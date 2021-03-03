Deep Drona quits as Enterr10 Media COO

Enterr10 Media COO Deep Drona has quit the company after a one-year stint. Drona had quit ITW Consulting to join Enterr10 Media in February 2020. He will be with the company till the end of this month.



As COO, he was responsible for the overall growth of the network which comprises channels like Dangal TV, Enterr10 Movies, Bhojpuri Cinema, Fakt Marathi, and Enterr10 Bangla. He reported directly to Enterr10 Media MD Manish Singhal.



Prior to Enterr10, Deep was with ITW Consulting as Chief Business Officer, where he streamlined and scaled up the business and expanded the business with new revenue streams in a short span of time.



"I am bidding goodbyes to you all as I am moving on from Enterr10. We have spent the most bizarre and challenging time in not just business but mankind with the COVID scenario. A lot of us have worked virtually and some of us didn’t get enough time to meet and share a drink. But this journey though in years is small but in terms of things that happened and actions taken and mental strength needed has been extraordinaire," Drona said in his farewell email to colleagues.



"I thank you all for standing together as a team. Hopefully, we have learnt a lot from each other and there are more good things to say than not-so-nice things," he added.



"But all through we fought hard and we were amongst the first channel to come back to pre-covid revenue levels in the country. A huge thank you to the BJC team and my team at Dangal as well," the email reads.



Deep has over two and a half decades of experience. He had a long stint at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). Earlier, he was cluster head Sales of all Sony Sports channels and Movie channels. Prior to SPN, he was with Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network where he set up sales operations and also launched successfully SAB TV. Nimbus Communication is where he began his TV career.

