Rakul Preet Singh highlights the need for responsible gaming in A23's new campaign

The platform is set to release more such films in the coming two weeks showcasing its portfolio- A23 Rummy, A23 Fantasy and Cricket.com

Multi-gaming platform A23 (Head Digital Works), launched a fresh cluster of brand films under its ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ campaign featuring Rakul Preet Singh. With the initial leg of these ad films, the brand highlights a variety of online rummy formats available on the A23 Rummy application on which users can play online together with friends and family.

The new ad film shows Rakul Preet Singh and other players enjoying a game of darts, each with their own unique style of play. She goes on to talk about how players can choose from a variety of rummy formats on the A23 Rummy app, best suited to their skill set. A23 has also ramped up their enduring ‘Responsible Gaming’ campaign, endorsing the need for players to game within reasonable limits. Rakul Preet Singh, who is seen running on a treadmill, draws a parallel between exercising and online gaming and the need to take breaks between both.

The brand film coincides with the ongoing cricket season and the upcoming IPL, which always draws attention. Both the ad films are live across all major social and digital platforms.

The ads were released on OLVs & OTTs alongside traditional mediums on live cricket. A23 is set to release more such films in the coming two weeks showcasing its portfolio- A23 Rummy, A23 Fantasy and Cricket.com. Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, these films will also feature popular digital creator, Niharika Naga Malneedi. The message of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ will be telecasted across multiple regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Speaking about the campaign, Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works said, “At A23, we are committed to providing our players with a responsible gaming experience, and our new ad films ahead of the IPL season reflect that. We believe in offering customized game play options to all our players, ensuring that they can enjoy our offerings in a safe and responsible manner. As we launch our latest campaign, we are proud to say that our responsible gaming narrative remains at the heart of our business. We are also excited to highlight our fantasy gaming experiences and offerings this season in the second leg of the campaign. The IPL season presents an excellent opportunity for us to reach the right audience, and we are excited to showcase our offerings on TV to millions of viewers."

These new brand ads aim to leverage the various personalized in-game features to encourage users to enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience by playing together with their friends and family. A23 continues to drive its messaging of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ and ‘Responsible Gaming’ and believes that online gaming is one of the most engaging means of entertainment.

