D2C Ecommerce ropes in Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador for AccessHer

D2C Ecommerce has signed leading actress Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador for its fashion jewellery brand ‘AccessHer’. As part of the endorsement, the actress will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its contemporary fashion jewellery and accessories.

With the tagline “Be Your True You”, Rakul will bolster AccessHer’s pan-India visibility and appeal to young women from various socio-economic backgrounds. The brand is planning a social media campaign featuring the effervescent actress in the later stages of this partnership.

Commenting on the association, Manish Gupta, Founder & CEO, D2C Ecommerce said, “We are elated to have Rakul Preet on-board as the brand ambassador for AccessHer. Keeping up with the pace of the evolving fashion jewellery category, AccessHer has always been the first to bring forth new trends on online marketplaces for its aspirational consumers. Rakul Preet is the perfect choice to represent AccessHer because she resonates with the brand's ethos and target market and is an epitome of fashion, style, success as well as an inspiration and role model for her young fans across India.”

On the association, Rakul said, "I am really fond of jewellery and have been a fashion enthusiast since I was a child. Now that I am associated with AccessHer by D2C e-commerce, I can share this passion with a larger audience of young, ambitious, free-spirited women.

