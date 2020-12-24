TOP FM entrusts responsibility of J&K Ladakh stations to Neeraj Mecwan

Mecwan, the Group Head, TOP FM, was also handling businesses of 8 TOP FM Gujarat stations

Neeraj Mecwan, Group Head, TOP FM has been given the additional responsibility of J & K / Ladakh stations also. He will be helming Sales, Marketing & activation of all 5 stations – TOP FM -91.1 Kathua, TOP FM 91.1 Kargil, TOP FM 94.3 Poonch, TOP FM 94.3 Bhaderwah & TOP FM 91.1 LEH. Mecwan was earlier handling the business of all 8 TOP FM Gujarat stations.

Speaking on this development, Neeraj Attri – CEO, TOP FM said, "Neeraj Mecwan is a radio professional for a decade now. I am sure he will drive the J&K / Ladakh business and expand as our expectations."

“We see the great potential of business growth in tier 2-3 cities of our country,” says the CEO Neeraj Attri.

“Town cities are already saturated, on the other hand, small towns are cash-rich with growing lifestyle,” he added.