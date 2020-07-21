Sri Adhikari Brothers to announce winners of migrant talent hunt ‘Hunar’ from today

Through this initiative, Sri Adhikari Brothers used their channels Mastiii, Dabangg and MaiBoli along with digital platforms to call out to millions of COVID-hit migrants to showcase their talent

Sri Adhikari Brothers recently opened a gateway of employment for migrants who have been rendered jobless or deprived of opportunities and have been forced to return back to their villages due to the lockdown conditions.

The winners for the programme, titled Hunar, Sri Adhikari Brothers Initiative 2.0, will be announced from July 21.

Through this initiative, Sri Adhikari Brothers used their channels Mastiii, Dabangg and MaiBoli along with its digital platforms to call out to millions of migrants who might have any talent that they would want to showcase - be it dancing, singing, acting or any other performing arts.

“My attempt is to put a structure by reaching out to millions of Indians in a planned manner - giving them hope, employment and a belief in themselves to be Aatma Nirbhar,” said Markand Adhikari, MD and Vice Chairman.

Hunar promises a direct bank transfer to up to a thousand accounts every month if their talent is chosen to be the deserving one.

Sri Adhikari Brothers, through its association, will further attempt to maximize growth for the talent by providing them a break in suitable professional opportunities.

The programme has received an unprecedented response with a number of migrants sending in their videos. On seeing the wide spread talent of the nation, Markand Adhikari concluded: “I am amazed to see the kind of talent that hides within the deep interiors of the country. While there have been dozens of talent shows in the past – which do an incredible job in making heroes out of simple Indians – perhaps several migrants who were locked down to their occupation and engagements did not venture out to showcase their talent in such shows. But in times of such despair when they need a helping hand the most, I hope we can be a catalyst, not just for some income but also to help them build a career on it over a period of time.”