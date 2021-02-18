YRF unveils film slate for 2021

Yash Raj Films has locked its slate of films for 2021 and the company is signaling its strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen. The film includes titles like 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Shamsera', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', and 'Prithviraj'.



Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' will release on 19 March 2021. The movie is produced and directed by Dibakar Banerjee with worldwide distribution by Yash Raj Films.



'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is slated to release on 23rd April 2021. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari. It is directed by Varun V. Sharma and Produced by Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj Films.



'Shamsera', which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, will release on 25 June 2021. It is directed by Karan Malhotra and Produced by Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj Films.



Next in line is 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' which is expected to release on 27 August 2021. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is Directed by Divyang Thakkar and Produced by Maneesh Sharma/Yash Raj Films.



Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra/Yash Raj Films, 'Prithviraj' will have a Diwali release on 5 November 2021. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, introducing debutant Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood.

