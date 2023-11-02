Is Data Analytics the golden key for performance marketing?
In a post-third-party cookie world, experts talk about how data analysis using different technologies like AI could boost performance campaigns, although brands need to tread steadily
Data analysis has become a huge catalyst of performance marketing, according to experts in the field. Be it predictive analysis for consumer patterns or the extinction of third-party cookies, data will be the next big thing in the field of targeting the right customers.
The last couple of years have seen a significant shift towards the importance of data in the field of marketing, and with the way things are moving towards technology using AI, data mining, analysis and prediction are scoring big for advertisers to create their performance marketing campaigns.
We spoke to industry experts to understand how this technology is getting integrated into performance marketing, which industries are seeing an uptick in its use, and what challenges advertisers can come across while implementing huge data work.
Data analytics – future of performance marketing
Lakshmana Gnanapragasam, Senior Vice President, Analytics – Epsilon APAC opines that nowadays, organizations are increasingly using various data assets for their marketing and advertising campaigns.
“With the threat of third-party cookies being deprecated, organizations are doubling down on building their own data eco-systems that consist of their own first-party data on their customers and prospects, that are further enriched by highly relevant third-party datasets. Loyalty, CRM programs and Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) are the preferred ways for organizations to build their own data assets. Machine learning-based decision engines are increasingly emerging as a key component of a marketing and advertising infrastructure.”
Gnanapragasam also adds that organizations that are leading the charge and breaking away from the competition in terms of marketing sophistication are executing campaigns that leverage both their owned media and paid media channels thoughtfully to achieve exceptional ROI (Return on Investment) on their marketing spends.
Rajiv Dingra, Founder & CEO of Rebid says that performance advertising has seen a substantial uptick in the adoption of data analytics and AI features.
“This trend is driven by the need for more precise, measurable results in advertising by clients. Our journey at ReBid also points to this direction as we interact with businesses daily who are seeking to harness data and better-harmonised data insights for better advertising ROI. The rise of platforms similar to ReBid and the advent of generative AI which intertwines data analytics with advertising strategies, exemplifies this growth.
These platforms unveil insights across customer journeys from ad to acquisition, thus making performance advertising campaigns more relevant and actionable. The top 3 types of features that have seen growth in the last 2-3 years would be Real-time Analysis: The craving for real-time feedback has fueled the adoption of analytics, enabling advertisers to tweak campaigns on the fly based on live data; Advanced Attribution Modeling: To tackle the attribution maze, more firms are leaning on sophisticated analytics to trace conversion paths across multiple touchpoints and AI and Machine Learning: These technologies have moved from buzzwords to being at the core of analytical tools, driving smarter, automated decision-making in advertising.”
Industries riding on data analytics for marketing
Vishnu Sharma, Founder & CEO, Efficacy Worldwide says that e-commerce and tech companies are by far doing the better job in transforming data towards campaigns. For example, e-commerce companies like Amazon and Myntra use the data extensively for personalized product recommendations.
On the other hand, Santosh R, Co-Founder & CMO, Elever opines that the industries that have traditionally suffered the most from data-blind models have tended to adopt data analytics first. “For instance, the banking/BFSI industry has a high requirement of Fraud detection, Risk mitigation, Credit rating, etc. One notable industry that has innovatively applied data analytics is insurance. Here some companies, especially newer ones, both in India and abroad are beginning to utilise behavioural data to design their products. For instance, connecting your car's driving data can result in lower premiums if you are a safer driver, or if you just happen to drive a lot less than average (Digit Insurance is one attempting this in India).”
Ramasish Bhowmik, Co-Founder, Adbuffs gives examples of how retail brands use data analytics in their marketing strategies in various ways. “For instance, Sephora utilizes customer data to personalize experiences, offering tailored product recommendations, promotions, and exclusive offers. Pantene employs data analytics to understand customers' hair care needs, reaching them through personalized email campaigns and targeted advertisements. Scentbird, a subscription-based fragrance service, curates personalized perfume recommendations based on individual scent preferences and feedback.”
Challenges and threats
Despite the growing demand, experts agree that there needs to be a method for using such data and list out some challenges that may arise from these.
“The global market for marketing analytics software, which is set to grow from $32.5 billion in 2022 to an estimated $56.2 billion by 2027, underscores the growing demand for data-driven marketing and advertising campaigns. However, it is vital to handle data responsibly, respecting privacy and ethical considerations, to avoid pitfalls associated with data misuse like collecting or sharing data without consent. AI, such as that employed by Netflix for personalized content recommendations, plays a pivotal role in this by assisting in privacy compliance, data security, and ethical ad targeting,” says Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, Art-E.
Gnanapragasam points out examples where organizations either struggle or make mistakes when it comes to their customer data. “‘Identity’ is often not talked about and does not get the attention it deserves in building and using customer data. We have often seen organizations struggle to solve for the ‘identity’ of their customers and end up wasting a lot of promotion and media investments. An ‘Identity’ solution ensures that we are highly certain that this is one individual and one household we know of.
Another is customer privacy. Organizations should ensure that they have taken customer consent before capturing personally identifiable information (PII) of the customers. They should also inform the customers upfront on how their data would be used in the future, and give provisions to customers to decide how and where they should be reached. The other point is commingling PII and non-PII customer data. With more customer data becoming increasingly captured and made available, organizations should ensure that they don’t accidentally mingle the PII data and ID-based non-PII data.”
Dingra adds that “AI acts as a double-edged sword here. On one side, it augments data handling, offering automated, smart solutions for data analysis and campaign optimization. On the flip side, it could magnify errors if fed with flawed data, underscoring the critical importance of accurate, well-governed data.”
Bhowmik believes privacy concerns, inadequate security measures, overreliance on models without human oversight, inaccurate predictions due to poor data quality, security vulnerabilities, lack of algorithmic transparency, and data quality issues all present challenges. “Striking a balance between the benefits of AI and data analytics and addressing these risks through ethical considerations, robust security, transparency, and data quality management is crucial for responsible and effective use in shaping buying trends.”
Apple India's net profit up 76% to Rs 2,229 Cr in 2023
It rang up close to Rs 50,000 crore in revenues
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 30, 2023 1:37 PM | 1 min read
Apple India business rang up a revenue of over Rs 49,000 Cr (close to $6 Bn) in 2023, imputing a 48% increase in earnings in 2022. Meanwhile, the company’s net profit went up by 76% to Rs 2,229 Cr in 2023, up from Rs 1,263 Cr in 2022, as per Apple’s Registrar of Companies (RoC) filings. According to the ROC, Apple India earns 94.6% of its revenue from the sale of products and 5.4% from maintenance and services.
This comes on the heels of Apple and Tata’s recent announcement that the latter has acquired the iPhone manufacturing unit of Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corp in Karnataka, where its 10,000 employees will help assemble the iPhone 14, further cementing the Cupertino-based company’s commitment to the most populated country and economy in the world.
Apple has surpassed Samsung in smartphone exports from India, making up 49% of the country’s smartphone shipments in Q2 2023. Another study noted that Apple would be finishing 2023 with a not insignificant 7% market share in India, in a market mostly dominated by Android. Notably, India brings in 30% of Apple’s global sales in services.
Given the size of the population, that adds up to millions of customers, a fact not lost on Apple’s top management, with Apple CEO Tim Cook having opened India’s first and second Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi respectively.
X posts that spread misinformation not eligible for revenue share: Elon Musk
Users have been largely critical of the move, arguing that the platform's fact-checking feature is fallible and can confuse opinions for facts
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 30, 2023 10:42 AM | 2 min read
In a bid to crack down on the spread of misinformation on X, Elon Musk said that posts that get corrected by the Community Notes feature will be barred from getting a share in the revenue. He announced through his X handle:
Making a slight change to creator monetization:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2023
Any posts that are corrected by @CommunityNotes become ineligible for revenue share.
The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism.
According to X Help Centre, the Community Notes features "aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts."
These often appear at the bottom of certain posts that contain incorrect information. Contributors can leave notes on any incorrect posts. If enough people comment, the note will be publically shown as a post.
Musk also added that any attempts to weaponize the feature to demonetize people will be immediately obvious because all code and data is open source.
The move was criticised by many people who commented on Musk's thread, saying that Community Notes are often fallible and be opinions sometimes masquerading as facts.
You do realize people use community notes to try and discredit factual information right? I’ve seen it happen several times on this platform. I have no skin in this game since I don’t get paid but I can see this being used as a way to suppress the truth. I had flashbacks of…— @everywhere (@SizemoreSuzette) October 29, 2023
I changed my mind, this is a bad idea. I've seen way too many bullshit community notes on anything criticizing vaccines, so I vote no.— Inversionism (@Inversionism) October 29, 2023
Community Notes been wrong multiple times in defense of the establishment. This is no different than Youtube or any other shitlib media move of pushing people for not telling “your truth”— Revolutionary Blackout Network? (@SocialistMMA) October 29, 2023
People also pointed out that the fact-checking system of X have been wrong multiple times.
Not a good idea at all. Some community notes simply just add more context to a tweet & the original tweet wasn’t wrong at all. Sometimes community notes use other false articles from MSM to disagree with a tweet not disprove. Community Notes will be abused to defund. Not correct.— KEEM ? (@KEEMSTAR) October 29, 2023
Indian fact checker Mohammed Zubair also commented on Musk's post.
When is it rolling out in India. India has become the disinformation capital of the World.— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 29, 2023
Google’s new Generative AI Search: How brands can work their way around
Experts point out that brands, advertisers, and search engine experts will need to grasp the new functionalities introduced by Google SGE and adapt their strategies accordingly
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 30, 2023 9:02 AM | 6 min read
When Google infused Search, the company’s foundational product, with Generative AI, and rolled out the Search Generative Experience (SGE) on August 31, it was but the first response to the peril posed to its search dominance by Microsoft’s new ChatGPT powered Bing search browser.
In its next offensive in the quickly emerging AI wars, it was announced, at the Google for India event held earlier in October, that there will be an enhanced visual feed for searches, with filters that will help users customize their discoveries and purchases within SGE. And India is also the first market in the world with bilingual results for SGE, available in both Hindi and English.
Google also announced that in the coming months it would be adding features on the search page results for products by allowing consumers to chat directly with the brands advertising their wares, thereby streamlining the purchase journey, meaning that being one of the brands to pop up on top has become more complex.
Now that SGE is live, Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra, says, “You can see how you don't even get to organic search results in the first fold. Just look at the user experience: you open it, first you get SGE that's practically half the screen, and then it's sponsored ads. And then you get the organic results. So right now, Google is increasingly looking at SGE as organic.”
As the old saying goes, ‘Where do you hide a dead body? On the second page of Google.’ Now, Venkky says, the all-important fold on our screens is the page.
“I have a feeling that people just get their answers in the first fold viz. SGE. So, I think brands need to look at optimizing for SGE and searchable results that come through generative experience because Google hasn't removed the organic part. You still get the thumbnails and links to the articles in the top right-hand corner in SGE. I think that's what brands need to aim at. They need to re-change the scheme with which they're creating the content.”
It should be noted however that as of now, SGE is an opt-in feature and requires updated browsers. For those looking to opt in, look for a blue test tube icon on the top right-hand corner of your Chrome browser.
That’s why Dhruv Shah, VP, CX, FCB/SIX India believes, that if SGE remains in the current state and does not expand on its own, there won’t be major impact as “users may explore the feature in the start, but then go back to the good old way or doing research on Google and clicking on the top three to five organic links.”
He says however that if Google loads the full SGE automatically (and as Generative AI seeps further into our lives, that seems more than likely), traffic to blogs or informative pages may see a drop in the start. “Users will get their answer in the experience and therefore not go further in the journey or users may ‘Ask a Follow Up’ and go further into the conversational journey to find their answer. But if you optimize your pages and feature in the Snapshot Carousel on the right-hand side of SGE, you might get some click through.”
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, believes that SGE's key features, such as the AI Snapshot, Conversational Mode, and Vertical Experiences, offer brands the opportunity to engage with consumers in more refined and contextually relevant ways.
The AI Snapshot provides concise and tailored summaries, making search results more efficient, while Conversational Mode enables more personalized and conversational interactions, which can enhance consumer engagement. Additionally, Vertical Experiences are particularly valuable for e-commerce brands, allowing them to showcase products effectively.
“While there are implications, including a potential loss of organic traffic and the need to adapt to the new interface, SGE offers advertisers a chance to qualify higher-intent buyers and improve conversion rates, ultimately enhancing their ability to connect with consumers,” says Kothari.
Pointing out that brands, advertisers, and search engine experts will need to grasp the new functionalities introduced by Google SGE and adapt their strategies accordingly, and if they don’t, they will see a major drop in traffic, Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, says, “We have already kicked off the SEO implementation for generative AI at Tonic to boost our brands' online profiles. The search results are set to become more relevant and informative under this new framework, placing a significant emphasis on producing quality content. Targeting the precise keywords and phrases will be instrumental in attracting a broader user base and achieving enhanced visibility in the digital landscape.”
Sandeep Saini, Vice President- Growth, Team Pumpkin says SGE’s new features provide chances for more interesting and targeted advertising, resulting in high click-through click rates and conversions. “Additionally, by incorporating Google Lens's new visual search capabilities, businesses can stand out their products or services in the field of digital advertising. Brands may also engage with people more deeply through SGE's dynamic platform, which integrates visual material, linguistic assistance, and useful information such as purchase intent, search history, etc.”
Kothari says that crafting compelling summaries is essential, as brands should ensure their content is well-structured, informative, and directly addresses common user questions to increase the chances of being featured in SGE-generated summaries, while utilizing Conversational Mode allows brands to engage with their audience more effectively by anticipating follow-up questions and providing valuable information.
“For e-commerce businesses, optimizing for Vertical Experiences is crucial, which involves creating comprehensive product listings with detailed information, high-quality images, and customer reviews. Staying up-to-date with SEO best practices and regularly analyzing the impact of SGE on search rankings and user behavior will be essential to adapt and remain competitive in the evolving search landscape,” adds Kothari.
Venkky notes, “This is what I call is a breaking change. What I mean by a breaking change is the change that breaks most things. And so, brands need to re-orchestrate and then build around this breaking change.”
Q2 FY2024: Reliance Jio profits up 12% YoY
RIL reported a rise of 27% in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,394 crore
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 28, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Reliance Jio has announced its results for Q2 of FY2024 where its profits have risen 4% to Rs 5,058 crore from Rs 4,863 crore previous quarter. The profit growth YoY is 12.1%.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,750 crore, up 9.89% YoY. It grew 3% from Rs 24,042 crore in the previous quarter, according to the telecom company. EBITDA stood at Rs 12,953 crore from Rs 12,578 crore in Q1, rising 3%.
The operating margin of the company rose 10 basic points YoY to 26.4% and the profit margin to 40 basis points to 17.4%.
Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm informed that Jio True5G will soon be available pan India. He also stated that by offering a fibre-like digital experience to homes and small enterprises, the JioAirFibre will transform broadband infrastructure in the country.
Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a rise of 27% in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,394 crore, compared to Rs 13,656 crore in Q2 last year.
Amazon posts $9.9 billion in profits in Q3
The company earned $143 billion, posting a 13% increase YoY, exceeding analyst expectations of $141 billion
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 27, 2023 8:40 AM | 1 min read
E-commerce giant Amazon has released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
In Q3, the company revealed that its revenue was $143.1 billion, posting a 13% increase YoY and rising above analyst expectations of $141.4 billion. Its profits stood at $9.9 billion.
The projections stand between $160 billion and $167 billion.
CEO Andy Jassy reportedly said that the strong quarter can be attributed to the company’s ad business growth.
Revenue from Amazon Web Services stood at $23.1 billion compared to analyst expectations of $23.09 billion. Its operating income was $6.98 billion, the highest since the first quarter of 2022.
The company’s central online stores reportedly posted $57.3 billion. Ad sales went up f26% to $12 billion.
The games e-commerce platforms play
As e-commerce players continue to vie for consumer attention and time so as to fulfill metrics like ‘time spent on site’ and ‘click through rates’, they’ve turned to games to engage customers
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 27, 2023 8:34 AM | 5 min read
We don’t know about you dear reader, but one of our most cherished dreams is to win an all-expenses-paid trip to some exotic destination. And if it must be on the strength of buying another book we won’t read or yet another piece of exercise equipment that will gather dust in the corner, so be it.
Apparently, brands heard our prayers or, more likely, listened to their marketing teams, as now potential prizes, be they vacations or smartphones, don’t even require you to purchase something. As e-commerce players continue vying for our attention and time so as to fulfill metrics like ‘time spent on site’ and ‘click through rates’, they’ve turned to games to engage customers, tempting them with everything from said prizes from spinning wheels to the simple self-satisfaction of getting a digital trophy or badge for correctly answering a simple trivia question.
As Rohan Chincholi, Managing Partner – Digital, Havas Media India, observes, exploring this gamification of e-commerce platforms is like the one-click key to unlocking a world of exceptional deals and exclusive opportunities.
Noting that brands are aware of the lurid appeal of prizes and kudos, he says, “We must seek innovative avenues such as gamification to captivate users during their exploratory journeys on our platforms, where engagement becomes the catalyst for extraordinary offers, driving incremental sales.”
Google understood the assignment (of user time and attention) when it replaced its “loading” screens with a T-Rex running across a desert landscape and jumping over cacti, and Amazon has taken that concept of gamification to the next level, as is exemplified by the way the company has gone all in on the strategy for its Great Indian Festival sale.
Amazon’s understanding of the potential of gamification in the e-commerce experience is evident. They’ve introduced quick, short, easy-to-indulge-in challenges that offer rewards and an added layer of excitement to the shopping process. For example, they offer time-based challenges like “unlock an exclusive deal by making a purchase in the next 24 hours” or “spin the wheel” games.
These gamified elements ensure users interact with more touchpoints ensuring each user is motivated to browse more of what’s on display, says Kartik Khanna & Co-Founder, The Starter Labs (Zoo Media), adding, “Amazon’s strategy encourages customer loyalty by providing loyalty points, rewards, badges and personalised offers for returning customers when it comes to engaging in the mini-games. This encourages more frequent ‘app opens’ or, what we would refer to as - daily active users.”
Chincholi says Amazon aims to enhance user engagement, foster customer loyalty, and create an atmosphere of excitement and competition. “This strategy encourages users to spend more time exploring products, interacting with the platform's features, and making purchases. It also provides Amazon with valuable data to refine their marketing efforts and recommendations. This innovative approach not only boosts sales during the limited-time event but also reinforces Amazon's commitment to delivering a unique and interactive shopping experience to its customers,” he says.
And it’s not just Amazon and festive shopping. Food delivery aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato make hay whenever ICC and IPL matches shine on screens across the country with their prediction games. D2C platforms and online merchants from Mamaearth to CocoCart encourage you to spin that wheel for discounts.
Khanna points out that the gamification approach also creates a sense of competition and more importantly - urgency. Time-bound flash sales and leaderboards, backed by dynamic pricing make the most of all the data they collect and motivates users to make quicker purchase decisions.
For instance, “Amazon is basically leveraging the fear of missing out and offering a mini thrill to keep users engaged. Every touchpoint accessed by a user is valuable data on user behaviour, interest, and preferences for Amazon. This allows Amazon to fine-tune marketing and sales strategies for future events. It also allows them to create more robust and result-oriented opportunities for brands and marketers to maximise their efforts on the platform.”
“Gamficiation is an incredibly powerful tool to swing several detrimental metrics in your favour for anyone using e-commerce. Gamification, done correctly, positively impacts the engagement, conversion and retention of customers. Gamifying can even be used in the feedback and review processes by offering rewards, which leads to valuable insights for brands and also boosts overall user engagement,” adds Khanna.
Gamified product discovery methods, such as interactive quizzes and spin-to-win features, also transform the product selection process into an enjoyable journey, making customers feel like active participants in their shopping experience.
Raghav Upadhyay, Head- Performance Marketing, ROIsted, a Team Pumpkin vertical, agrees that gamification can be strategized as an engagement tool for transforming engagement into enthusiasm which ultimately increases the conversion rates.
“And as we all know that advertising platforms' algorithms love high conversion and engagement rates. Brands should understand that gamification leverages fundamental human psychology by providing gratification. To succeed, they must align rewards with user desires, seamlessly integrate gamification into their customer journey, and continually optimize strategies,” says Upadhyay.
“Gamification empowers brands to create entertaining challenges and interactive experiences that resonate with their target audience, making shopping more enjoyable and personalized. It encourages users to share their achievements on social platforms, amplifying brand visibility – the extra reach,” says Chincholi, concluding, “Gamification isn't just a trend; it's a versatile approach that allows brands to connect with customers at a deeper level and also helps in driving sales.”
