BARC to charge Rs 15 lakh per annum from broadcasters for Respondent Level Data
The data will be made available to broadcasters weekly
After a month-long wait, BARC on Monday evening finally fixed the price for Respondent Level Data at Rs 15 lakh per annum for the broadcasters. The news has been shared with exchange4media by highly placed sources in the industry.
As of now, only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. exchange4media had earlier reported that BARC was planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it.
The details of the price were shared by BARC with broadcasters on Monday evening.
Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available to broadcasters was shared with the BARC board members for approval last week.
“BARC India is pleased to announce that RESPONDENT LEVEL DATA (RLD) will be made available weekly to Broadcasters, starting with the data of Week 40, on 12th October 2023. Like the currency data, RLD will also be released every Thursday by 2 PM to subscribers of this data,” it stated.
“The RLD provided will adequately be anonymised to maintain the integrity of panel homes, not include OOH data and have Individual level data but not Household level information,” read the letter.
The letter further stated:
"RLD is the final validated viewership and has demographic details of each panellist which is aggregated in YUMI in order to produce the final published audience estimates. The data enables end-users to link a particular panellist, or group of panellists, to understand how their viewing may have evolved over time with respect to a channel, or their competition. This will be possible since they will have the ability to view the viewership details, panellist by panellist, at a minute-by-minute level.
The individual level RLD will be released simultaneously in three component parts every week:
1. Demographic Files - which provide a unique anonymised ID for each panellist along with their demographics and the daily weights which they have been assigned.
2. Viewership File - which provides for each panellist their viewing for each day of the week, in particular, which channels were viewed and at what times of the day.
3. Playout File- which provides the playout data for each channel across all minutes of the week (as it currently appears in YUMI)."
SC gives NBDA 4 weeks’ time to come up with fresh guidelines for self-regulation of media
The court said it wants to ‘tighten up’ the self-regulatory mechanism
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 3:26 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has reportedly asked News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) to submit fresh guidelines to “tighten up” the self-regulatory mechanism of monitoring TV news channels. According to a media report, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has given NBDA four weeks’ time for this.
The Bench took note of submissions that the NBDA was already working on the guidelines in consultation with its present and former chairpersons, Justice (retd) A K Sikri and R V Raveendran, respectively.
Meanwhile, the News Broadcaster Federation of India (NBFI), through its counsel said that it should also be permitted to submit its own self regulations since it is the only regulatory body registered with the Centre as per the 2022 rules, unlike NBDA. Replying to the request, the court said “that suggestions and guidelines are welcome.”
To which the court reportedly replied, “We cannot sort out your ideological differences (NBDA and NBFI) here. We do not want this plea to get lost in the cacophony of rival organisations. We will see their regulations and then see yours as well,” the CJI said.
Earlier, the apex court had expressed that the existing self-regulatory mechanism to monitor TV news channels was not satisfactory and had asked the government response on making it “more effective”.
TDSAT sends notice to Disney Star for free cricket streaming on mobile devices
The petition, filed by AIDCF, alleges that the practice was unfair to the cable industry
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 12:22 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has issued a notice to Disney Star on a plea challenging free streaming of cricket matches, including the recently concluded Asia Cup and the upcoming cricket World Cup on Hotstar on mobile devices.
The petition, filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), alleges that this practice is unfair to the cable industry, which has paid the broadcaster for distributing and transmitting signals.
“While on one hand, the respondent (Disney Star), has contracted for distributing and transmitting signals of the live events (Asia Cup and World Cup) to the petitioner (AIDCF) and similarly situated entities on payment basis (ala carte or part of bouquet), on the other hand, the respondent is causing transmission in respect of the very same content on a completely free-to-view basis so far as the consumers of respondent’s own platform was concerned.
“This has resulted in a clear breach of non-discriminatory principle which underpins regulatory framework covering and controlling transmission of TV signals over Telegraph i.e., wire or wireless system,” the plea said.
AIDCF, a body which has nine cable networks under it, sought the TDSAT to issue directions to Disney Star to stop the broadcast of the cricket matches on a free-to-view basis on its platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Axis moves NCLAT against NCLT allowing Zee-Sony merger
The lender has said that the approval for the merger is a “contravention" of a regulatory order against Punit Goenka
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 9:05 AM | 1 min read
How will RLD impact channels: 'Picture will be clear once BARC shares guidelines'
A decision on the price at which BARC will provide Respondent Level Data to channels is expected soon
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
While the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India permission to share Respondent Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters, some news channels said they are still waiting for the TV ratings body to share more details on the procedure, guidelines and the cost.
"Right now, nothing is clear because we haven't received any guidelines from BARC India, nor do we know anything about the procedure. I believe it will take a week to get a clear picture," stated the CEO of a major news channel.
Another news broadcaster stated that it is too early to predict how the data will affect the news genre. "We have to wait for the details on the data and the cost, and only then will we be able to figure out how this will work," he continued.
He went on to say, "For some broadcasters, it's a good decision, and for others, it's not." Channels can use RLD to determine which market and town to target, as well as how people consume news from the channel. I'm not sure Respondent Level Data will bring value to news, which is a commoditized business."
Another senior industry leader shared that there will be no major impact from an external perspective. "Internally, it will help better content planning," he mentioned.
As earlier reported by e4m, on September 14, the government, in a meeting called by I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra, conveyed its approval to BARC India officials to share with broadcasters Respondent Level Data, which it is already sharing with advertisers and agencies. BARC had asked the MIB to clarify whether it wants the ratings body to share with broadcasters Raw Level Data or Respondent Level Data. The ratings agency had sought clarity from the MIB as there was a confusion over the interpretation of the term ‘RLD’.
The confusion happened because in its letter sent to BARC on August 10, the ministry asked the ratings body to give the data that they “are already sharing with advertisers and media agencies.” However, the data has been referred to as Raw Level Data. But actually, it’s the Respondent Level Data which is being shared with the advertisers and agencies. Hence BARC had sought a clarification on the matter.
Raw Level Data refers to the information gathered from households by people meters. It is essentially unprocessed data, lacking any outlier exclusion. On the other hand, Respondent Level Data is the result of applying outlier management tools and algorithms to the raw data. In simpler terms, it can be described as the ultimate data that is recognized as TRPs (Television Rating Points).
Meanwhile, e4m has also reported that BARC is set to close the price at which the Respondent Level Data will be made available to the broadcasters. As of now only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum. Sources in the industry claim that BARC is planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it. While a few sources claimed that it might be close to 50% less than what agencies pay, others said it can be as low as 1/3rd of the cost agencies are paying now.
Suggestions for the price at which the data should be made available has been shared with the BARC board members for approval. It is believed that most of the members are yet to come back with a reply.
Aditya Raj Kaul wins The Jethmalani Award for Journalism
The Jury was led by former CJI Justice Sharad Bobde
By e4m Staff | Sep 16, 2023 10:32 AM | 3 min read
Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal on Friday awarded the first - ‘The Jethmalani Award for Journalism in Service of Humanity’ to well-known conflict journalist Aditya Raj Kaul at a ceremony in New Delhi to mark the centenary of renowned legal eagle and former Law Minister of India Ram Jethmalani.
Kaul received a Gold Medal and a Cash Award of 14 lakhs ($17000). Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Rajya Sabha Members Mahesh Jethmalani and Kartikeya Sharma also presided over the event along with former Chief Justice Dipak Misra and eminent legal voice Fali S. Nariman, S. Gurumurthy.
The Jethmalani Award Prize for Legal Journalism was awarded to Media Organisation Bar & Bench who received a Copper Medal and Cash Award of one lakh and eleven thousand. The Jethmalani Award for Empowerment was won by The Indian Express Special Correspondent Hina Rohtaki who received a Copper Medal and a Cash Award of one lakh and eleven thousand.
Aditya Raj Kaul has been covering conflict, national security and foreign affairs for 15 years. He is presently Executive Editor, National Security and Strategic Affairs with TV9 Network in the founding team of India’s first news OTT News9Plus.
Kaul has worked in several Indian media organisations including The Times of India, Times Now, CNN-News18, Republic TV and BTVi. In the last more than a decade he has reported from almost 20 countries including Iraq, Israel, Palestine, South Korea, Australia, Jordan and China. He has also reported for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) during the COVID19 Pandemic.
“I am honoured to receive the award for my work on human rights, justice and counter-terrorism. When I started my career over 15 years ago, I had no awards on my mind. Today however is a surreal feeling,” Kaul told Exchange4Media after the ceremony.
“I dedicate this award to my parents Dr. Advaitavadini Kaul and Dr. Utpal Kaul who have worked tirelessly to provide me the best education and life against all challenges in life after our forced exodus in Kashmir from 1990. I owe them everything in my life”, he said.
Kaul also thanked his mentors at the ceremony. “I thank my first editor and Guru Arnab Goswami presently Editor in Chief of Republic TV for teaching me the art of TV reportage and having the courage of conviction. He held my hand at a very young age and provided the mantra to dedication towards journalism. I also express my gratitude to my boss Mr. Barun Dass, CEO and MD of TV9 Network, for his leadership, motivation and guidance for human-interest stories and bringing a paradigm shift in Indian media landscape”, he said.
The Jury of the Awards was led by former CJI Justice Sharad Bobde with following members Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Atul Kasbekar, Raghu Rai, Dr. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Kalyani Shankar, MD Nalapat and Shekhar Mehta.
Post Adani acquisition NDTV bolsters team with over 200 new hires
There has also been a 50% reduction in attrition since the acquisition
By Ruhail Amin | Sep 15, 2023 7:04 PM | 2 min read
NDTV Network is undergoing a significant transformation as it pursues an ambitious expansion strategy. This move is seen as pivotal to reinforce its position as a prominent and influential player in the industry.
As per sources close to the development, since the Adani acquisition NDTV Network has recruited over 200 new members. The Network has embarked on a hiring spree, bringing on board more than 150 fresh faces over the last three months alone.
The recruitment drive extends across various spheres, encompassing both traditional broadcasting and the digital domain. It encompasses key roles in editorial, production, sales, and marketing, underlining the network's resolve to fortify its competencies comprehensively.
A noteworthy achievement in this endeavor is the 50% reduction in attrition, attesting to NDTV Network's appeal as an employer of choice while executing this ambitious talent acquisition plan.
“The timing of this initiative couldn't be more opportune, with NDTV Network gearing up for the launch of new channels and preparing for extensive coverage of upcoming elections. This upward trajectory in capacity building is poised to persist, ensuring that the network remains well-equipped with the talent and resources necessary to deliver premium content and news to its discerning audienc”’, stated the source.
Beyond augmenting its human capital, NDTV Network is also investing in infrastructural enhancements and orchestrating a strategic move to modern facilities in Mumbai and Delhi. These developments seamlessly align with the network's vision for future growth, aimed at further enhancing services to its expanding viewership.
With a robust recruitment drive and its recent foray into regional markets with channels like NDTV MP CG and NDTV Rajasthan, NDTV Network is solidifying its position as a dynamic and influential force in the media sphere.
“This commitment to expanding its workforce in an era where the industry has exercised caution underscores the network's dedication to delivering high-caliber content and news coverage”, the source added.
Karnataka HC case: Sudhir Chaudhary gets temporary protection from arrest
The next hearing is on September 20
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 6:06 PM | 1 min read
