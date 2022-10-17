Sri Adhikari Brothers associate with multi-starrer THANK GOD

Sri Adhikari Brothers have associated with T-Series and Maruti International for multi starrer film “THANK GOD”, starring Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet and Siddharth Malhotra to be released on 25th October, 2022, directed by Inder Kumar.

The film has garnered overwhelming response from its official trailor, which has crossed 50 million views. Its song “Manike” has become current craze and netizens are showering their love on the song. T-Series is one of the biggest production house/ Studio, which has multi releases week after week. Inder Kumar is a successful name with multiple hits on its name and well-known for his “Masti” and “Dhamaal” series.



Sri Adhikari Brothers’ web series “Karm Yuddh” which was released on 30th September, 2022 on Disney + Hotstar has also become the talk of the town and achieved stupendous success. After becoming most watched web series on its very first week, it has continued its march with second week ending 9th October, 2022 also and become the most watched web series across all platforms, as reported by Ormax media.

“Karm Yuddh”, directed by Ravi Adhikari has been shining with its performances with Paoli Dam, Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana, Chandan Roy Sanyal and many more. Its current IMDb rating is 8.5 /10. 90% netizens appreciated the performances, direction and presentation. Media baron Markand Adhikari says, “We are quite confident that our association with T-Series and Maruti International will conquer the hearts of people. Induji has the knack of mass entertainment. After our web series “Karm Yuddh” super success, I am very confident that our legacy will victoriously march ahead with Ravi and Kailasnath Adhikari.”

