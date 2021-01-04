Airtel Payments Bank, Piccadily Agro, WhiteHat Jr top new GEC advertisers of 2020: TAM

According to the latest TAM AdEx report, commercial advertising held a 55% share in ad volumes whereas promos had a 45% share in 2020

The resurgence in advertising volumes was seen on the General Entertainment Channels (GECs) during the third and the fourth quarter i.e. unlock period after a drop in the second quarter due to lockdown. As per the TAM AdEx-Mirroring Y 2020 for Advertising in GEC Genre report, the year witnessed a de-growth of 3.6% as compared to 2019.

As per the report, average ad volumes on GECs rejuvenated during the unlock down period (Jun-Dec’20) after a drop in Apr-May’20 due to lockdown. October and November had the highest share (i.e. 10% each) due to the festive period. Also, True Shield Hand Sanitizer was the top brand during Apr’20, May’20, Jun’20, & Aug’20 in GEC Genre.

The GEC genre covered more than one-fourth of the ad volumes’ share during 2016- 2020. Also the year 2019 witnessed the highest share of GEC Ad Volumes i.e. 28%.

The report also stated that the count of advertisers and brands dropped by 38% in Q2’20 which recovered by 48% and 58% respectively in Q4’20 over Q2’20. The tally of categories, advertisers, and brands started increasing during the unlock period (Jun-Dec’20) after a decline in Apr-May’20 due to lockdown.

In the sectors’ category, Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector topped with a 25% share of Ad Volumes followed by F&B with a 22% share. Moreover, the top three sectors together added 57% share of ad volumes which were also on top during 2019. The top four sectors continue to dominate the GEC genre in 2020.

The Toilet Soaps leads among the top 10 categories of GEC Genre with 9% Ad Volumes’ share in 2020. Also, Toilet Soaps, Washing Powders/Liquids, Shampoos, and Tea categories maintained their ranks both years. Four out of the top 10 categories belonged to the Food & Beverages sector whereas the Biscuits category was the new entrant in the top 10 categories’ list replacing Hair Oils. A positive rank shift has been observed in Milk Beverages and Ecom-Media/Entertainment/ Social Media categories.

The Ecom-Media/Entertainment/ Social Media category saw the highest increase in ad secondages, followed by Milk Beverages in 2020 in the GEC Genre. In terms of growth, the Hand Sanitizers category witnessed the highest growth (10 times) followed by Range of Toiletries with 6x growth. Also, three out of 10 categories belonged to the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector.

The Hindustan Unilever topped among the GEC advertisers followed by Reckitt Benckiser on the second position during 2020. The top four advertisers maintained their positions this year as well. Marico was the only new entrant in the top 10 advertisers’ list, while these top 10 advertisers together added a 58% share of Ad Volumes.

In addition, over 800 advertisers advertised exclusively in the GEC genre during 2020 in which My Vishwa Technologies was the top exclusive advertiser in the genre.

Also, over 1300 advertisers and 2700 brands advertised exclusively in GEC during 2020 compared to 2019 with Airtel Payments Bank and Voot Select being the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in the year. Piccadily Agro Industries and Whitehat Education Technology were among the top three advertisers whereas Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin and Kissan Mixed Fruit Jam were in the top three brands.

The Ad lengths in the GEC genre seen a similar share of Ad Volumes in both years (Y 2019-20). The ad Commercials with 20-40 sec was most preferred for advertising on GECs during both the years. Also, commercial advertising had a 55% share in ad volumes whereas promos had a 45% share in 2020.