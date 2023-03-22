Rakul Preet Singh highlights the need for responsible gaming in A23's new campaign
The platform is set to release more such films in the coming two weeks showcasing its portfolio- A23 Rummy, A23 Fantasy and Cricket.com
Multi-gaming platform A23 (Head Digital Works), launched a fresh cluster of brand films under its ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ campaign featuring Rakul Preet Singh. With the initial leg of these ad films, the brand highlights a variety of online rummy formats available on the A23 Rummy application on which users can play online together with friends and family.
The new ad film shows Rakul Preet Singh and other players enjoying a game of darts, each with their own unique style of play. She goes on to talk about how players can choose from a variety of rummy formats on the A23 Rummy app, best suited to their skill set. A23 has also ramped up their enduring ‘Responsible Gaming’ campaign, endorsing the need for players to game within reasonable limits. Rakul Preet Singh, who is seen running on a treadmill, draws a parallel between exercising and online gaming and the need to take breaks between both.
The brand film coincides with the ongoing cricket season and the upcoming IPL, which always draws attention. Both the ad films are live across all major social and digital platforms.
The ads were released on OLVs & OTTs alongside traditional mediums on live cricket. A23 is set to release more such films in the coming two weeks showcasing its portfolio- A23 Rummy, A23 Fantasy and Cricket.com. Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, these films will also feature popular digital creator, Niharika Naga Malneedi. The message of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ will be telecasted across multiple regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.
Speaking about the campaign, Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works said, “At A23, we are committed to providing our players with a responsible gaming experience, and our new ad films ahead of the IPL season reflect that. We believe in offering customized game play options to all our players, ensuring that they can enjoy our offerings in a safe and responsible manner. As we launch our latest campaign, we are proud to say that our responsible gaming narrative remains at the heart of our business. We are also excited to highlight our fantasy gaming experiences and offerings this season in the second leg of the campaign. The IPL season presents an excellent opportunity for us to reach the right audience, and we are excited to showcase our offerings on TV to millions of viewers."
These new brand ads aim to leverage the various personalized in-game features to encourage users to enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience by playing together with their friends and family. A23 continues to drive its messaging of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ and ‘Responsible Gaming’ and believes that online gaming is one of the most engaging means of entertainment.
Jr. NTR and Kriti Sanon come together for Appy Fizz campaign
The campaign also introduces the newly revamped packaging design of Appy Fizz
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 4:02 PM | 3 min read
Appy Fizz has unveiled an upbeat summer campaign kicking off the new era of the sparkling fruit-flavoured brand. For the first time ever, megastars and brand ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR will be seen together onscreen, as a part of Appy Fizz’s campaign. The fresh onscreen pairing is testimony to the brand’s commitment to infusing new energy into the brand. The theme revolves around embracing the new i.e. doing something new, exciting and unique by inspiring consumers to take bold next steps for a much needed change.
The campaign also introduces the newly revamped packaging design of Appy Fizz through their summer brand film and activations for consumers across India.
Free of caffeine and a healthier alternative to colas, Appy Fizz continues to wow audiences with its edgy and exuberant campaigns. The ad film’s captivating cinematography pulls the viewer in on an exciting journey across highly stylised graphic backdrops. The seamless transitions seen in the Appy Fizz brand film adds to the mysterious, stylish and confident vibe of the brand. Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR's enigmatic personalities invite audiences to ‘Feel the Fizz’ and embrace the new, against a setting of magnificent graphics and catchy, pulsating music.
Commenting on the summer campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said “This season’s summer campaign for Appy Fizz is symbolic of our legendary brand of 20 years, shedding its old look and marking a new chapter in its prolific legacy. We are celebrating this elevated identity in a massive way as our brand ambassadors, Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR join forces for a memorable multi-channel campaign. With our commitment to innovation and quality, we have plans to further drive growth of the sparkling fruit flavoured category that we’ve created, to newer heights and reinforce consumer affinity for the much loved brand.”
Along with the ad film, there are activations planned across TV, outdoor, digital and radio to amplify the new avatar of Appy Fizz. An aggressive outdoor campaign has been put into action. Large impact hoardings and branding at heavy footfall and traffic areas have been set up to drive enormous visibility and reach for the brand. Appy Fizz is the associate sponsor for the IPL this season and the new campaign will play out during the entire run of the much-awaited sports event, capitalising on its massive reach and high viewership. Apart from ads, there are numerous innovations that will be done within prime-time TV shows across channels to feature the product. The idea is to focus on building the brand through in-show integrations, going beyond showcasing the product via advertisements. Appy Fizz retails at an unbeatable price of Rs.10.
Ranveer Singh pips Virat Kohli to become 'Most Valued Celebrity of 2022': Kroll report
Singh's brand value of $181.7 million puts him ahead of Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 3:52 PM | 3 min read
Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today the launch of the eighth edition of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Study titled, “Beyond the Mainstream”. The study provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence. The overall brand value of the top 25 celebrities in 2022 is estimated at USD 1.6 billion (bn), an increase of 29.1% from 2021.
Key findings of the report include:
- Ranveer Singh becomes the most valued celebrity of 2022 with a brand value of USD 181.7 million (mn)
- Virat Kohli secured second position with a brand value of USD 176.9 mn and Akshay Kumar stays steady at the third position with a brand value of USD 153.6 mn
- Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna feature on the top 25 list with brand values of USD 31.4 mn and USD 25.3 mn, making it the first time for a South Indian celebrity to be featured on the list
- Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra debuted with a brand value of USD 26.5 mn at No. 23
Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, said: “This year’s theme ‘Beyond the Mainstream’ is driven by the stupendous rise of South Indian movie stars and sport celebrities. Notable names from the Tollywood industry, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, were featured on the list of India’s top 25 celebrities along with India’s T20 captain Hardik Pandya and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Amongst the Bollywood stars, Ranveer became the most valued celebrity brand in India, given his mammoth endorsement portfolio and widening global presence. Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were other Bollywood debutants on our top 25 list.”
2022 has been the second successful year for South Indian movies at the box office, resulting in many Tollywood faces being sought after in the advertising and media industry nationally. Further, with a splendid performance at the Olympics followed by the Commonwealth Games, Indian sports stars continue to bag several marquee endorsements benefiting because of lower competition from Bollywood stars with a limited box office collection.
We present the list of our top 25 celebrity brands for 2022 below:
2023 marks 25 years of Kroll’s presence in India. Kroll Advisory Private Limited is a SEBI registered Category 1 merchant banker, enabling the company to provide fairness opinions and a wider range of valuation services to listed companies. In 2018, Duff & Phelps acquired Kroll, and the entire firm unified under the Kroll brand in 2020.
Madison World turns 35
Known as India's largest independent communications group, the company was founded on March 21, 1988 by media veteran Sam Balsara
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
Homegrown communications agency Madison World has turned 35 today. The agency holds the distinction of being the largest independent communications group in India and the fifth-largest independent media agency in the world.
We turn 35 today!?— Madison World (@MadisonWorldIND) March 21, 2023
Thank you for being an integral part of this journey!✨ pic.twitter.com/rbc24sDhGx
Founded on March 21, 1988 by media veteran Sam Balsara, the company has 24 business units across 11 specialised functions of advertising, media, business, analytics, outdoor, activation, events, PR, retail, entertainment, mobile and sports. The company posts a gross billing of Rs 4,000 crore.
Over 1,000 communications professionals work for the company in offices across India.
Pitch CMO Summit 2023: Brand leaders to share thoughts on ‘The Agile Marketer’
The summit will be held in Mumbai on 24th March, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 8:47 AM | 4 min read
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 24th of March, 2023 from 10am onwards.
Fancode and WebEngage are the Co-Powered by Partners for the summit while the Co-Gold Partners are ABP News, DoubleVerify, Pepper Content and Torc ai.
Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’.
The summit will witness two panel discussions apart from various spotlight sessions.
The first panel will discuss ‘Adopting Agile Marketing: Need For A Mindset Shift’. Organizations today need a proper structure and a strong underlying system to function efficiently and achieve a common goal. Constraints are often seen as limitations and obstacles when in reality, they complement each other to provide a team with true project flexibility. It’s no secret that change is hard and can be difficult to navigate, but in an agile work environment, the strong underlying system of guidelines offers teams the agility to optimize their work for improved and more efficient delivery.
In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023, we aim to explore and understand:
- How is the agile mindset different and how it can prove to be a precursor to agile marketing?
- Why is there a need for teams to cultivate an agile mindset and adopt an agile marketing approach?
- How does an agile mindset help in today’s VUCA environment?
- How can brands & marketers try and understand the ‘why’ of being agile clearly to nurture the ‘how’ naturally?
- How can agile marketing be the perfect approach during uncertain times?
The session will be moderated by Jaiti Hariani, Sales Director, DoubleVerify and the members of the panel will be:
- ESHA NAGAR, Managing Director – APAC, Nepa
- HAREESH TIBREWALA, Joint Chief Executive Officer , Mirum India
- JAYA JAMRANI, Vice President - Marketing, Castrol India
- MANASI NARASIMHAN, Vice President and Head, Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Mastercard
- NIKHIL GULATI, GM- Marketing, Clovia
- SAPANGEET RAJWANT, Head – Marketing & Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18
- VANDA FERRAO, Chief Marketing Officer, WOW Skin Science
The summit will also see the coming together of another panel to discuss ‘The Playbook for Building Agile Brands’.
With the increasing demand for consumers’ attention, brands need to enhance the consumer journey as they have a plethora of options to choose from. Creating and deploying fresh content regularly is the key to keeping your audience engaged. Today, uncertainty and volatility have been the most used terms in the business arena over the last few years due to the pandemic. For this, a number of brands are adapting the agile approach to marketing to keep pace with the constantly changing consumer sentiment. Agile marketing is believed to leverage and help brands lead the next wave of growth for the businesses of the future.
In this panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit, Mumbai 2023, we aim to understand:
- How has the marketing playbook evolved over the years to accommodate agile marketing?
- Can there be a playbook to abide by when talking about agility as the core approach to brand building?
- What does being an ‘Agile Brand’ mean in today's scenario?
- The DOs and DON’Ts of building an agile brand
- Do marketers today need to move beyond a playbook to build brands that are future-proof?
The session will be moderated by NIKHIL KUMAR, Vice President - India, SEA & ME, mediasmart and the members of the panel will be:
- DIPPAK KHURANA, Co-founder & CEO, VServ
- ANUJ ARORA, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony
- KAVITHA GANESAN, General Manager – Marketing, TVS Eurogrip
- VIJAY KUMAR PAMPANA, Director & Head of Marketing, P&G Health India
- VIRAT KHULLAR, AVP & Group Head – Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited
- YANNICK COLACO, Co-Founder, FanCode
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023.
MuscleBlaze announces Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador
Shubman Gill will be seen in multimedia marketing campaigns for MB Fuel One Sports
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
MuscleBlaze, a sports nutrition brand, announced the appointment of Shubman Gill as its new brand ambassador for endorsing the brand’s MB Fuel One Sports range amongst the youth.
Talking about his association with MuscleBlaze, cricket’s rising star Shubman Gill said, “I'm excited to be a part of MuscleBlaze since I've always been passionate about working out every day and maintaining a fit lifestyle. With everyone getting busy and always juggling with their lives, nutrition takes a backseat; so my association with MuscleBlaze will promote the healthy way to be ahead in the game of staying active by dispelling the myth that consuming supplements and protein is a barrier to fitness”
Commenting on this brand ambassador announcement, Sameer Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, HealthKart, said “The ethos of MuscleBlaze is to foster a Ziddi attitude, and Shubman’s journey reflects exactly that. He is a rising star and we are thrilled to fuel his achievements with our products like Biozyme etc. This partnership will scale great heights.“
Adding to the excitement, Kaustuv Paliwal, Business Head, MuscleBlaze said, “We’re thrilled to have Shubman Gill represent us as a brand ambassador. MB has a penchant for being the harbinger of great talent, and what we see in Shubman Gill is an unassailable potential to stand out with his champion mindset, exactly what MB stands for. Our association with such a trailblazing batsman, who has dauntlessly pursued his Zidd against all odds to make sure failure does not loom close, also reiterates our vigor to fuel the future of Indian sports with genuine supplements specially crafted for athletes. With this, we’re expecting to further motivate our young consumers and infuse them with the right supplements.”
Max Protein ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador
Kartik Aaryan and Max Protein form 'Protein Police' force to bust unhealthy snacking
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 3:22 PM | 2 min read
Max Protein has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as their brand ambassador.
A campaign will soon be launched focusing on educating consumers about the importance of incorporating protein into one’s diet and promoting Max Protein's protein-rich snacks as a healthy snacking option under the concept of ‘Protein Police’.
Since Kartik Aaryan’s fitness and active lifestyle aligns with Max Protein’s vision of promoting health and wellness through its products that cater to every palette, this association will enhance the brand’s visibility and market value.
Expressing his zeal for being the face of the brand, Aaryan said, “As a fitness aficionado, I believe that adequate protein intake plays a crucial role in living a healthy lifestyle, which should ideally be a necessity rather than a choice. I am pleased to come on board with Max Protein to endorse and further boost the idea of healthy yet tasty protein bars and cookies.”
Commenting on the same, Vijay Uttarwar, CEO at Naturell India Pvt Ltd, “In the highly competitive snacking market, association with a popular celebrity like Kartik Aaryan will maximize the reach for the Max Protein brand. This will help the brand to stand out in the market and attract more customers. Our brand aims to cater to the younger generation who are looking for convenient and healthy snacking options. Thus, the credibility and trust factor of Kartik Aaryan will help to further cement Max Protein’s name in the market by reaching out to our key audience.”
SportsBuzz11 associates with Delhi Capitals as Fantasy Partner for Women’s T20 League
The SportsBuzz11 logo will be featured on the back of the match and training jerseys of the Delhi Capitals throughout the competition
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 3:13 PM | 2 min read
Fantasy sports platform SportsBuzz11 has associated with Delhi Capitals as the official Fantasy Partner and back-of-jersey sponsor for the ongoing Women’s T20 League. The tournament is being played from March 4 to March 26 2023.
The SportsBuzz11 logo will be featured on the back of the match and training jerseys of the Delhi Capitals throughout the competition.
Speaking about the collaboration, SportsBuzz11's Managing Director, Mr Dashmeet Kawatra, said, “This collaboration is a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to provide the best possible fantasy gaming experience to cricket fans. Let's all cherish these moments together & pour our best wishes to Delhi Capitals and all the other teams.”
Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, “We are excited to have SportsBuzz11 on board as our official fantasy partner for the league. Their innovative and engaging fantasy platform will help us reach out to our fans in a more interactive way, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."
On the partnership, Sumit Dhand Co-Founder of Hawk Ecommerce said, “We are confident that this partnership will help us expand our reach and increase our user base. The Women's T20 League is an exciting tournament, and we are thrilled to be a part of it. We look forward to working closely with SportsBuzz11 to offer a unique and engaging experience for their users." Hawk Ecommerce (Performance Marketing Agency) will be providing strategic support to SportsBuzz11 in multi-channel marketing campaigns and various brand engagement activities.
