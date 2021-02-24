Pawan Jailkhani all set to start new journey

After 12 successful years at 9X Media Group where he spearheaded the network’s growth, Pawan Jailkhani, the network's Chief Revenue Officer, has decided to pursue his first love and passion, Data Analytics. He says, “I’m really excited since my passion for Data Analytics and the hunger to unravel the science behind data is taking me back to campus to hone the latest skills and simultaneously pursue it by setting up a data analytics company.

Jailkhani is among the founding members of the 9XM group. He is also a part of 9X Media's executive committee, which provides strategic direction to the company. Jailkhani has been also credited with turning the company around in the past decade or so.

"When I started my television industry career 25 years ago, my first passion was always data. In fact, I began with TV as a data analyst. I used to handle television rating data and analysed data for both clients and channels. But now I have been trying to get into it in a bigger way since there is a growing need for data analytics in today's business ecosystem," he explains.

Hence, one of his ventures will be centred on data analytics. "I am planning to build the first Data Management Platforms (DMP) and Customer Data Platforms (CDP) for the multi-cultured audience, who is living outside India," he said. Initially, it will be based out of North America.

Before joining 9X Media, Jailkhani spent more than 13 years with the Zee Network. During his tenure, he achieved success in national and regional markets as the group went through various phases. Since then, he has always been with television and ad sales. He has now set his sights on the regional news television industry.

"I strongly believe that the regional space has a lot of potential both in terms of viewership and monetization. Regional news, in particular, is a genre that I believe we can contribute to and has the propensity for more players with more to add; therefore, this is most definitely a space I plan on building upon in the very near future," noted Jailkhani.

The conversation moved to his previous stint at 9X Media, which he had been associated with since 2008 when it was known as INX Media. He had joined the company as senior vice president (sales). Later, he got promoted as executive VP- sales in 2010. In 2012, he was appointed as chief revenue officer (of the group) and became an executive board member.

He shared on his journey, "I have been a part of 9X founding story. 9X Media has been a solid foundation, and more or less, it's on auto-pilot. It has done well in the past, and I am optimistic that it will do well in the future. We have built a culture around it as a customer-centric or audience-centric network. It has been a very satisfying milestone in my life.”

He added, "Technically, I am leaving 9X, but emotionally, I will always be attached to the product that I have built from scratch. The network has already been established. It's now time for me to get into a new venture and build something exciting."

