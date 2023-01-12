Ajit Varghese: The man in charge of driving sales at Disney Star
Varghese takes over just before the 16th edition of IPL, the biggest sporting property that draws the highest investments
Ajit Varghese, who has been appointed as Head of Sales for the network (both linear+ digital), will assume a position that was vacant for almost nine months.
Varghese takes over from Nitin Bawankule who left the position in April last year. He comes in just before IPL 16, scheduled in March this year, the biggest sporting property that attracts the highest investments.
At Disney Star, his major challenge will be to monetize this property given the fact that there is an economic slowdown and advertisers are cutting their budgets. Varghese will be responsible for driving the overall advertising revenue of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses. He will also be leading transformative sales and channel strategies, creating alliances, and business development.
Reporting to K Madhavan, President & Country Manager, Disney Star, Varghese will be developing the long-term vision and the strategic direction of the organisation.
Varghese has been associated with the media and advertising industry for three decades. He started his career in 1999 with Madison World as Head of Planning for Coca-Cola. In 2000, he was promoted as Head of Business, where he made significant changes in the Coca-Cola business plans with a range of initiatives. He went on to become COO of Madison Infinity division in the year 2004. Under his leadership, the company had a growth rate of 40% from 2004-2006. They acquired many clients like Mcdonald's, Marico (FMCG), Asian Paints, Cadburys, TVS, Tata Tea, Dominos, and Axis Bank amongst many others on a retainer basis.
In 2006, Varghese moved to WPP, where he had a tenure of 13 years helming different roles. He was hired as Managing Director of Maxus India, which later merged with MEC globally to form Wavemaker in 2018. Varghese was promoted as CEO of Asia Pacific at Maxus India in 2014.
In 2017, he was promoted to Global President, Wavemaker, and was based out of London. Under his leadership, the company oversaw KPI management for 60+ countries. In 2019, he helped position Wavemaker as "Agency of the Future".
Varghese moved to ShareChat and Moj as the Chief Commercial Officer in 2020 right before the pandemic when creator economy became a major part of income generation. He drove the company’s marketing efforts to attain growth in user base and creator brand perception.
In a tight advertising market, Disney Star seeks higher IPL rates
As the official rate card is being sent to agencies, it is believed that Disney Star is looking at a 10% hike against the 2022 rates for sponsorship deals as well as 10-sec spots
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jan 10, 2023 8:34 AM | 3 min read
While the market has gone slow amid recession fear, Disney, which has shared its first rate card for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, is believed to have increased the sponsorship and ad rates by up to 10% for this season.
Though for the broadcaster, this may be a conservative number compared to the last two seasons when the rates jumped by almost 15-20%, media experts are wary if even a 10% hike will be sustainable at a time when the market is both tight and tense.
“They have just approached us formally, and going by what we have learnt, they are looking at a 10% hike. Market is soft right now, let's see how our clients respond to the hike. We are sure we will be able to negotiate it,” said a senior media agency official.
Another industry expert shared that IPL is a brand puller and those keen on visibility will still go ahead with the event. “We may see newer and more ambitious brands participate this time if the ad rates are hiked. However, we are sure the rates will be negotiable and brands will find their way,” said another expert.
Disney Star, when contacted, refused to comment on the development.
Disney Star India won the TV rights for IPL (2021-27 cycle) at Rs 23,575 crore in 2022. The broadcaster had paid Rs 16,347.5 crore in 2017 for a combined bid for TV and digital rights for the 2018-22 cycle, which means they paid approximately 36% more in 2022. So, if Disney Star paid much higher to secure the media rights, they must raise advertising rates in order to break even. Industry experts had initially speculated that the ad rates for IPL’s next season should double but that was before recession and the Russia-Ukraine war. The ad rate for IPL 2022 was Rs 16.5 lakh-Rs 18 lakh per 10 seconds, and the ad rate for IPL 2021 is Rs 14-15 lakh per 10 seconds.
"A lot also depends on market conditions and, of course, what IPL delivers. While there is no doubt that the IPL provides the best in the country, the big question that marketers and advertisers will ask themselves is whether it is worth that price," said a senior media planner who did not wish to be named.
He explained that previously, the cost per match, including digital rights, was approximately Rs 54 crore. But this year, the price per match is Rs 57 crore only for TV, so there is a 20% premium, and on digital, prices have risen by 60-70%. That's where a 90-100% hike is coming, he shared.
Another media buying head of a leading media agency explained that the broadcaster has paid approximately 20% more for television rights, which means they have to hike rates by 20-25%. “The price gradually rises over five years, with an average increase of 20%. That doesn't mean they have to raise the price by 20% every year.”
Refuses Shark Tank funding offer, but Ganesh Balakrishnan sells all Flatheads India stock
Despite the company staring at shutdown, Balakrishnan had refused the only deal he received on the show from Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh because they had valued it at Rs 2.25 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 7:03 PM | 1 min read
Shark Tank India S2’s Friday episode has been creating much buzz. The show featured IIT-IIM startup founder IIT-IIM startup founder Ganesh Balakrishnan making a pitch for his venture Flatheads Shoes.
When Balakrishnan came to the show, his company was staring at shutdown. He had personally invested Rs 35 lakh in the last two months to keep the company going. Despite being in such a difficult situation, Balakrishnan rejected the only deal he received on the show from Peyush Bansal (co-founder, Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (co-founder, Sugar Cosmetics). The two offered Rs 75 lakh for 33.3% equity, valuing the company at Rs 2.25 crore. This valuation was much lower than what Balakrishnan had asked for. He had asked for the valuation to be Rs 25 crore. He claimed that his company had raised Rs 5.2 crore in April 2021, at a pre-money valuation of ₹28 crore, from angel investors.
However, things changed for the good for Balakrishnan after the episode aired. Shortly after the episode aired, Flatheads Shoes trended on social media. So much was the buzz that Balakrishnan then sold out its inventory in India.
Star India asks BCCI for discount in current deal: Reports
Byju's asks cricket board to encash bank guarantee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 5:47 PM | 1 min read
Star India, which holds home season cricket media rights, has asked the BCCI for a Rs 130 crore discount in the existing deal, according to media rights. Also, jersey sponsor Byju's, which has opted out, wants the cricket board to encash bank guarantee worth an estimated Rs 140 crore to honour the current agreement.
The BCCI top brass reportedly deliberated on the two subjects in a meeting on Monday.
Star, which had paid Rs 6138.1 for India's international and domestic cricket rights for the 2018-2023 period, has asked for an approximate Rs 130 crore discount in the existing deal, as per the reports.
"The issue was discussed at length but the board is yet to take a final call on it," the reports quoted a BCCI source as saying.
Byju's, in November informed the BCCI its decision to exit as the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team but the board asked the edtech company to continue until at least March 2023.
Govt advises broadcasters against showing visuals that are not in 'good taste and decency'
MIB issues advisory after observing that some channels have reported incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence in a manner that was quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:20 PM | 3 min read
Taking note of some recent incidents where TV news channels showed clips which “grossly compromised on good taste and decency”, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to broadcasters to attune their systems and practices of reporting incidents of crime, accidents and violence, including death, in conformity with the Programme Code.
“This Ministry has time and again issued advisory to Private Satellite Te1ex’ision channels for adhering to the Programme Code laid down under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1'995. The Ministry has observed that over the last few months, several television channels including the mainstream channels have reported incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in manners which grossly compromised on "good taste and decency”, and were quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer. Television, being a platform usually watched by families in households with people from all cohorts — old aged, middle-aged. children, etc., and with various socio-economic backgrounds, place certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code laid down under the said Act,” read the advisory.
“However, notwithstanding the spirit behind these Codes, television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots, continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes including circling the actions thereby making it even more ghastly, without taking the precaution of' blurring the images or showing them from long shots. The manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful, heart wrenching, distressful, indignifying, sensational, thereby offending good taste and decency. Such reporting also have an adverse psychological impact on the children. There is also a crucial issue of invasion of privacy which could be potentially maligning and defamatory.
In most of these cases, it was also observed that these video clips, etc., have been taken by the broadcasters from social media and lilttle effort has been made to modulate or attune or edit such clips so as to make it compliant and consistent with the spirit of the Programme Code.”
The advisory note further mentioned, “such telecast by the television channels is a matter of grave concern and in view of the larger public interest involved and having regard to the nature of audience of television channels including elderly, women and children, all private television channels are strongly advised to attune their systems and practices of reporting incidents of crime, accidents and violence, including death in conformity with the Programme Code, including the following: -
1. Offends against good taste or decency
2. Contains anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths
3. Criticize, malign or slander an individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral of the country.
Anurag Singh of Zee News joins Bharat Express as Managing Editor
Singh has vast experience of working in Print and Broadcast media.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 11:46 AM | 1 min read
Anurag Singh, Senior journalist and former Output Head of Zee News has joined the upcoming Hindi news channel 'Bharat Express' as Managing Editor.
Having worked in media for more than two and a half decades, Singh has vast experience of working across Print and Broadcast media.
He started his career in the field of journalism with 'Amar Ujala' and served stints in 'Dainik Jagran' and 'Dainik Bhaskar' before joining NewsTV.
Singh has also been a part of the launching team of various prestigious news channels. In the year 2000, he was a part of the launching team of 'Aaj Tak'. In 2002, when 'Star News' (now ABP News) started from Mumbai, he joined it after pausing his innings at 'Aaj Tak' and was part of its launching team in Mumbai. Apart from this, along with the launching team of 'IBN7' (now News18 India) in the year 2006, he has also been part of the founding team of 'News18 India'.
Prasar Bharati to overhaul transmitters on Indo-Nepal border, Jammu & Kashmir: Report
CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said that efforts will be made to further strengthen AIR and DD under the Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development (BIND) scheme
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati will upgrade its transmitters, especially the "weak" ones along the Indo-Nepal border, and Jammu and Kashmir said a report quoting its top executive Gaurav Dwivedi.
He said that efforts will be made to strengthen All India Radio and Doordarshan under the Broadcast Infrastructure Network (BIND) scheme, which has an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore for the upgrade and expansion of broadcasting infrastructure till 2025-2026.
The report says that Prasar Bharati will recruit more engineers and technicians and also rope in in-house and outside professionals to run the upgraded infrastructures.
Dwivedi also added that areas on the border and further are prioritised for the overhaul. Apart from 100W transmitters, FM transmitters of 10 KW and higher capacities are being installed to improve the coverage by more than 600,000 sq km.
More than 80,000 free DD DTH receiver sets will be distributed as a plan to expand Prasar Bharati's reach in the extremism-affected border areas, strategic locations and aspirational districts, said the report.
The broadcaster will also onboard more correspondents to galvanise news reporting in the areas. The report says that there have been many vacancies for the posts of Europe, Africa and US correspondents.
Sr. Journalist Vasindra Mishra rejoins Jantantra TV as News Director
Mishra has been active in the field of journalism for more than three decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 10:03 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist Vasindra Mishra has rejoined Hindi news channel Jantantra TV as News Director.
Mishra confirmed this development to e4m.
During his earlier stint at Jantantra TV Mishra was working as Editor-in-Chief at the channel and under his leadership Jantantra TV was relaunched
Before resuming his second innings at Jantantra TV, he was serving as the Governor's Nominee on the Board of Management of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Mishra has been active in the field of journalism for more than three decades. He has over two decades of experience in the television industry and over a decade in the print industry. Mishra started his career with an English newspaper in Ranchi. He joined Prabhat Khabar in the year 1988 and Amar Ujala in 1989.
After this he moved to Times of India, Lucknow in the year 1995. After fulfilling his responsibility in this newspaper for about two years, he started his new innings in 1997 with Hindustan Times in Lucknow and later joined Zee News.
