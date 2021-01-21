Kerala’s Club FM unveils new brand identity

Kerala’s Club FM, on 18th January, embarked on a new journey; new brand identity and a new way in which the RJs will be interacting with and engaging the listeners; all with the limitless possibilities on the focus of “U”; the audience who have made club FM Kerala’s most favorite FM brand, during the last 13 years of its journey. True to the brand’s positioning, ടൺ കണക്കിന് ഫൺ (tonnes of fun) in addition to the type of music the audience will get enthralled in, fully interactive and live between 7 am and 1 am (next day) Club FM will also attempt to keep the audience fully informed about all the happenings around them, through a style of presentation that will still live up to its positioning.

The launch began with a teaser on the 17th evening when Club FM’s brand ambassador and famous Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, changed his social media profile picture to the “U” in the brand’s new logo which made his fans go crazy trying to figure out what this was about. The entire media community picked up the conversation too, some even contemplated about his next movie. The suspense continued till the next morning when Tovino explained the change. This was followed by a first of its kind initiative when the RJs from 3 of the Club FM stations, Trivandrum, Kochi, and Calicut, covering South, Central and North Kerala, joined the anchor on Mathrubhumi News’ Wake up Kerala and went live on Radio connecting with their listeners, explaining to them about the change. Mathrubhumi daily carried the launch ad with many of the brand’s loyal advertisers also releasing ads on the same day, wishing club FM the very best. Conversations trended on social media. The advertising campaign and many other activities will continue for the next 60 days in various engaging ways.

Speaking about the change, Mayura Shreyams Kumar, Director, Digital Business, Mathrubhumi Group Said, “This was a much-deliberated attempt internally. Club FM reached break-even in its second year of operation, perhaps unheard of in the Radio business. The 13 long years have been nothing less than an absolutely amazing journey. The question was why one would want to disrupt something that’s already doing well and staying in the No.1 position. We didn’t have to go too far for the answers. What we have been experiencing in the last one year has been unpresented. There’s no status-quo any longer. Our teams have been interpreting various signals on the music preference of our listeners, including their media consumption patterns and we decided to change ourselves proactively before those signals become a trend and we are forced to change. As a company, we have embarked on various transformation projects in the last few months with the view to be relevant to the 3 generations of readers, viewers, and listeners we are connected with. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and wish the entire Club FM team the very best and also express my gratitude to all our advertisers”

