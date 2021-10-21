Ram Ratings Wk 33-Wk 36: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi

Fever FM held on to its top spot in Mumbai and Delhi charts from Week 33 to Week 36. Like the previous period, Radio Mirchi stayed ahead in Kolkata and Radio City in Bangalore. The four-week time period for the survey is between 08th Aug and 04th Sep.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 16.5% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 14.3%, as well as Big FM, claiming the third spot, had a share of 14.3%, same as the previous period. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 21.7% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 15.3% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 12.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Radio City took a 25.6% share. Big FM stood steady at 25.1% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 12.8% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 27.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.9% share. Fever FM took a 11.9% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)