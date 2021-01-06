Eurosport India brings UAE’s first bilateral ODI series to Indian cricket fans

Eurosport and Eurosport HD India, the premium sports channels from the house of Discovery, are all set to bring to its Indian fans the best of the cricketing action this New Year, starting with the bilateral ODI series which will be ICC Associate Member UAE’s first with a full member team – Ireland after the pandemic. The addition of this series expands Eurosport’s portfolio of Live Cricket offerings with the exclusive India broadcast slated to begin from January 8, 2021 from 11:00 AM IST.

The exclusive partnership in association with leading sports marketing company, ITW Consulting is Eurosport India’s next big cricket tournament after the PSL in 2020. The matches will be played on January 8, 10, 12 and 14 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate sales and Head of Sports Business, Discovery – South Asia said, “Cricket is the most loved sport in the country and with the broadcast of this historic series Eurosport India takes a major step towards bringing India’s favorite sport to our viewers .” He also added, “This partnership is our second major association in cricket and we will look to bring more cricket action for our viewers in the upcoming days. The series being UAE’s first bilateral series with a full member team – Ireland after the pandemic, makes it all the more special and we are proud to be associated with it.”

Speaking on the series, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said, “India is a nation that loves its cricket and we are thrilled that Eurosport India will bring this series to the cricket fans in the country. This is our first bilateral series with a Test playing nation after the pandemic that hit the world globally and an important one as we are playing an ICC Full Member team.”

Bhairav Shanth – CEO ITW Consulting said “ITW is committed toward working with Emirates Cricket Board in taking UAE Cricket to international audience. Indian market being key to the Cricket Broadcast globally, we are happy to have Eurosport as Indian Broadcast partner”