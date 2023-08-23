Sebi order: SAT denies relief to Eros
The tribunal has asked Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi to reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has denied relief to Eros International Media, Executive Vice-Chairman Sunil Lulla and CEO Pradeep Dwivedi against Sebi's order that bars them from accessing the securities market.
The tribunal has asked Lulla and Dwivedi to now reply or submit an objection along with an application in three weeks seeking a stay on the Sebi order.
As per earlier reports, Sebi has found that Eros had overstated its books and transferred funds in the name of content advances, and then recognised them as revenue by routing them through other entities.
In July, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued orders for inspecting the accounts of Eros International Media after it was "satisfied that allegations of fund siphoning need to be investigated".
NCLAT to now hear IDBI Bank’s plea in ZEE case on Aug 31
The hearing was also deferred in the firs week of this month
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 11:08 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will be hearing IDBI Bank's plea against ZEE in the payment dispute case on August 31. The hearing was earlier deferred in August first week.
On May 19, NCLT had rejected the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEE.
This comes a week after NCLT approving the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).
Ex-Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor forms Rs 830-cr fund
12 Flags India Consumer Fund will work with consumer-focused businesses to ensure early growth
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Former Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Rakesh Kapoor has founded an Rs 830-crore fund that will invest in consumer-focused businesses over the next three years, media networks have reported.
As per Kapoor, 12 Flags India Consumer Fund will work with businesses to ensure early growth.
The fund will focus on sectors like consumer health, wellness, pet and companion animal, nutrition and restaurants.
Kapoor plans to first invest in 10-15 businesses, providing long-duration capital, media reports said.
Adani’s AMG Media Networks set to buy remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Gautam Adani’s AMG Media Networks has acquired the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd, media networks have reported.
In March, it was disclosed that the Adani group was acquiring 49% stake in the Raghav Bahl-led digital business news portal for Rs 48 crore.
As per reports, QBML will now be a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL.
In May, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited had stated: “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.”
ET Now Swadesh launches its Hindi Business News digital platform
The new digital platform will cater to entrepreneurs, first-time investors, traders and corporates
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 7:19 PM | 2 min read
ET Now Swadesh has launched its dedicated digital platform, etnowswadesh.com which will cater to entrepreneurs, first-time investors, traders, corporates & every Indian citizen. The website aims to empower, engage and educate Hindi audience with financial knowledge, weaving their growth into India’s success story.
A comprehensive news destination for all the latest business, market and economy-related news stories, etnowswadesh.com seamlessly embodies the brand ethos of ET Now Swadesh – "Badho Desh Ke Saath." Presenting a host of multimedia web exclusives including short videos, market briefs, consumer-centric explainers and snackable graphics to present simplified and jargon-free business news, etnowswadesh.com brings a fresh perspective and in-depth insights on emerging industry trends across sectors, in addition to providing opinions & analysis of business news. The platform also presents an array of captivating shows, including "Nikunj Ki Nazar" for insightful stock market analysis, "Bano Apna Finance Minister" for prudent personal finance advice, "Kal Ki Taiyari" for strategic trade setups, "Market ke Maharathi" for astute market analysis, "Consumer is King" for perceptive consumer insights, and "Chart ke Champion" for engaging stock-related discussions.
Rohit Chadda, President & COO - Digital Business, Times Network said, “Our recent launch of etnownews.com has successfully registered a staggering 5 crore users in a short span of time. This achievement propels us to introduce the unparalleled Hindi business news offering of ET NOW Swadesh in its digital avatar, ensuring accessibility for all segments of viewers who consume business news online. We are encouraged by the promising results of the ET NOW Swadesh website, which has already received half a million page views even before its launch. We are confident it will further our mission of fostering financial freedom for every discerning Indian.”
Nikunj Dalmia, Managing Editor, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh said, “Over the last two years, ET NOW Swadesh has championed a revolution of financial empowerment and progress for millions of Hindi-speaking viewers. As we expand our digital footprint, etnowswadesh.com seamlessly integrates the channel’s LIVE stream & content with a host of web exclusives including special shows, videos, and compelling analysis, uniquely curated for Hindi viewers. I am confident that etnowswadesh.com will deeply resonate with the audience, fulfilling their aspirations to rise with India."
Why are women storming the box office?
Guest Column: Naveen Chandra, Founder and CEO, 91 Film Studios, writes on the emerging pattern of women-centric films in the movie business
By Naveen Chandra | Aug 14, 2023 2:32 PM | 14 min read
Jaya is brought up in a family where her younger brother and his choices are respected while her needs are always brushed aside. Her father and maternal uncles take all her decisions including to enrol her in a college for a course she doesn’t want to study. She unsuccessfully tries to rebel against her parents by romancing an elderly, outwardly progressive and feminist college lecturer. Her family pulls her out of college and marries her off to an uneducated, poultry farm owner who seems normal but is aggressive and short tempered with little regard to others. He is physically abusive and superficially apologetic in turns, slapping her one morning and then taking her to a movie and dinner that night.
Rebuffed by everyone to accept her fate, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fights for her freedom and dignity in what becomes a quirky tale of poetic justice.
The Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya He with wonderful portrayals of the couple played by Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph (the director of Malayalam super hero hit, Minal Murali) cracked the box office with nearly Rs 50cr in collections.
A sombre film bringing forth the issue of domestic abuse would have normally been considered arthouse. But the phenomenal box office performance of Jaya Jaya Jaye Jaya He makes it strikingly mainstream and commercial cinema.
This doesn’t seem to be restricted to the realistic Malayalam films that people have taken a liking to in the post pandemic years, but to films across languages and seems to be growing into a global trend.
Evelyn Quan Wang is a middle-aged Chinese American immigrant who runs a laundromat. Her life is in utter chaos. On the one side, her husband is serving her divorce, while on the other, her strained relationship with her daughter just gets worse as the young girl brings home her non-Chinese girlfriend to announce her lesbian relationship. Meanwhile, Evelyn’s stern and demanding father decides to visit her for the Chinese New Year weekend that’s coming up. Adding to her already chaotic life, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) serves her a notice for tax evasion on her laundromats income.
Not only did Michelle Yeoh’s performance as Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All At Once get her an Oscar, but made it the most awarded film of all time. The film uses frenzied action sequences to present a woman’s bittersweet tale with a mix of fantasy, surreal comedy, science fiction, martial arts and animation. The film has become the highest grossing film for Studio A24 and returned a tidy profit at the box office.
Early this week, Barbie hit the coveted one-billion-dollar mark at the global box office. While it has made Greta Gerwig the first billion-dollar woman film director, what surprised everyone is the speed at which it did it. Releasing simultaneously with Nolan’s Oppenheimer, it topped her previous film Little Woman’s collections by four times. The clever and inventive screenplay takes us from the utopian matriarchical society of Barbie to the patriarchal real world highlighting themes of feminism and the true value of being a woman, beyond just beauty and political correctness. Pushing the very boundaries Barbiedom as young girls, who have ever owned one, know it.
What explains the unprecedented box office success of these films, considering that neither
Barbie not Evelyn are Wonder Woman with superpowers?
Meanwhile in Maharashtra it’s not Barbie, but a small budget Marathi film called Bai Pan Bhari Deva that has raked in over INR 90 cr at the box office, that is the rage in town. The film tells the heartwarming story of six estranged middle-aged sisters who decide to come together for a tournament even as they grapple with the challenges and frustrations of their daily lives. Headlined by the Rohini Hattangadi, the cast includes Marathi TV actresses, none of whom would qualify as a box office draw.
It has, however, already broken many records including becoming the second highest grossing Marathi film, recording the highest collections for a single day, and beating some of the bigger Hindi films released at the same time. In its fourth week now, you won’t just see Marathi women watching this film at the theatres, but Gujarati and other North-Indian women too, all of them sporting the ray-bans worn by the sisters in the movie and all of them dancing together for a selfie with the poster of the actors in the theatre. The films effort to highlight the plight of housewives in society today seems to have connected across cultures and grown into a phenomenon.
A similar Marathi film called Jhimma, released a year ago, about a group of seven urban women from different socio-cultural backgrounds who embark on a journey of self- discovery cracked the box office and picked up a few awards. Coming right at the end of the pandemic during which women were forced to yield their home turf to family members who were all working from home, and who were experimenting with Dalgano coffee and other culinary skills, the film seems to have provided an escape to women from the drudgery of household work. Many women’s groups took trips to London together after the movie, creating a sort of cult movement, enough for the producers to work on a sequel.
Across regional cinema, there seems to be emerging a pattern of women centric films working very well at the box office in 2023 as is evident from the numbers.
Ace director Priyadarshan, known for his outstanding comedies, in his typical comic style delivers the Tamil film Appattha, starring Urvashi (in her 700th film) as a grandmother who is stereotypically shunned by her urbanised son and his family for her rural behaviour. So much so that her son mindlessly makes her the caretaker of his house and their dog when he takes his family out on a holiday. The tale of the old woman and a dog turns out to be at once funny and ironic in Priyadarshan’s deft hands, ending with a heart wrenching triumph against all odds and an exposition on motherhood. The film premiered at film festivals and debuted directly on OTT to rave reviews. It is difficult to imagine anyone bankrolling such a slice-of-life film starring an actress past her prime as a solo heroine of the film.
New women-only cinema audiences
Is there is a new ‘women in the theatre’ audience segment emerging post the pandemic? At a screening of the Punjabi film Kali Jota (Mar 2023) in its fourth week in Chandigarh, I noticed that the hall had nearly 50% occupancy almost all of them were women. The film shows the brave fightback by women teachers silently facing patriarchal abuse in schools.
Could it be that this ‘women theatre going’ audience segment is now emerging as a significant demographic? An audience that doesn’t want to watch high-octane action or grimy thrillers or superhero films which are releasing in large numbers due to the need for a ‘cinematic spectacle’ in an attempt to get audiences back to the theatre post the pandemic?
Gangubhai Kathiawadi, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali spectacle, tells the tale of a girl forced into prostitution and how she works the system to control it. The film grossed over Rs 200cr at the box office and won numerous awards, besides being credited as the movie that revived theatrical business post covid bringing audiences back to the cinemas. In contrast, forty years ago, in 1983, when Shyam Benegal made Mandi, based on a similar theme with star studded, stellar award-winning actors, the film didn’t set the box office on fire and barely won an award for Art Direction.
Audiences seem to have come a long way in terms of accepting films about women empowerment and wanting to see her point of view.
Marketing strategies are also being worked around with special screenings and reach outs at housing societies to get women audiences to come to the theatre. For Bai Ban Bhari Deva, the producers had organized a special screening for over 800 women at the Plaza cinema in Dadar, the heart of Marathi speaking population.
For the National Award winning Marathi film Paithani(2022), they had special screenings at girls schools all over Maharashtra.
Ripping Through Patriarchy
Nimisha, a well-educated girl with a passion for dance, returns from Bahrain and marries upright school teacher Suraj and arrives at her husband’s home in Kerala. She soon gets into her daily grind as she cooks all the meals, washes all dishes, dusts the furniture, cleans bathrooms and does everyone’s laundry and is even expected to place slippers at her father in law’s feet everyday as he steps out of the house. She eats after everyone else has eaten and cleans up after. She subdues her dignity when she has to sleep on the floor in isolation during her periods. Her husband is condescending when she complains of pains during sex and seeks a little foreplay. Eventually, she gives up on her struggles to be the submissive housewife her husband expects her to be and throws murky kitchen sink water on him and leaves.
The Great Indian Kitchen rips through patriarchy as you recoil in horror watching the plight of a married woman in this stark everyday tale of unsung slavery and gender inequality. The characters in the film don’t have any names, implying it to be every household’s story.
Coming right in the middle of the pandemic, there were no takers for this hard hitting movie till a new streaming platform, Neestream, bought it. As viewers lapped up the film in large numbers, the servers of the platform crashed and it took days for it to be restored back. The film touched a cord and won much critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of misogyny and domestic labour.
In late July, Bollywood hit the bullseye at the box office with Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani crossing INR 200cr in a little less than two weeks of its worldwide release. A light, colourful and entertaining film, it has all the tropes of a typical Karan Johar film but is loaded with multiple socio-cultural messages and attempts at redrawing patriarchal lines. Presented in a typical masala movie format(aka full of dance, drama and music), the film subtly addresses deep-rooted women-centric issues such as gender bias, misogyny, body shaming and patriarchy bringing out both sides of the argument. The cleverly written screenplay delivers home all the messages laced with humour and without sounding preachy. There is even an attempt to bring to the fore the new wokeness and the cancel culture in the society.
Quite bold and daring on Karan Johar’s part to make a commercial movie about these subjects and bet a big budget on it. Since theatrical audiences have largely been male, films with such themes would have been considered arthouse.
Go girl, love yourself
The Tamil web series Sweet Kaaram Coffee pushes the boundaries of the socially acceptable behaviour by making a mother, her daughter and her mother-in-law stealthily leave home in the wee hours of the morning and embark on a road trip of self-discovery leaving behind her husband and son to fend for themselves at home. Roja girl (Madhoo) makes her web series debut along with feisty Lakshmi as they embark on this road trip questioning patriarchy, societal norms and occasionally pushing the limits of believability in the story.
During the course of this trip these women mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with themselves, combat their worst fears and celebrate life.
A sweet little Gujarati film called Kutch Express helmed by Viral Shah, based on a screenplay has been written by Rahul Malick, Karan Bhanushali and Viraf Patel released in early 2023. Starring noted mainstream Hindi actress Ratna Pathak Shah as the mother in law, the story, written and directed by four men, tells the tribulations of an ordinary housewife as she frantically tries to save her marriage after she learns about her husband’s extra marital affair with a sexy colleague.
The film ends dramatically with the wife deciding to leave the husband and head into a new city for a new life, egged on by strangers. With a climactic train sequence reminiscent of SRK’s famous Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge scene, the film has done well at the Gujarati box office and streams on a Gujarati OTT platform.
Rebels with a Cause
The dark Hindi comedy Darlings(2022) written, directed and produced by an all women debutant crew received very positive reviews and over 10 million watching hours globally in its opening weekend, the highest for any non-English original Indian film on Netflix. The story of an alcoholic who regularly beats his wife and the revenge she exacts on him became heavily discussed for the terrific performances of Alia Bhatt and Vijay Verma.
Right upto the 1990s, women in Punjab were not allowed to accompany men to baraats and participate in the noisy dancing and singing part of the boisterous Punjabi wedding celebrations. Even the grooms mother was not allowed to attend the pheras. In Punjabi film Gode Gode Cha (2023) Rani played feistily by Sonam Bajwa builds a team of women and fights for her rights and ends this age old ritual. The film went onto become one of the most loved Punjabi films of 2023 and clocked over INR 20cr at the box office, 4 times its production budget.
Ritabhari Chakrabarthy stars in Bengali film Fatafeti (2023) that delighted audiences as she portrays a girl who turns from being a fat shamed, unable-to-conceive wife of her handsome husband (played with much caring subtlety by Abir) and who converts her passion for tailoring into a fashion brand. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal and if the box office numbers are to go by, it was quite a commercial success.
Post pandemic Hindi films Sherni, Thappad and Kathal all present the boundaries of what is no longer acceptable to women and how they would go about achieving what they wanted in spite of the patriarchy around them. The films have been much appreciated, watched, debated and discussed.
For Women, Of Women, By Women
Forgotten Bollywood female actors have made a thundering comeback on the streaming platforms. Women now headline more than 50% of shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Madhoo, Madhuri Dixit, Samantha, Nayantara and Tammannah Bhatia all have multiple shows with them in the lead, getting a newer audience to showcase their acting prowess to.
While there have been a handful of women directors in films, many more have broken the glass ceiling as their web series and films gain greater acceptance for the new stories they are wanting to tell. The series, Four More Shots Please, with edgy content targeted at the very urban women, is now into its fourth season.
Whether it is a woke audience or financially independent women who can watch movies at the theatres by themselves, women oriented stories seem to be bringing in more revenues and subscribers. What was started a decade back as a once-in-a-while trickle by films like Queen(2013) and English Vinglish(2012) which told stories of woman empowerment packaged with a lot of entertainment, now seems to have become a flood at the box office in films across languages in 2023.
Whether this is a post-pandemic phenomenon or a fad that will fade away remains to be seen but it’s surely filling up the box office cash registers like never before. Successful films now seem to have women at the back of the camera, in front of it and on the seats in the theatre!
More power to them!
231% rise in FDI for I&B sector
As per media reports quoting DPIIT figures, the foreign direct investment for FY23 stands at Rs 3745 crore, compared to Rs 1129 crore in the last FY
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 8:41 AM | 1 min read
The Information and Broadcasting sector has seen a 231% rise in foreign direct investment, as per media reports.
According to the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, in FY23 I&B got Rs 3745 crore as compared to Rs 1,129 crore in the last financial year.
While the film and advertisement categories got Rs 811 crore as FDI, radio broadcasting benefited by Rs 9 crore.
As per reports, in Q4 FDI in the sector more than doubled to Rs 820 crore, as compared to Rs 375 crore in the same quarter last year.
Independence Day Holiday creates storm at Box Office
Hindi content is showing early signs of some comeback, as films perform consistently writes Taurani
By Karan Taurani | Aug 13, 2023 10:28 AM | 3 min read
In our view, cinema/multiplex occupancy has moved up sharply towards 55%-60% this weekend (avg weekend occupancy of 35%-40% in post covid era), helped by Gadar 2, which has reported a healthy opening and shows signs of sustenance; the film may collect INR 2.5-3 bn (net Box Office), much ahead of our estimate of INR 1.3-1.5bn.
Apart from this, response from OMG 2 has been mixed, whereas RRKPK has also picked up in terms of occupancy levels with lesser screens, which too will surpass our estimates by a mild margin. Regional film Jailer too will surpass our estimates as lifetime collections can breach INR 2.5bn (net Box Office).
Hindi films surpassing/beating our estimates consistently is a pleasant positive surprise and signs of an improved environment. As per our earlier report, occupancy levels in the month of July’23 had improved towards 27-28%; if the momentum continues in Aug- high likelihood, there is a potential for MoM improvement in occupancy by 100-200bps.
We believe Hindi content is showing early signs of some comeback, as films perform consistently - RRKPK will surpass our estimates and this month Gadar 2 surpassing expectations.
Q2FY24 may turn out to be one of the best quarters in post covid era, helped by a low base YoY (Hindi Box Office declined 48% YoY vs pre covid levels in Q2FY23) and QoQ (Q1FY24 occupancy was mere 22.3% for the merged co).
As per our detailed note on PVRINOX consistent improvement in occupancy led by Hindi content will help drive better profitability, which in turn will move our TP towards the bull case scenario (INR 2,050) factoring 1) better occupancy 2) ad revenue and 3) valuation multiples ; as per our assessment Q2FY24 could report occupancy levels of 80%-85% of pre covid levels (32% occupancy pre COVID), if this momentum continues in Sep’23 (SRK starrer Jawan slated to release).
Ticket and food prices too have improved QoQ in Q2FY24, which too shows resilience and proves that growth has not come at the cost of profitability.
The only overhang is that ad. revenue recovery, remains to be at mere 70% of pre covid levels and will only show signs of improvement once this consistency in Hindi content sustains for 2-3 months more; concerns also persist as dependence on large budget films has increased, however with multiple large budget films doing well, it will change advertiser sentiment too over near to medium term.
EBITDA margins for PVRINOX remains very low (11.5% - ex IndAS in FY23 - vs pre COVID margin of 17.9%); Q1FY24 was again muted with ex IndAS EBITDA margin of 7.6%, however Q2FY24 May see EBITDA margin moving towards 16-18% (Ex IND-AS), basis this momentum which will largely offset negative impact of a poor Q1FY24 performance. Our annual EBITDA margin estimates (Ex IndAS is 13% for FY24).
Signs of sustenance of these margins in H2FY24, will lead to an upgrade on our estimates; we foresee a healthy upside over the near term, backed by better occupancy in this quarter, which in turn will drive profitability and valuation multiples. The stock price could breach towards the midpoint of our base and bull case scenario over near term (INR 1,800); the stock has moved up mere 10% over the last four months since our downgrade. We await performance in the month of Sep’23, which will provide us more confidence to upgrade towards our bull case scenario (TP of INR 2,050).
