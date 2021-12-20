91.1 TOP FM launches its 13th radio station in Leh-Ladakh

The radio station will be 18-hour live from 6 am to midnight 12 am

After having a presence in 8 markets of Gujarat, 3 in J&K and 2 in Ladakh, Kargil, 91.1 Top FM, the radio vertical of Sambhaav Media group, has now launched its 13th Radio station in Leh- Ladakh on 14th December 2021.

The frequency of the radio station shall be 91.1 & it will be 18 Hour Live Station from morning 6 am to midnight 12 am and will focus on local content & local issues #LOCALKELIYEVOCAL. TOP FM with its theme of “JAB SUNO TOP SUNO” will cater to masses who are young by heart and shall connect with a large audience at the same time.

91.1 TOP FM, a media and publishing house in Gujarat with legacy in print and electronic media, said that being an entertainment medium, it shall keep entertainment value high for listeners and also be a beneficial advertising medium for our esteemed clients.

“We as brand are keen to promote local talent and give them an opportunity to grow in their markets and hence be a catalyst to many. Our FM coverage will be 50km Aerial Distance in radius, it can go beyond in some direction only keeping in mind of Geographical Barriers (Mountains)”, TOP FM said in an official release.

