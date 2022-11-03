Throwback Thursday: When Pan Parag addressed a social evil

On Thursdays, we revisit ads from the yesteryears to see how much has changed in ad sensibilities

If you thought that three superstars (we’re looking at you Shah Rukh, Ajay and Akshay) teaming up to promote a pan masala was groundbreaking, you’d be shocked to know that two Bollywood thespians already beat them to it in the mid-80s. And while they were at it, they also raised awareness about a serious social issue. No, not gutka chewing.

Of course, we’re talking about the Pan Parag ad with Bollywood greats Shammi Kapoor and Ashok Kumar. Regular viewers of shows such as Chitrahaar, Malgudi Days, Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan back in the 80s and 90s may remember the ad vividly.

There’s an upcoming wedding in the house and an anxious Ashok Kumar is informed by his wife that the “ladke ke maa baap aaye hai” (The boy’s parents have arrived). The groom’s side comprises Shammi Kapoor and his wife who are welcomed with tea and refreshments. The bride’s family is visibly worried, wondering about the intent of their visit.

Kapoor states that the baraat (the groom’s wedding procession) will arrive at eight, adding that he missed telling the bride’s side something important. At this point, the bride’s side is visibly distressed. Now, this is the part that requires some context.

Back in the day, it was quite common for the groom’s side to make outrageous dowry demands just days or hours before the wedding. The hapless bride’s family will have to arrange for whatever was demanded on short notice or else the wedding is off. This caprice of the groom’s side is a common trope seen in the Bollywood movies of the yesteryears.

Ashok Kumar’s character breaks into a sweat, anticipating some outrageous demand. To his surprise, Shammi Kapoor says: “Ghabraye nahin. Humein kuch nahi chahiye. Hum chahte hain ki baaratiyon ka swagat Pan Parag se kijiye.” (Don’t worry. We don’t want anything. We only insist that you welcome the wedding guests with Pan Parag).

A relieved Ashok Kumar pulls out a pack of the pan masala from his pocket with an animated Shammi Kapoor in the background mouthing: “Pan Parag!” The ad ends with the jingle: “Pan Parag pan masala Pan Parag!”

This 30-second ad was made by Everest Advertising and was aired in 1985. Ali Merchant handled the Pan Parag account and the client was Manshukhbhai Kothari, who owned the pan masala brand.

There are a couple of reasons why this ad is iconic. Firstly, it was uncommon in the 80s for big celebs to star in ads. That’s where Ashok Kumar and Shammi Kapoor broke ground. It is said that many actors were ringing up ad agencies, hoping that they would be cast in ads as well.

Secondly, it is unusual for a pan masala brand to align with a social cause since gutkha-eating is not something the world associates with virtue. Imagine something like this today; the outrage would be immense. Pan Parag positioned itself as a refreshment served to guests and as a part of the usual “khatirdari” or hospitality.

Thirdly, the ad is set in a regular household, showcasing everyday interactions between people. Compare this to the gutka and pan masala ads of today with high-speed car chases in European countries, business moguls offering bailout packages to their rivals or millionaires bidding crores on a horse.

The ad also enjoyed great recall as is evident by an anecdote involving Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. The latter was once greeted by the Pan Parag jingle at an airport, which lead Raj to berate Shammi: “People will remember you now by Pan Parag!”

