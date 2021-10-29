Horlicks leads brand list in week 42: BARC

Horlicks led the top ten brand list in week 42, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. Whereas, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) continued to dominate the advertiser’s list.

Hindustan Unilever registered 4257.91 ad vol ('000 secs) followed by Reckitt (India) at the second position with 3476.66 ad vol ('000 secs) and Godrej Consumer Products at the third position with 969.94 ad vol ('000 secs).

Cadbury's India grabbed the fourth position with 843.06 ad vol ('000 secs), Brooke Bond Lipton India stood on the fifth position with 782.04 ad vol ('000 secs). The sixth spot was taken by Ponds India with 760.55 ad vol ('000 secs), and the seventh position was grabbed by ITC Ltd with 725.48 ad vol ('000 secs). Amazon Online India took the eighth slot and registered 586.53 ad vol ('000 secs) and Colgate Palmolive India grabbed the ninth position with 497.74 ad vol ('000 secs). Marico Ltd stood was on number ten with 424.63 ad vol ('000 secs).

In the brand list, Horlicks was the top brand this week with 412.16(000 secs) ad volume followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps at the second position with 334.14 (000 secs) ad volume and Amazon.in at the third position with 302.14 (000 secs) ad volume. Veet Men Hair Removal Cream, Lalithaa Jewellery, Harpic Power Plus, and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively with 298.66(000 secs) ad volume, 295.35 (000 secs) ad volume, 257.2(000 secs) ad volume, and 256.77(000 secs) ad volume respectively. Disney + Hotstar, Moov Pain Balm, and Dettol bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 239.23(000 secs), 229.15 (000 secs), and 224.54 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

