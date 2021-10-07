Ram Ratings Wk 31’21-Wk 34’21: Fever FM dominates Mumbai, Delhi charts

Fever FM has maintained its top spot in the Mumbai, Delhi airwaves this time around as well. RAM Ratings for Week 31 to Week 34 also places Mirchi at the top in Kolkata and Big FM in the lead at Bangalore. The four week time period for the survey is between 25th July and 21st Aug.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Fever FM leading yet again with a 16.8% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.2%, and Mirchi claimed the third spot with 14%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 21.4% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 15.3% share and Red FM came next on the chart with a 12.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 26.5% share. Radio City stood second at 26.3% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 12.9% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 27.3% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 25.4% share. Fever FM had a 12% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)