CBI charges Sunil Lulla of TRP manipulation

The TV news industry saw several high-profile exits this year. The exit of the NDTV founders and top journalists of the channel following the Adani acquisition made big news for the last few weeks of the year. Palki Sharma moving out of Wion also evoked a lot of mixed reactions. 2022 saw several news curators moving on to other career opportunities.

As we bid adieu to 2022, we revisit some of the exits in the TV news sector that made headlines and created a significant amount of buzz in the industry. Read on

Prannoy & Radhika Roy

NDTV Founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy resigned as RRPRH Directors in November. Prannoy was an Indian economist and journalist. He founded NDTV along with her wife Radhika. She also served as Managing Director of NDTV from 1998-2011.

Ravish Kumar

Ravish Kumar stepped down as Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, following the Adani takeover. He was hosting a number of programmes, including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des ki Baat, and Prime Time. Kumar is known for his ground-breaking coverage of the issues impacting the people of the country. Kumar has been twice conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, and Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.

Palki Sharma Upadhyay

Palki Sharma Upadhyay moved out of WION in September 2022. She had been synonymous with WION for helming the prime-time show Gravitas. Sharma has now joined Network18 as Managing Editor of a new project.

Bhaskar Das

Bhaskar Das quit as Republic Media Network’s Chief Strategy Officer in May 2022. He was with Republic Media Network since 2019. Das joined as Group President and was later elevated as Chief Strategy Officer in September 2020. He was earlier President of The Times of India Group, and Group CEO at Zee Media Network. Das was also Executive President at Dainik Bhaskar Group.

Megha Tata

Megha Tata stepped down as Managing Director-South Asia of Discovery Inc in July 2022. Tata was with Discovery for over three years. In her career spanning three decades, Tata has worked with media brands such as Star India, Turner International, HBO and BTVi. She has now joined animation company Cosmos-Maya as its Chief Executive Officer.

Vinay Maheshwari

India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari quit after a six-month short-term tenure. He joined India TV in March this year. He has moved on for other professional avenues.

Rama Paul

Rama Paul stepped down from her role as Vice President at ABP News Network this December. She will be with the organisation till the end of March 2023. Paul has been with ABP News Network for over 7 years. Before ABP, Paul was associated with organisations such as Dabur, Mudra, McCann and Leo Burnett. She has also worked for Frito-Lay, Nestle, General Motors and Microsoft.

Shaun Nanjappa Chendira

Shaun Nanjappa Chendira stepped down as Senior Director, Warner Bros Discovery, in June 9. Chendira is a media industry veteran with two decades of experience, most of which has been in leadership roles. Prior to Discovery, he was General Manager, India, at Da Vinci Media India Pvt Ltd. Chendira’s prior engagements include working with Warner Media as Senior Director, English Entertainment Vertical (HBO, HBO HD & Warner Brothers) & Director, Kids vertical (Cartoon Network) for the India region.

Partha Sarthi Kuila

Partha Sarthi Kuila, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) Branch Head - West, quit the company in June 2022. At Zee Media, he was responsible for ad sales revenue of Cluster 2 and 3 channels, including Zee Hindustan, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Zee Bihar/Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, Zee Kalak, Zee Punjab/Haryana/Himachal, and Zee Salam. Prior to Zee Media, he was Associate Vice President at SAB TV Network. In his almost two-decade-old career, he had stints at Network18, 9X Media, Star India, and 93.5 Red FM.

Pranav Bakshi

Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Head Digital - Video, Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, at Times Network stepped down from his role in December this year to pursue an opportunity outside the company. Bakshi served the company for about 10 years. He was earlier with NDTV Profit-Prime as Business and Corporate Head for almost five years. Bakshi also had a stint at NDTV Hindi as VP and Business Head.

Jacob Mathew

Senior journalist Jacob Mathew resigned from News 24 on September 3, 2022. Mathew had been associated with News 24 as Vice President since January 2022. This was Jacob Mathew’s second innings with News 24. As Vice President, Jacob Mathew was monitoring satellite channels, digital platforms and BAG Network’s training institute ISOMES. In this short span, Mathew even organised key conclaves for the network.

Ajay Kumar

Ajay Kumar, Managing Editor of Bharat 24, has moved on after a short stint of nearly five months. Kumar has a rich experience of nearly 30 years in journalism working with several media organizations, including The Times of India, News Nation, and TV Today Network.

Shariq Patel

Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel stepped down in May 2022. In a career spanning almost 25 years, Patel has worked across diverse sectors, including Financial Services, Radio, Internet, Telecom, Sports Management, and Film Production.

Amita Maheshwari

Amita Maheshwari, Disney Star’s Head of HR for APAC and India, lef the company after 13+ years of service . Prior to Star, Amita has worked in diverse organizations such as Asian Paints, GE Capital, Genpact and MetLife India Insurance.

