BARC- An unknown territory
Guest Column: Markand Adhikari, Chairman & Managing Director of SAB Network, questions the imbalance in BARC ratings
Last week’s BARC ratings have shaken the industry. I am neither carrying a brief for any network nor do I have to. But when you suddenly see that Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Kuttey’ has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ in viewership terms, then there will definitely be a surprise wave and one would like to go into the logistics of such figures.
The channel which has predominantly ruled the charts for many years is suddenly replaced by an unknown player. I myself was surprised. I dialled a few friends and asked them whether they had heard the name of that particular player. Nobody had. Then to be further sure, I told my research team to make about a hundred random calls and take a straw poll if anybody had heard of this player. The result: Most did not know about it, they had not even heard the name, and the few who had heard the name had never watched that channel.
This has become a continuous phenomenon in the BARC ratings. If you judge the top 10 rated entertainment channels, the two prominent players who really invest a lot in content (fiction and reality) are replaced by some unknown players who run lousy syndicated content on their channel.
That raises an important question. In a country where people are becoming so progressive, how come their viewing habits and content choices are becoming so regressive? What are the criteria? Which are the houses being monitored? Yes, it is understandable that not all households will agree to this ‘intrusion’ of weekly monitoring, but is it the case that we are monitoring only those houses that are accommodative? I am not hinting at any monetary rewards, but if only cooperative households are available, then that surely affects the sample. So, how genuine and authentic are the samples?
I do not doubt the credibility of BARC management. They claim 30% of the sample houses are free-to-air homes. This might be because India is a very diverse country, in socio-economic terms. But do these 30% homes make so much difference that their choices overpower the rest 70%?
This imbalance in the rating outcome gives agencies and planners a bigger hand in negotiations, even with the real top players. Ultimately, this will not help any of the channels and the overall industry. As it is, the Indian media, particularly the TV channels, get one of the lowest advertising rates in the world.
As far as the news channels are concerned, two networks have already withdrawn from BARC and two other major networks are on the verge of quitting. In the news category, being among the Top 10 matters in more ways than one. For the news channels, ratings are important not only for selling inventories but also for flaunting their influence in the area they operate in – that is, in getting access to the newsmakers for news reporting and showing their impact. If top news networks start withdrawing from the BARC system, ultimately only Top 3 will remain in it – that too, only if the second and the third player are ready to accept that their position is not Numero Uno.
As per BARC, it can’t satisfy each and every player. It monitors 170 news channels, and even if it satisfies 15% of them, the rest 85% will never be satisfied. We can easily understand the position of BARC. But one thing has to be accepted that its numbers are like exit poll numbers and we never come to know the real counting numbers because only miniscule homes (less than 0.1%) out of 21 crores TV houses are measured.
One more point worth mentioning here is that, YouTube numbers cannot decide the supremacy because BARC is not into digital viewership measurement. But the reality is that, for news, people are day by day switching more to the digital mode rather than the linear TV set.
BARC replaced a private measurement company a few years back. BARC is an industry body and its stakeholders include all three pillars of the industry – broadcasters (linear & digital), agencies and advertisers. Thus, it is the industry that runs the BARC ultimately. If majority stakeholders are not satisfied by its working, it’s high time they asked the management for a diligence report.
Ultimately transparency matters. As I noted earlier, the main question remains about the homes where meters are installed. Of course, BARC cannot disclose the details of such homes and they don’t have to. But more transparency in its replies will help dispel the prevailing confusion.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Sports ties up with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play for IPL
Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play offer additional feeds
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 2:14 PM | 2 min read
Star Sports has announced an association with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play for its Tata IPL experience several notches higher for their subscribers. Together with the leading DTH players, Star Sports has introduced superior Dolby ‘Atmos’ experience and special features which will transform the Tata IPL experience on linear television. The special features are being provided complimentary to Star Sports subscribers of Tata IPL on Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play. The Tata IPL started on 31st March this year.
“We are thrilled to work with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play to extend special technology features to the subscribers. We believe the new features will provide fans with an unparalleled viewing experience,” said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head - Distribution and International, Disney Star. “The Tata IPL is best viewed together with friends and families and these innovations will transform how fans watch and enjoy Tata IPL matches on linear television.”
“The association with Star Sports demonstrates our dedication to delivering an unmatched viewing experience for our customers. This collaboration will reinforce our long-term association with Star Sports and elevate the viewing experience for countless Tata IPL fans throughout India,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business and CEO DTH, Bharti Airtel.
“Tata IPL is not just a cricket league but perhaps India’s biggest sports entertainment event,” said Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, adding “At Tata Play it has always been our endeavour to leverage technology to curate the best viewing experience for our subscribers. Our collaboration with Star Sports is a step in this direction as we look to elevate the IPL viewing experience.”
Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play offers additional feeds which include -- Instant Highlights, Key Moments and Stats Feed by the press of a button on the remote. Instant Highlights showcases updated clips after every few overs while Key Moments showcases clips ranging from 1 to 3 minutes in duration. The Stats Feed, powered by ESPN Cricinfo allows fans to access statistical data to keep them engaged during the course of the match. The new features are available on all Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play SD and HD set-top boxes and all Star Sports subscribers can avail them free of charge.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SPNI extends broadcast partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket
Sony Pictures Networks India to retain exclusive global media rights for four years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 12:17 PM | 2 min read
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has extended its exclusive global media rights to broadcast Sri Lanka Cricket matches for the next four years until March 2027. With this deal, starting April 2023, the broadcaster can exclusively televise and livestream globally, the senior men’s cricket matches hosted by SLC during the term of the agreement except Sri Lanka where the broadcaster has only pay television rights.
The next five years will be exciting for cricket fans, as team Sri Lanka will take on the likes of India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Ireland, and Afghanistan on their home turf. Starting on 16th April 2023, the broadcaster will showcase matches of The Lions, who will take on Ireland in a two-match Test series. Sri Lanka will then move on to finish an exhilarating summer of cricket by hosting arch-rivals Pakistan in July 2023, where they will look to leverage their home advantage. The Men in Blue will prepare to take on Sri Lanka on their home turf in 2024 and 2026. After a two-year hiatus, Team India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka in July 2024. Team India will return to Sri Lanka in August 2026 to play their first Test series (2 matches) in the country since 2017.
With the extension of the partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket, SPN will now have the broadcast rights of England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We are happy to extend our long-standing and successful partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket. The current Asian cricket champion, Sri Lanka, is a formidable team in the continent and the extended partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket will engage cricket fans across markets. We will continue our momentum to serve cricket fans with quality international cricket.”
Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket: "We are extremely happy to continue our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India, an international entity with a strong profile, and are confident that it will help us reach the desired global audience with the games played at home."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
News 1st is becoming News 1st Kannada
BARC will start monitoring the channel afresh from April 1 due to the name change
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 1:33 PM | 1 min read
News 1st has been renamed as News 1st Kannada
Due to the name change, BARC will start monitoring the channel afresh from April 1st.
During the changeover, ratings for News 1st Kannada will be temporarily paused.
This pause will be for a period of 6-8 weeks starting April 1st, 2023.
Post 6-8 weeks, ratings will resume like before.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kerala HC dismisses AIDCF's writs in NTO 3.0 case
The federation had challenged the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court has dismissed writs filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order regarding the provisioning of TV channels.
In February, the HC had asked AIDCF to file a rejoinder in the NTO 3.0 case in a week.
The hearing was reserved for March 7.
AIDCF members and broadcasters reached an agreement over NTO 3.0 with the cable operators agreeing to sing the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer.
The case in the Kerala HC, however, was still ongoing.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Digitas India wins EquBot’s digital and media mandate
Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures for the AI platform’s audience
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
EquBot, an AI investment platform, has chosen Digitas India to manage its digital and media activities.
Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures for EquBot's diverse audience, developing the digital interface and generating marketing qualified leads via communication and paid media.
Speaking about the partnership, Subhra Tripathy, Managing Director (Institutional Solutions) at EquBot said: "AI is a key tool in the hands of asset managers to gain competitive advantage - be it for alpha generation, research, or cost reduction; and we remain singularly focussed on delivering these. As a technology company, we understand the importance of leveraging digital technologies to enhance client experience and reach a wider audience. We are glad to work with Digitas India and we believe their expertise in digital strategy and execution will help create engaging customer experiences which will drive growth in our business."
Commenting on the association, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to support EquBot, widely regarded as a global leader in applying AI and Machine Learning to investment, with their growth plans across the world. Our goal will be to help drive business outcomes for their index and SaaS offerings."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star reaches an agreement with cable TV operators
Star’s entertainment and sports channels will now be included in the base bouquets of the cable operators
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star has reportedly arrived at an agreement with cable TV providers Hathway Digital, DEN Networks and GTPL for inclusion of its entertainment and sports channels in their base bouquets.
According to a report in a leading business site, the three MSOs, which are backed by Reliance Industries, had said they would remove Disney Star's channels from their base bouquets from April 1 because of an increase in bouquet rates.
"Disney Star and MSOs have finally found a working arrangement,” the report stated quoting a senior cable TV executive at one of the MSO companies.
It said officials aware of the matter have said that the MSOs will now come out with revised channel packages.
The MSOs and the broadcasters have been at loggerheads over the latter's decision to hike the price of their channel bouquets under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shubhranshu Singh of Tata Motors joins ENBA jury panel
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
Shubhranshu Singh, Vice-President, Marketing, Domestic and IB, CVBU (Commercial Vehicles Business Unit), Tata Motors has joined the 15th ENBA jury.
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield. He has also served as Executive Vice-President and Head of Marketing, Sports, at Star TV Network for more than four years.
Singh was also Marketing Director, India and South Asia, at Visa, where he led brand management, communication development, activation and client marketing for three years.
Before joining Visa, Singh was with Diageo as the National Head, Customer Marketing. He joined Diageo from Unilever, where he was Marketing Manager, Household Care.
Singh had started his career with Unilever as Area Sales Manager in 1999. He joined Seranova Inc as Business Development Manager. He later handled the role of Business Development Manager at HCL Perot Systems and was Director, Business Development, at Syntel.
Singh is a BE in Electronics and Communications from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, and MBA in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube