industry claim that BARC is planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. While a few sources claimed that it might be close to 50% less than what agencies pay, others said it can be as low as 1/3rd of the cost agencies are paying now.
Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available has been shared with the BARC board members for approval. It is believed that most of the members are yet to come back with a reply.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Fifth Amendment) Regulations, 2023 (4 of 2023).
DRM is a systematic approach to copyright protection for digital media. The purpose of DRM is to prevent unauthorized redistribution of digital media and restrict the ways consumers can copy content they've purchased.
DRM products were developed in response to the rapid increase in online piracy of commercially marketed material, which proliferated through the widespread use of peer-topeer file exchange programs. Typically, DRM is implemented by embedding code that prevents copying, specifies a time period in which the content can be accessed or limits the number of devices the media can be installed on.
TRAI notified the Telecommunication (Broadcasting & cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable System) Regulation, 2017 on 03.03.2017 [hereinafter referred to as Interconnection Regulations].
During the consultation undertaken to prepare the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual [hereinafter referred to as Audit Manual], certain comments and observations reflected some issues in the Schedule III of the Interconnection Regulations.
Accordingly, Draft Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019 was issued on 27.08.20 19 which included issues related to Digital Rights Management Systems.
The Schedule III of the Interconnection Regulations does not provide for the requirements/specifications of DRM based systems. The Authority, during its consultations on Audit manual, received the feedback that owing to its benefits the IPTV-based DPOs are switching to DRM technology. It is necessary that the Audit regime covers the DRM based networks and provides for enabling provisions for such operators. Accordingly, Draft Regulations dated August 27, 2019 mentioned above, included DRM specifications in Schedule III.
During the consultation process, the Authority received numerous comments and suggestions from various stakeholders on this issue. Numerous modification/additions were proposed by several stakeholders. Hence, the Authority was of the opinion that system requirements for DRM shall be dealt with in a separate consultation paper (refer para 34 of Explanatory Memorandum to the Interconnection (Amendment) Regulations, 2019 dated October 30, 2019).
The Authority was of the view that on the issue related to "System Requirements for Digital Right Management System", extensive deliberations with industry stakeholders is required. Accordingly, the Authority constituted a committee comprising industry stakeholders to prepare and submit draft 'System Requirement for Digital Right Management (DRM)' to the Authority.
After extensive deliberations, the committee submitted a report on "System requirement for Digital Right Management (DRM)" to be included in Schedule III of the Interconnection Regulation to the Authority.
Accordingly, TRAI had issued Consultation Paper on 'System Requirement for Digital Right Management (DRM)' in the form of draft amendment in the Interconnection Regulation 2017 on September 9, 2022. The comments of the stakeholders were invited by October 7, 2022 and counter comments, by October 21, 2022. On request of the stakeholders, the deadline to submit the comments was extended till November 18, 2022 for comments and December 2, 2022 for countercomments. Comments on the said consultation paper were received from twenty one stakeholders and counter-comments were received from two stakeholders, which were uploaded on TRAI website. Subsequently, an Open House Discussion (OHD) was held on December 24, 2023. A few additional comments were also received after OHD.
The Authority analysed the comments of the stakeholders and to protect the interests of service providers and consumers has notified amendment to Interconnection Regulations. The main features of the amendments are as follows:
a. A new schedule X has been prescribed for Digital Rights Management (DRM) System Requirements which include:
-DRM requirements in so far as they relate to subscriber management systems (SMS) for IPTV services.
-DRM requirements for conditional access by subscribers and encryption for IPTV services.
-DRM requirements in so far as they relate to fingerprinting for IPTV services.
- DRM requirements in so far as they relate to STBs/unique consumer subscription
b. An enabling, technology-neutral, light-touch regulatory regime, which facilitates growth and technological developments while protecting the consumer's interest is promoted to foster overall growth.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has allowed BARC India to share Respondent Level Data with news broadcasters. The government conveyed its approval to BARC India officials in a meeting called by I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday, e4m has learnt.
As reported by e4m earlier, BARC had asked MIB to clarify whether it wants the ratings body to share with broadcasters Raw Level Data or Respondent Level Data. The ratings agency had sought a clarity from the MIB as there was a confusion over the interpretation of the term ‘RLD’. In its letter sent to BARC on August 10, the ministry asked the ratings body to give the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies.” However, the data has been referred to as Raw Level Data. But actually it’s the Respondent Level Data which is being shared with the advertisers and agencies. Hence BARC had sought a clarification on the matter.
Raw Level Data refers to the information gathered from households by people meters. It is essentially unprocessed data, lacking any outlier exclusion. On the other hand, Respondent Level Data is the result of applying outlier management tools and algorithms to the raw data. In simpler terms, it can be described as the ultimate data that is recognized as TRPs (Television Rating Points).
Meanwhile, e4m has also reported that BARC is set to close the price at which the Respondent Level Data will be made available to the broadcasters. As of now only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Sources in the industry claim that BARC is planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. While a few sources claimed that it might be close to 50% less than what agencies pay, others said it can be as low as 1/3rd of the cost agencies are paying now.
Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available has been shared with the BARC board members for approval. It is believed that most of the members are yet to come back with a reply.
News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed anguish and concern at the decision taken by the IN.D.L.A. Media Committee not to send their representatives on the shows and events hosted by certain journalists/anchors.
“The decision taken by the I.N.D.I.A. Media Committee sets a dangerous precedent. The ban on representatives of the opposition alliance from participating in TV news shows anchored by some of India's top TV news personalities goes against the ethos of democracy”, NBDA said in a statement.
The statement also underlined that this move betokens intolerance and imperils press freedom.
“The opposition alliance claims to be the champion of pluralism and a free press, but its decision betrays callous disregard for democracy's most fundamental tenet - the inalienable right to openly express ideas and opinions. The boycott of certain journalists/anchors takes the nation back to the Emergency era, when the press was gagged, and independent opinions and voices were crushed. NBDA urges the opposition alliance to withdraw its decision of boycotting certain journalists and anchors as such a decision would amount to browbeating journalists and stifling freedom of speech and expression of the media”, read the statement.
The NBF has condemned the directive to boycott 14 select news anchors by the I.N.D.I.A alliance.
“The blanket decision to ban representation of I.N.D.I.A political alliance’s members on the on-air shows of 14 specific news anchors across broadcast networks in the country is an unprecedented attempt to muzzle the voice of the Indian media through intimidation and singling-out tactics. The I.N.D.I.A. political alliance’s order is clearly an attempt to censor the media in this great country, which prides on its wealthy history of free speech, thought and expression”, read the statement.
NBA added that the statement that has been ascribed to the “I.N.D.I.A Media Committee” has unilaterally sounded the ushering of an Emergency-like mind-set once again.
“To make an institutional political decision against handpicked journalists of established stature is a clear and outright onslaught against free speech through systemic targeting of the media. It is a blot on India’s democratic principles and a grave assault on Article 19 of the Indian Constitution for the pre-election political alliance I.N.D.I.A to be out rightly tinkering with the country’s rich history of being a free and vibrant press. The NBF wholly condemns this clear instance of political parties and alliances make targeting of journalists across news networks a pre-election agenda. We strongly urge the “I.N.D.I.A Media Committee” to revoke its draconian order with immediacy”, the statement read.
In a unified stance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc of opposition parties has taken the decision to boycott four television news channels and 14 television news anchors.
This collective action stems from concerns over the alleged divisive and communal nature of certain debate shows. It has been emphasized that this decision has been made in light of their perception that such programming detracts from addressing the nation's genuine concerns. The channels included in this boycott are Times Now, Republic Bharat, Sudarshan News, and Doordarshan.
The Congress Party, during the INDIA bloc meeting, has officially released a list of television anchors who are subject to this boycott. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also shared this list of television news anchors.
Pawan Khera, of the Congress Party, presented the list, stating, "This decision has been taken by the INDIA Media Committee on September 14, 2023, following the decision made by the INDIA Coordination Committee during its meeting on September 13, 2023. Consequently, the INDIA parties will abstain from participating in shows and events featuring the following anchors.”
The anchors that have been boycotted by the INDIA alliance include:
- Aditi Tyagi
- Aman Chopra
- Amish Devgan
- Anand Narasimhan
- Arnab Goswami
- Ashok Shrivastav
- Chitra Tripathi
- Gaurav Sawant
- Navika Kumar
- Prachi Parashar
- Rubika Liaquat
- Shiv Aroor
- Sudhir Chaudhary
- Sushant Sinha
