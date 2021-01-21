Sri Adhikari Brothers associated with mega film project ‘Thank God’ as producer

The film has Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet and Siddharth Malhotra in the lead roles

SRI ADHIKARI BROTHERS (SABGROUP) is a major Media and Entertainment conglomerate in India. They are into every vertical of media including Broadcasting, Content Production, Digital, VFX, Studios, and News, and Currents Affairs. They have recently completed 40 years in the field of media. During this period, they have created multiple iconic brands like SAB TV, Mastiii, and Governance now, and produced around 10 films including Superhit “Total Dhamaal “.

On 21st January, Thursday they have been proud to be associated once again with Indra kumar and Ashok Thakeria for mega film venture of 2021 titled “Thank God “.

The film has Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet and Siddharth Malhotra in the lead roles, which will be directed by Indra Kumar.

The Muharat Ceremony has been performed at Film City, Mumbai.

