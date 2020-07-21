Media Mantra wins Sab Group’s PR mandate

Media Mantra has bagged the Public Relations mandate of Sab Group/Sri Adhikari Brothers Group - a pioneer in Indian Media and Entertainment. The partnership between Media Mantra and Sab Group will bolster the latter by raising public consciousness about the brand. Media Mantra will be managing the brand enhancement, strategic PR, and media duties for the brand as a consultant.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Group has interests in films, broadcasting, content production and publishing. The company has gone through various stages of growth more than 3 decades by producing multi-lingual and multi-genre content.

On the appointment of the new PR team, Markand Adhikari, MD and Vice Chairman of Sri Adhikari Brothers group said, " We believe working with Media Mantra, an experienced PR firm composed of creative minds and young professionals, will assist us intensify our brand’s enhancement in the industry and streamline our communication with our stakeholders, media, employees and masses.

Speaking about the strategic agreement, Udit Pathak, Founder and Director, Media Mantra commented, “We are elated to have Sab Group as our new client. Being a pioneer in the industry, the firm is already hugely popular and we are looking forward to raising its profile even further by using our expertise. Managing the media presence of a leading company like Sab Group gives us an opportunity to explore the Media and Entertainment sector widely. We believe that PR and media communication plays a significant role in brand building and enhancing brand value. The talented minds at Media Mantra have extensive experience in successfully managing PR of firms across a wide range of industries and with our expertise, we will help the firm in articulating their value proposition to the media."