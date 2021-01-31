Shivendra Gupta given new role as Managing Director of Business Standard

Prior to this, he was the CEO of the company.

Updated: Jan 31, 2021 9:53 PM
Shivendra Gupta

Shivendra Gupta has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Business Standard Private Limited. Prior to this, he was the CEO of the company.

The media group has also made new additions to its Board. Uday Shankar, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star India and President of Walt Disney Asia Pacific, has joined the Board as Non-executive Director, while A K Bhattacharya has been appointed as Executive Director and Editorial Director of the Company. He was earlier the Editorial Director and before that the Editor of the newspaper.  

