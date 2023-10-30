LIC of India, Maruti Suzuki top advertisers in H1'23 on radio: TAM AdEx
Jan-Jun’23 witnessed a 6% growth compared to last year's H1
TAM AdEx recently released its half-yearly report on radio advertising. The research body monitored more than 110 Radio Stations (In association with RCS India), mainly focussing on understanding the advertising trends compared to past years: Monthly Trends, Top Spenders (Categories, Advertisers and Brands), City and State contributions on radio ads.
As compared to January to June 2021, there was a significant increase in ad volumes of 72 per cent from January to June 2023, the report stated. Also, ad volumes from January to June 2022 increased by 62 per cent over the H1 of 2021. Moreover, ad volumes during Jan-Jun’23 witnessed a growth of six per cent compared to last year’s first half.
The ‘Services’ sector alone had a 32 per cent share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’23, in terms of top sectors that advertised. Also, the ‘Food and Beverages’ sector ascended to second position in H1’23 over H1’22 with a nine per cent share of ad volumes. The top three sectors together accounted for a 50 per cent share of ad volumes. ‘Durables’ was the only new entrant in the top 10 sectors during Jan-Jun’23 over Jan-Jun’22.
When it comes to the top categories, ‘Properties/Real Estates’ and ‘Hospital/Clinics’ retained their first and second positions with 15 per cent and seven per cent shares of ad volumes respectively in the first half of 2023 over the last year. Furthermore, ‘Pan Masala’ and ‘Multiple Courses’ were the only new entrants in the top 10 categories in Jan-Jun’23 over Jan-Jun’22.
LIC of India was the leading advertiser in H1 of 2023. Maruti Suzuki, Vishnu Packaging and Kedia Homes were the ones at the following positions.
Vimal Pan Masala was the leading brand on Radio medium followed by Kedia Sezasthan in Jan-Jun’23. Kedia Sezasthan and Himalaya Ashvagandha were the exclusive brands present in the top 10 list of brands in Jan-Jun’23 over Jan-Jun’22.
Gujarat and Maharashtra led the chart of top cities advertised via radio, with 20 per cent and 17 per cent shares of ad volumes. The top five states accounted for 66 per cent of total ad volumes.
Evening was the most preferred time band for advertising on radio followed by Morning and Afternoon time bands. Ad commercials with 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on radio during both periods.
MIB hikes CBC ad rates for private FM radio channels
The new rates, approved by the ministry in the month of September 2023, includes a 43 per cent increase in base rate
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 6:54 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has approved new rates for advertisements to be issued on private FM radio stations for the government policies and programmes based on the recommendations of the Rate Structure Committee set up by it.
“This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the Ministry to ensure a fair and sustainable pricing framework for private FM radio stations,” the ministry said in a press statement.
The new rates approved by the Ministry in the month of September 2023, includes a 43 per cent increase in the base rate taking into account the rising costs dynamics for the period of December 2015 to March 2023.
With this increase, the Gross Base rate for FM radio advertisement will increase from 52 to 74 rupees per ten seconds. This adjustment is intended to maintain parity with current market rates. The increase in Gross base Rate will also be beneficial for more than 400 Community Radio Stations that are currently operational in the country.
Further building on the base rate, the Ministry has also decided to continue with the existing pricing formula for calculating City Wise rates. The pricing formula takes into various factors like city population and listenership data from the India Readership Survey (IRS) of 2019.
Based on this formula along with the enhanced base rate almost all Private FM Radio Stations will benefit from the new recommended rates at varying percentages depending largely on their listenership giving value for both FM stations and the clients of CBC, according to the I&B Ministry.
The rates for 106 stations will increase by 100 per cent, a 50 to 100 per cent increase for 81 stations, and a less than 50 per cent increase for 65 stations for which listenership data is available.
TRAI releases recommendations on low-power small-range FM radio broadcasting
It is deployed to provide audio service in drive-in movie theatres, amusement parks, business premises, residential complexes etc
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 4:10 PM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has come up with recommendations on "Issues related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting.
Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting is deployed to provide audio service in drive-in movie theatres, amusement parks, business premises, residential complexes and for commentary for local events like sports events or shows.
According to TRAI, any individual above 18 years of age or any registered company without any association to any political body, is eligible to have the licence for low power small range FM broadcasting.
The license fee will be Rs 1,000 for the permission of upto 30 days and Rs 10,000 per annum for permission of five years.
The maximum permissible transmission range of 'Low Power Small Range Radio Broadcasting' should be 500 meters.
“The licensed area of frequency assignment in case of low power small range FM be defined as location-specific based on the precise geographical coordinates such as longitude and latitude of the intended service location (be it a building, stadium, convention center, expo area etc.).
“Maximum permissible transmission power should be 1 watt for low power small range FM broadcasting,” TRAI said.
The recommendations come after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought the response from TRAI last year on the need and timing for introduction of new service providers for services such as drive-in theatres.
In this regard, a consultation paper was issued on 17th April 2023 seeking stakeholders' comments on issues related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting.
The last date of submission of comments was 22nd May 2023 and counter-comments was 5th June 2023.
TRAI received 6 comments and 1 counter-comment from stakeholders. After considering all comments/counter-comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process and further analysis of the issues, the Authority has finalized its recommendations.
TRAI recommends govt to allow private FM radio to broadcast news bulletins
The authority has also recommended delinking annual licence fee of a FM radio channel from NOTEF
By e4m Staff | Sep 5, 2023 6:02 PM | 3 min read
TRAI has released recommendations on FM radio broadcasting in order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the Authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on 5th August 2022. e4m staff
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its recommendations on "Issues related to FM Radio Broadcasting".
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) vide its reference dated May 1 2022 has sought recommendations of the Authority, on removal of the linkage to Non-Refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines. And additionally, to extend the existing FM licence period of 15 years by three years.
In order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the Authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on 5th August 2022. Representatives of AROI, inter-alia, raised the following issues for consideration of the Authority:
(i) Permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins
(ii) Availability of FM Radio receivers in mobile handsets
After considering all comments or counter-comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process and further analysis of the issues, the Authority has finalised its recommendations. The salient features of the recommendations are given below:
(1) The annual licence fee of a FM radio channel should be de-linked from NOTEF.
(ii) The license fee should be calculated as four percent of the Gross Revenue (GR) of the FM radio channel during the respective financial year. GST should be excluded from Gross Revenue (GR).
(iii) The Government may take appropriate measures to provide relief to the FM radio operators to address challenges posed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
(iv) Private FM Radio operators should be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programs, limited to 10 minutes in each clock hour.
(v) The program code of conduct as applicable to All India Radio for news content may also be applied to Private FM Radio channels.
(vi) Functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware. Built-in FM radio receivers in mobile handset must not be subjected to any form of disablement or deactivation.
(vii) A Standing Committee, headed by a senior officer of Joint Secretary or above level, to oversee and monitor the compliance by mobile phone manufacturers (or importers) may be established by MeitY. The committee should include key stakeholders such as MIB, AROI, MAlT, and ICEA.
(viii) An online grievance redressal portal should be provided for submitting information or complaints of case of any noncompliance as regards enablement of FM radio functionality in such mobile handsets that have the necessary functionality for FM receivers.
Government must actively collaborate with radio stakeholders
Harrish M Bhatia, ex-President (Media/Entertainment & Consumer Durables) at DB Corp explores the essential steps that can propel private FM radio into the forefront of Indian media
By e4m Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:44 AM | 3 min read
The private FM radio industry in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years, contributing to the nation's vibrant media landscape. However, to elevate private FM radio to a mainstream medium, certain key factors need to be addressed. In this article, we will explore the essential steps that can propel private FM radio into the forefront of Indian media, including government collaboration, fair music royalties, industry unity, self-regulation, rural outreach, ad reach measurement, and a shared knowledge-sharing platform.
Government Collaboration and Fair Music Royalties:
To ensure the growth of private FM radio, the government must actively collaborate with industry stakeholders to set fair music royalty rates. Instead of relying solely on the courts, a revenue-based percentage model can be adopted, aligning with global practices. This collaborative approach will benefit both artists and radio operators and foster a conducive environment for further investments in the sector.
Self-Regulation for Enhanced Listener Experience:
Private FM radio should adopt self-regulation practices to ensure a seamless listener experience. Limiting the number of ads played per hour and maintaining high-quality content will help retain and engage audiences. By prioritizing the listener's interests, the industry can differentiate itself from other mediums and create a loyal listener base.
Rural Outreach and Broadcasting News:
Expanding the reach of private FM radio to rural segments is crucial for mainstream success. The government can play a pivotal role by allowing private FM radio stations to broadcast news and informational content. This move will not only disseminate vital information about government schemes but also serve as a valuable source of education and knowledge for rural communities.
Measuring Ad Reach and Effectiveness:
To attract more brands to advertise on private FM radio, the industry should focus on developing robust ad measurement systems. By showcasing the reach and effectiveness of radio ads, brands will gain confidence that their marketing efforts are reaching the desired audience. This, in turn, will lead to increased advertising investment and contribute to the growth of the private FM radio industry.
Shared Knowledge-Sharing Platform:
To foster collaboration and knowledge exchange within the industry, private FM radio stations can create a dedicated website. This platform will serve as a repository of successful case studies and best practices from various regions across the country. By openly sharing insights and ideas, radio operators can learn from one another and implement effective strategies to drive growth.
Industry Unity for Pricing Enhancement:
To avoid inconsistent pricing and undervaluation of advertising potential, private FM radio stations must unite as an industry to establish fair and competitive pricing structures. By presenting a united front, radio operators can demonstrate the medium's value to advertisers, leading to increased revenue streams and overall industry growth.
The journey to making private FM radio a mainstream medium in India hinges on industry unity and proactive measures. By collaborating with the government to set fair music royalties, establishing credible measurement systems, self-regulating for a seamless listener experience, and expanding reach to rural segments, the industry can unlock its full potential.
Mirchi posts total revenue of Rs 92 crore for Q1
The company has achieved EBITDA of Rs 19 crore during the quarter, a growth of 59% YoY
By e4m Staff | Aug 14, 2023 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Mirchi has reported a total revenue of Rs 91.7 crore.
Notably, the radio segment was up by 7.6% YoY led by volume growth. According to the reports shared, capitalizing on the inherent efficient cost structure of the segment, higher volumes helped Mirchi to translate into improved operating leverage. Moreover, the company achieved EBITDA of Rs 19.2 crore during the quarter, a growth of 59.1% YoY.
The report also says that PBT after exceptional items is Rs 5.4 crore and PAT stands at Rs 4.4 crore in Q1FY24.
Commenting on the results, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, said, “I am pleased to share that our operating profitability reported a significant growth of 59% YoY during the quarter. This came at the back of three key levers. One, our radio business continued its recovery momentum driven by additional ad spending by clients. Two, our focus is on running cost-efficient operations. And finally, our investments into high-margin businesses.”
ENIL’s Balance Sheet remains strong with cash reserves standing at ₹ 248.0 crore as on June 30, 2023.
Is radio ready to switch to other ad revenue channels?
Industry heads shared how their radio budgets are channelised strategically to multiply advertising revenues
By e4m Staff | Aug 3, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
The FICCI Frames report released in April states that radio ad volumes have increased by 25% in 2022 as compared to the previous year although ad rates remained 20% below their 2019 levels.
Market players have taken note and there is talk about expanding radio advertising revenue streams to create a stable presence in the market.
To understand how radio channels plan to escalate the advertising business and the best alternatives available for multiplying the revenues in the radio industry, e4m spoke to industry experts.
As for Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM & Magic FM, “Being a 69-station radio network, we have ascended our revenue avenues beyond radio as a medium. It is because of Red FM’s 360-degree approach with various verticals that we have been able to add to the growth fund. We have been working on a holistic approach to providing our clients with a unique blend of Audio, Digital, and on-ground experiential entertainment. While FCT is gradually returning to its normal state, these innovative business initiatives have opened up new horizons and contributed to incremental revenue generation.”
According to Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Music Broadcast Limited, Radio City said, “Radio City has continually adapted to innovative formats to maintain relevancy and credibility among listeners. We have, therefore, developed a strategic roadmap that includes the convergence of radio plus digital solutions through 'Radigitalization'. By leveraging digital expansion, we have been able to tap into a broader audience base and offer advertisers more targeted and personalized advertising solutions. These alternative revenue streams are set to aid further growth of radio stations.”
Talking about availing the opportunity provided by audio streaming platforms, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, of Reliance Broadcast Network says that the availability of radio content on audio streaming platforms and voice-enabled speakers has played an instrumental role in increasing its reach and accessibility. In line with this, radio campaigns are now focusing on automation through bots, gamification, podcasts, and other new media initiatives. This shift in approach is evident as more digital brands, such as Online games, Fintech, and Edutech, are riding on the radio for enhanced reach and engagement.
Sharing a different approach, Chief Executive of MY FM, Rahul Namjoshi feels that the primary revenue source for radio will always be space selling, all efforts are in the direction of getting the right price/rate recovery to pre-covid level. If Radio can do that the industry would be in the right & healthy direction.
Emphasising on how digital media is multiplying the overall investments by brands and advertisers in radio, Thomas, said, “The radio industry is set to see further advancements in the digital space, which will significantly multiply overall investments by brands and advertisers. Currently, approximately 20% of business for private firms comes from NFCT, with digital playing a major role. Radio is transforming into a digital-first media platform, leveraging RJs, online presence, social media marketing, influencer marketing and engagement strategies.”
“By offering comprehensive media solutions and competitive digital plans, radio enables advertisers to upgrade from radio-only campaigns. According to the EY M&E 2023 report, the NFCT business is projected to grow by 36% from 2022 to 2025, with digital driving this growth. Advancements in the digital sector will open new opportunities for brands and advertisers to reach wider audiences, enhance engagement and optimize their investments in the radio industry.”
