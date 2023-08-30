Can MRUC find cost-effective ways to resume IRS?
Sources hint that in the next board meeting on Sept 26, MRUC’s technical committee is expected to come up with viable options for the revival of the IRS
For the past three years, the familiar annual tradition of a front-page anchor story in nearly all prominent publications, which meticulously analysed readership numbers until uncovering their unique path to leadership, has been conspicuously absent.
While almost everything else has resumed normalcy post the pandemic, the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) continues to be suspended.
The print industry, therefore, has been running the show without the latest readership numbers.
The last survey was conducted in 2019 with a sample size of 3.27 lakh households across India with an urban sample size of 2,14,000 households and 1,13,000 households for rural.
But how long can it continue to run on this 4-year-old data? And how long will it take for the IRS to make a comeback?
Going by the latest buzz in the industry, amidst subtle resistance from a few players towards the resumption of the IRS, the MRUC board seems bullish in its efforts to revive the survey. The latest attempt was made this Monday when the board met to discuss possibilities of bringing it back and how.
If industry sources are to be believed, the biggest challenge in reviving the survey is to manage the required funds. As per an estimate, the IRS, the way it has been conducted traditionally needs a budget of Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore. The print industry has been under stress for the last few years due to the rise of digital news, an increase in newsprint prices (which has now finally stabilized) and a significant drop in subscription numbers during the pandemic. The players are hence in no mood to spend on conducting the survey - at least not a significant amount.
So, the option before the board now is to explore alternate “cost-effective” ways to conduct the survey. For instance, one way could be to conduct a part of it online. But even that is being opposed by the ‘purist’ lobby, which wants the survey to be conducted as per the old, tried and trusted methodology.
Sources have hinted that in the next board meeting on September 26, the MRUC technical committee is expected to come up with viable options that are acceptable to all parties, leading to the possible revival of the IRS.
Pointing out the other challenge, a senior executive said, “The process of the survey is so long and detailed that even if MRUC finds a solution in the next month or so, the survey will not be ready before the next year. This means, in all, there will be four years without a measurement.”
Is this delay deliberate?
Talking on the condition of anonymity, another senior executive hinted that the delays are deliberate as the print industry fears a measurement may go against it.
“The prevailing notion suggests that publishers might be deliberately evading participation in the survey due to concerns about a potential downward trend in print readership. This apprehension stems from the broader shifts in media consumption patterns that have been witnessed in the recent years,” he added.
The rise of digital media platforms and the widespread accessibility of online content have undoubtedly influenced how people consume information and news.
The 2019 survey, which is pre-Covid, had indicated a drop in print readership numbers. This gap is expected to have widened significantly post the pandemic.
“Participating in a readership survey, especially after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, could entail revealing statistics that reflect a decline in print readership figures. This, in turn, could fuel concerns about the long-term viability of print publications in an era dominated by digital channels. Publishers might fear that such data could be used against them in negotiations with advertisers, potentially affecting their ability to secure advertising revenue,” the senior executive further said.
Meanwhile, there are other stakeholders who believe that measurement is important and it is only when they will have these numbers that they will be in a better position to negotiate. “Due to the lack of available statistical data, the print industry has found itself at a disadvantage when it comes to engaging in negotiations with advertisers. Without the essential numerical insights provided by readership surveys and other metrics, the industry has been grappling with a significant informational gap,” claimed a publisher.
Advertisers on the other hand are pushing for data. “In normal circumstances, advertisers rely heavily on data such as readership numbers, audience demographics, and engagement metrics to make informed decisions about where to allocate their advertising budgets,” shared an advertiser.
All eyes are now on MRUC’s tech committee to see how they will resolve the IRS issue, and pave way for the survey’s revival.
Virat Kohli calls out ToI over 'fake news'
The cricketer called out a news report that said he and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an eight-acre area of land in Alibuag to build a farmhouse
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently called out a Times of India report, which said that he and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an eight-acre land in Alibaug to build a farmhouse. Kolhi termed the news "fake" in his Instagram address to the publication.
Sharing a screenshot of the news on Instagram, Kohli wrote, “Bachpan se jo akhbar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab.”
Users also expressed over social media their concern for the Times Of India's authenticity for news in the past.
Earlier as well, the cricketer had raised a concern over a fake news making rounds about his social media earnings by saying, 'While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true."
While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. ?— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023
.Virat Kohli ji ne pehle mufa jhons ko pela, ab TOI ko lapet rahe ? pic.twitter.com/4v4xue5Iku
— Dennis?️ (@DenissForRiyal) August 15, 2023
Virat Kohli to TOI and other fake news peddlers pic.twitter.com/lG9KmdOlfU— ? (@Alreadysad__) August 15, 2023
Vineet Jain meets President Smt Draupadi Murmu, hands over copy of latest Femina issue
The edition features Hon’ble President on the cover as a manifestation of women empowerment
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 6:16 PM | 1 min read
Vineet Jain, Managing Director of Times Group, called on Hon’ble President Smt Draupadi Murmu to hand over the first copy of the latest Edition of Femina. The edition features Hon’ble President on the cover as a manifestation of women empowerment.
Her remarkable journey is one of unwavering courage, determination, overcoming adversities, and shattering conventions, marked by a series of groundbreaking achievements.
Originating from Uparbeda in Odisha, the 15th President of India is a trailblazer: the first young woman from her village to pursue higher education in Bhubaneshwar, the maiden from her community to delve into politics, and the inaugural woman to occupy the Governor's role in Jharkhand. President Murmu's steadfast commitment to education and her tireless dedication as a teacher spotlight her profound mission to uplift the youth and the nation. Today, she occupies the highest echelons of power in the nation.
Ad space in print increased by 5% in H1 2023: TAM AdEx
According to the report, the top three sectors together accounted for more than 45 per cent share of ad space in print during January to June in 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 6:52 PM | 2 min read
TAM AdEx recently launched its report on print advertising for the H1 of 2023 (January to June).
The ad space in the first half of 2022-23 grew by 36 percent and 43 percent compared to the same period of 2021 respectively. In H1 2023, ad space increased five percent over the corresponding period in 2022.
The education sector dominated with 19 percent of the ad space share in print medium, followed by services with 16 percent and auto with 11 percent. The top three sectors together accounted for more than 45 percent share of ad space in print.
During January to June of 2023, the top 10 categories together accounted for 43 percent share of ad space in print. Five out of the top 10 categories moved up in ranking. Only retail outlets of jewellers and electronics or durables category maintained their rank in H1 of 2023. Three out of top 10 categories were from retail and education sectors each.
Maruti Suzuki India topped the advertisers’ list in print followed by SBS Biotech, Reliance Retail and LIC in the same order. Six of the top 10 advertisers from last year’s first half were still in the top 10 of this year’s H1. Ranking of MG Motors India and Allen Career Institute shot up to the top 10 list this year as compared to January to June 2022.
Aakash Byjus was the top brand in print during January to June 2023 followed by FIITJEE. During H1 of 2023, there were a total of 108000 plus brands advertised in print. Among the top 10, two brands were from the personal accessories and durables sectors and three from the education sector.
Coaching or competitive exam centres saw the highest ad space growth, which is 98 percent increase, followed by multiple courses which grew by 70 percent during January to June 2023 over January to June 2022 respectively.
In terms of growth percent, the ecom-gaming category witnessed the highest growth percent among the top 10, which is 3.21 times in H1 2023.
In terms of leading advertisers and brands in January to June this year, more than 51000 advertisers and 67000 plus brands exclusively advertised in print compared to H1 of last year. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively.
Sales promotion advertising covered 29 percent share of ad space in print during January to June 2023. Among sales promotions, multiple promotion was on top with 47 percent share of ad space followed by discount.
Editors Guild raises concern on Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill
The Guild is concerned about the expansion of Press Registrar's powers
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 6, 2023 10:08 PM | 2 min read
The Editors Guild of India has raised deep concerns about certain “draconian powers” in the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill that grant government powers to have more intrusive and arbitrary checks into the functioning of newspapers and magazines.
In a statement the Guild demanded that the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Bill, which seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act-1867, be referred to a Parliamentary Select Committee.
The Guild is concerned about the expansion of powers of the Press Registrar, the new restrictions on citizens to bring out periodicals, the continuation of power to enter premises of news publications, the vagueness inherent in many of the provisions, and the ambiguity surrounding power to frame rules that can have adverse implications on press freedom, a statement by the Guild said
The Guild has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, leaders of political parties, as well as Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur highlighting its concerns on the Bill.
“Given the liberal and arbitrary use of UAPA – which is the basis for defining ‘terrorist act’ and ‘unlawful activity’– as well as other criminal laws, including sedition, against journalists and media organisations to suppress freedom of speech, the Guild is deeply concerned by the introduction of these new provisions and the way they can be misused to deny the right to bring out news publications to persons who are critical of governments,” it said.
It urged that only the Press Registrar should be the relevant authority for the purpose of this Act and no other government agency should be given any powers with respect to registration of periodicals.
“The law on this issue should be more respectful of freedom of the press and should avoid granting vast powers to regulatory authorities to either interfere or shut down the press at their whims and fancies,” the Guild said, asserting that the primary emphasis of the Registrar and the PRP remains “registration” and not “regulation”.
Rajya Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill to replace PRB Act, 1867
The new bill will enable ease of doing business for publishing companies by simplifying the process of registration and decriminalising archaic penal provisions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:40 PM | 3 min read
The Rajya Sabha passed a bill which replaces the existing legislation that dictates print and publishing industry registration. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 has been passed by a voice note, said media reports.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that this will enable ease of doing business for publishing companies by simplifying the process of registration and decriminalising archaic penal provisions.
While discussing the bill, Thakur pointed out that the bill eases the bureaucratic burden and improves the ease of doing business. He also noted that those involved in terrorist activities and other unlawful acts against the state will be denied permission to start a paper or periodical.
The bill replaces the colonial-era Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, of 1867, which has been in use until now.
The PRB was approved last month by the Union Cabinet to simplify the registration process for periodicals and remove the provision for persecution and imprisonment of publishers.
The new law also aims to remove two provisions that wanted the publishers and printers to file a declaration before the district magistrate. It also aims to do away with the penal provisions of the PRB Act, which subjected publishers to six months of imprisonment for improper declaration of information.
The new bill also reportedly provides an appellate authority. The registration process earlier required the publisher to submit an application with the district collector who then sends it to the Registrar of Newspapers in India to check for title availability. With the new process, the title can now be checked online, reducing the time required for registration of newspapers and periodicals.
Salient features of the bill:
*The Bill provides for the registration of newspapers, periodicals, and books. It also provides for the cataloging of books.
*The Bill provides for the registration of periodicals, which include any publication containing public news or comments on public news. Periodicals do not include books or scientific and academic journals.
*It provides that a declaration specifying the printer/ publisher be made to the District Magistrate (DM). The DM sends the declaration to the Press Registrar, who then issues a certificate of registration. Making such declaration and authentication by the DM is necessary for the publication of the newspaper.
*An exact reproduction of a foreign periodical may be printed in India only with the prior approval of the central government. The manner of registration of such periodicals will be prescribed.
*The Act provides for the central government to appoint a Press Registrar who maintains a register of newspapers. The Bill provides for the Press Registrar General of India who will issue registration certificates for all periodicals.
*The Bill allows the Press Registrar General to suspend a periodical’s registration for a minimum period of 30 days which can extend to 180 days. The registration may be suspended due to: (i) registration obtained by furnishing false information, (ii) failure to publish periodicals continuously, and (iii) giving false particulars in annual statements.
*The Bill empowers the Press Registrar General to impose penalties for: (i) publishing periodicals without registration (up to five lakh rupees), (ii) failing to furnish annual statement within the specified time (up to Rs 20,000 on first default).
*If a periodical is published without registration, the Press Registrar General may direct its publication to be stopped. Not complying with such direction within six months will be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months.
*Any person may appeal against the refusal to issue a registration certificate, suspension/ cancellation of registration, or imposition of penalty. Such appeals may be filed before the Press and Registration Appellate Board within 60 days.
Upendrra Rai to launch Hindi newspaper-Bharat Express
The new Hindi Daily will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:27 PM | 2 min read
After launching the Hindi News Channel Bharat Express earlier this year, Upendrra Rai is set to launch his next media venture in print, a new Hindi Newspaper Daily with the same name. Bharat Express Newspaper, like its sibling brand, will continue to operate upon network’s commitment towards the paramount ethos of ethical journalism – Satya, Sahas and Samarpan. In its first phase, the Hindi Daily Bharat Express will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur editions.
Just like its motto of “Bringing the News Back” with the News Channel, network’s new initiative in print media will encourage the younger generation, which seeks its information from social media, to bring the habit of “Reading a Newspaper” back for a more insightful, informative and enriching experience. The newspaper will reflect the aspirations of an emergent India and prioritize stories that directly impact the people.
Upendrra Rai, CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express, said, “Ever since its foray into the news media, Bharat Express has piqued the interest of news viewers and media fraternity alike. With Bharat Express news daily, we intend to follow the same trajectory of elevated quality and integrity of journalism. Having the support of a team of dedicated journalists and media professionals, I am assured that with its launch, Bharat Express News daily will set a new benchmark in media”
Print Media: Is the dust finally settling after the Covid storm?
With Q1 2024 results of most major newspapers showing a silver lining, we find out if the print media industry has inched closer to its pre-Covid levels of revenue and circulation
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 2, 2023 9:17 AM | 6 min read
The print industry plunged into a storm when Covid-19 hit the world in 2020, but the dust, it seems, is finally settling now and the sector is headed towards a robust bounceback. According to EY’s 2023 M&E Report, the sector grew 10 per cent in 2022 to reach 85 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels already, and is expected to cross the Rs 260-billion revenue mark this year. Giving credence to the report are the financial results of several publications that clearly hint at a strong comeback by the sector.
Dainik Bhaskar and HT Media announced their quarterly results for 2023-24 recently. While the former posted a profit, the latter managed to narrow down its losses by a significant margin.
In the quarterly result media release, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp said, “As global economies are making a slow recovery from their inflationary pressures, the Indian economy, especially the non-metro markets, continue to see rapid growth. The print sector has been on the uptrend for the past few months and this is likely to continue.” Total revenue for Dainik Bhaskar grew by around 15 per cent to Rs 573.6 crore.
For HT Media, the consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs 18.98 crore for the quarter ending June 2023. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
Talking about the numbers, Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media and Hindustan Media Ventures, in an investor meeting, had said, “Rising media spends by companies, growing consumer demand, more government spending, and relative easing in inflationary pressure, all augur well in the near-term for print, radio and digital sectors of the M&E industry. We are focused on working towards achieving profitable growth in our core businesses while expanding into new areas such as OTT.”
Even for BCCL, the print media revenue was up by 38.48 per cent to Rs 3611.69 crore as compared to Rs 2608.01 crore in the previous fiscal for the year ended March 31, 2022. Jagran Prakashan’s Mid-Day too registered growth in revenues, catching up fast with its numbers in the pre-pandemic times and recorded operating profit from significant operating loss for year ended FY23.
Speaking of more regional publications, Amar Ujala reported operating revenues of over Rs 500 crore for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022, according to Tofler. As compared to previous year, it increased by 8.86 per cent.
Mathrubhumi Daily, a widely read Malayalam daily in Kerala, improved to Rs 530.7 crore in FY 2022 from Rs 485.3 crore in FY 2021, primarily driven by growth in advertising revenues.
One of the major factors that have contributed to this comeback, say industry experts, is the loyal set of readers that these publications have.
“When it comes to physical newspapers, the brands may have fewer readers but they earn a lot. The reason being that newspapers have a loyal set of readers and the advertisers are willing to pay for them,” explains an industry source.
Print ad revenues back in the game
With the linear TV facing stiff competition from OTT players for viewer’s attention, print has been a good option for advertisers, say industry experts. According to the EY report, the share of advertising to the total income of the print segment stood at 67 per cent, up from 63 per cent in 2020.
Dainik Bhaskar’s advertising revenue grew by a strong 17.2 per cent to Rs 394.6 crore in Q1 2024 as against Rs 336.8 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. For HT Media, the ad revenue grew on a Y-o-Y basis, as categories such as education, retail and real estate grew while FMCG and auto remained subdued. Mid-Day clocked in advertising revenues at Rs 53.09 crore, up by 53.8 per cent from Rs 34.5 crores, in the year ended March 31, 2023.
Circulation revenue still lower
While the ad revenue curve of print publications has been moving northwards fast, the circulation revenue of the industry has been recovering slowly. The EY Report stated, many publishers opted for an increase in cover prices because circulation copies were still 23 per cent lower than their pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
The circulation revenue of Dainik Bhaskar grew by around 4 per cent to Rs 119.9 crore for the quarter ending June 2023 as against Rs 115.6 crore in Q1 2023.The circulation revenue for HT Media saw growth of 4 per cent on y-o-y, backed by higher number of copies.
To get circulation revenues back up, several publications have introduced bundled offerings across genres or languages and magazines. Many publications have also tried to sell a combined deal of physical print and premium digital news offering.
Will print surpass digital?
The Covid pandemic gave a strong push to the digital medium, with readers halting their physical newspaper subscriptions and shifting to digital forms of consumption. This acted as a catalyst for e-papers and digital apps, with many asking the big question: will print be able to get more revenue for advertisers than digital? Well, it already has.
According to the report, digital news subscription reached around Rs 1.2 billion primarily for premium and exclusive content in the last fiscal. But Indian readers spend only one per cent of their reading time on news and information apps. This means their exposure to ads on digital news platforms is hardly doing wonders. Most print companies generate less than 5 per cent of their revenues from online news. And due to the plethora of free news platforms available, subscription products like e-papers, ad-free news or exclusive content cannot be as lucrative as print, say experts.
For instance, Jagran Prakashan’s operating revenue for FY23 from print media (Dainik Jagran, Mid-day, Naidunia, I-Next, Punjabi Jagran and more) was a soaring high at Rs 1435 crore, whereas the revenues from digital channels stood at just Rs 85.66 crore.
“Except for Times Group and DB Corp, most news publishers had an extremely low proportion of app-based audiences. News publishers generate over 90 per cent of their MAUs on their websites, which serve fleeting and transient traffic, in effect becoming an ad-rate arbitrage business with extremely high churn,” states the EY M&E report.
What the future holds
“You, as an advertiser, can’t do without print in many categories because it goes into the homes of rich and educated audiences,” said an industry expert.
In the EY report, it is anticipated that the print medium will reach a steady state with a loyal reader base in the next three to five years, touching the revenue mark of Rs 279 billion by 2025, most of which will probably come from the growing base of educated people entering the workforce who need news and information.
According to the analysis of print media companies by CRISIL Ratings, higher spending on advertisement by corporates in key sectors and an uptick in government ad spend in view of the upcoming state and general elections are expected to lift the revenue of the Indian print media sector even more.
