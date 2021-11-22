MIB's BOC asks FM radio ops to provide third-party audit of ad spots for govt ads

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) has made it mandatory for private FM radio stations to provide third-party verification/authentication report as a proof of broadcast of spots.



The BOC, which is the nodal agency for issuing government ads, has amended the clause 3(b)(vi) of the Policy Guidelines for the Empanelment of Private FM Radio Stations and fixation of rates for government advertisements.



As per the amended clause, all empanelled private FM stations will have to provide Third-Party Verification/Authentication report as a proof of broadcast of spots as per release order issued by BOC along with physical bills for release of payment.



The clause also states that private FM radio stations have to mandatorily give an undertaking to BOC, which was earlier known as DAVP, that they would provide a Third-Party Verification/ Authentication report along with physical bills.



As per the amended clause, the bills will not be processed without Third-Party Verification/ Authentication reports.



Those empanelled Private FM Radio Stations where the Third-Party Verification/ Authentication service is not being provided, they will continue to provide broadcast certificate till the time Third-Party Verification/ Authentication service is made available to their respective cities, the clause states.



In an office memorandum, MIB Under Secretary Mala Chakraborty said that the undersigned is directed to refer to BOCs ID Note No. Misc. 2020- 21/Pvt. FM 86 CRS/ AV-Radio dated 26.10.2021 on the subject mentioned above. She further stated that the clause 3(b)(vi) of the Policy Guidelines for the Empanelment of Private FM Radio Stations and fixation of rates for Government Advertisements by BOC notified on 11.08.2016 is hereby amended, and it shall now be read as:



"All empanelled Pvt. FM stations shall provide Third-Party Verification/ Authentication report as a proof of broadcast of spots as per release order issued by BOC along with physical bills for release of payment. They have to mandatorily give an undertaking to BOC that they would provide Third-Party Verification/ Authentication report along with physical bills. Without Third-Party Verification/ Authentication reports, bills will not be processed. Those empanelled Pvt. FM Radio Stations where the Third-Party Verification/ Authentication service is not being provided, they will continue to provide broadcast certificate till the time Third-Party Verification/ Authentication service is made available to their respective cities."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)