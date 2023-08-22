Sunil Lulla named Chairman of Astrum Reputation Advisory
Lulla will help in building Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C-suite
Astrum, India's first science-based specialist Reputation Management advisory, has announced the appointment of Sunil Lulla as its chairman.
Lulla will play a vital role in strengthening Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C Suite.
Astrum's Founding Managing Partner, Ashwani Singla, stated, "For over two decades that I have known and worked with Sunil, I have admired how he combines strategic clarity with execution excellence to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Our clients and colleagues will benefit from his sage counsel and proven acumen.”
“The impact of Reputation, Risk and Regulation on business is a major pre-occupation of the C Suite and more so today; I am delighted to be a part of a team that has an enviable track record of helping CXOs successfully negotiate this landscape,” said Lulla.
He further said,” Ashwani has played a major role in professionalising the Indian Public Relations landscape and now by putting ‘data and digital’ at the heart of Astrum, he is pioneering the next progression of public relations and public affairs; I am excited to contribute to this journey.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'PR courses should be a mix of classroom studies & practical applications'
Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen and secretary, PRCAI, delves into the challenge of talent retention in the PR industry
By Ruchika Jha | Aug 11, 2023 4:59 PM | 4 min read
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen and secretary, PRCAI, as he delved into the obvious challenge of talent retention with the PR industry growing rapidly.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
As you have rightly said, the young generation is tech-savvy, digitally empowered and has strong opinions, the idea is to use that to our strength. I believe it is up to a mentor or leader to create the zeal to get the best results.
Today with fast-changing tech, easy access to knowledge and information, and a zeal to achieve quick results, the young generation is definitely competitive as well as competent. But the young generation also focuses on work-life balance, they pay heed to mental as well as physical health and equity, they are more sensitive about issues that we had taken for granted- climate change, sustainability, reduction of wastage etc. I'd say the younger generation is promising.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
The dynamics of the PR industry are growing and changing at rocket speed, and in a dynamic environment, talent retention becomes an obvious challenge for serious players. In the same contention, certain companies pay high salaries to retain talents and some choose to pay through great culture, environment, growth and learning prospects. Over the years Kaizzen has adopted the latter as a winning strategy. Getting a Great Place to Work certification is a recognition of Kaizzen’s efforts.
Regular training and workshops are conducted for the different teams by industry veterans who are now working with us. Team Kaizzen is a mix of industry veterans whose experience and on-the-job training give our younger workforce ample opportunities to upskill themselves while also acquiring skills that keep them industry ready.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
The biggest challenge in our industry today is the fast-moving, ever-changing PR landscape and the manpower has to be able to adapt to these new age techs and make sure they both co-exist; they have to have an excitement to upskill themselves on integrated communications- the new media, the social and digital and also technology such as AI. The journey of old-school thoughts to new-age tech is one of the major challenges.
The second challenge is that in spite of many institutes churning out fresh graduates regularly, industry readiness is missing in many of the candidates. The courses should have a proper mix of classroom studies and its practical application in the real-world scenario.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
I am a firm believer of technological advancements and a supporter of technology only and only if these advancements are used in combination with the brain. AI helps you deliver faster results and with more accuracy. But if you do not use your brain, it could become a source of crisis. AI is a very interesting tool; it gives perspectives which are different and perhaps stronger, but can we use all of it? No, we can't, and that is where an individual's knowledge and judgement is essential in building content.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship program?
We at Kaizzen have over the years built a culture of supporting each and every member right from the time they first walk into our office, whether it is in the form of mentors or as a buddy. Imagine how whenever a new member is added to the family everyone welcomes them and tries their best to make them comfortable- a new bride or groom, a new mother and her baby. At Kaizzen family, we do this every day and this support is received across teams and locations. This is in addition to the regular team-based training that are conducted regularly under the umbrella of Learning Fridays.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PR Professionals appoints Sanjay Singh as Senior Vice President
Before joining PR Professionals, Singh served as a Partner and Vice President at SPAG-FINN Partners
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 5:53 PM | 3 min read
PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, has appointed Sanjay Singh as Senior Vice President. With an extensive experience of about 25 years across agencies, corporates, and media houses, he will be based out of PRP’s headquarters in Gurugram. Sanjay’s core expertise includes Strategic Communications, Government Relations, Public Advocacy, Media Relations, and Crisis Communications. In this role as SVP, he will be responsible for overseeing PRP’s operations in India with a focus on overall client engagement and media relations.
Before joining PR Professionals, Mr. Singh served as a Partner and Vice President at SPAG-FINN Partners. An Economics graduate and a postgraduate in English literature, he started his career as a journalist with The Times of India and later worked with IANS, Statesman, Financial Express, and The New Indian Express, to name a few. He then joined ADFACTORS PR and has also worked with Concept PR.
Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, said’’ We are glad to have Sanjay Singh join our team. His appointed has further strengthened our leadership team and I am sure his wealth of experience will be an invaluable addition to PRP’s growth story”
Sharing his excitement on joining PRP, Mr Singh, “I am delighted to be part of the growth journey at PRP. I look forward to strengthening our business further and exploring new territories”.
PRP has been on a spree to strengthen its leadership team and has recently appointed many senior industry professionals. Earlier this year, Praveen Singh was appointed as the Associate Vice President. With over 18 years of experience, he has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm Pvt. Ltd. Before entering the public relations industry, Praveen worked for media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India.
PRP appointed Sunil Pandey as the General Manager to further enhance its leadership team in Bihar. With 25 years of journalism experience, Pandey has worked with publications like Rashtriya Sahara, Sahara Samay, and ETV Bharat.
To strengthen its leadership team in the financial capital, industry leader Suresh Rathod was appointed Senior Vice President – West. With over 20 years of experience in PR, corporate communications, and crisis management, Rathod has worked with leading corporates and PR agencies, including Nahar Group, Omkar Realtors, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and Concept Communications. Additionally, he has served as a communication strategist for GVK, Microsoft, Hyundai, CEAT, JSW Group, and Bajaj Auto. Suresh is based out of PRP’s Mumbai office.
Other recent appointments include Ms. Bornali Ghosh as Associate Account Director. With over 13 years of experience, Bornali specializes in PR for the healthcare and pharmacy sector. She has worked with leading agencies like SPAG Asia, ADFACTORS PR, and Concept PR. In an expansion of its content team, PRP also appointed Ramakant Chaudhary as DGM-Content. Before joining PRP, he worked with Financial Express. With over 16 years of experience, he has also been associated with leading media publications such as The Times of India, Mint, Hindustan Times, and The Pioneer, among others."
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Young professionals need perseverance and commitment now more than ever to succeed’
Noopur Sharma, Partner-Director, Consumer Lifestyle, PR Pundit, shares her views on honing young minds to make adept PR professionals
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 2:00 PM | 5 min read
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Noopur Sharma, Partner-Director, Consumer Lifestyle, PR Pundit. She agrees that in today’s world, the focus is on technology and digitisation, but she also believes that traditional nuances in the industry should not be ignored and should be honed to be a true PR professional.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
By 2025, Gen Z will make up 27 per cent of the global workforce, according to the World Economic Forum and for our PR industry, a growing mix of Gen Z-ers being the new force is no exception. While there is the vigour of the younger generation that we see, with no fear of failing and willing to rewrite the rules, there is certainly a need to value the profession to level up.
Factors that needs work leads with the lack of a proactive spirit at work. As reported by Gallup, Gen Z is definitely disengaged with work and in the context of PR, we see that most of the younger talent stick to the briefs and rarely make an effort to value add.
They most often lose interest early on and lack the patience required to learn a skill, especially soft skills that are not tech-dependent and crucial skills needed in the PR profession.
And definitely, they need perseverance more now than ever and commitment to succeed. There is too much focus on long-term goals and my advice would be to begin with short-term goals and progress.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Like all industries, human resourcing is a huge roadblock that agencies often face. With resources coming from different education and experience backgrounds, the expectations on work life balance, compensation expectations vary. Beyond the salary structure, there is a need to ensure that each organisation has a policy framework that attracts Gen Z right. These vary from tangibles like flexible work, leave policy, upskilling opportunities to intrinsic benefits nurturing an inclusive culture, unbiased work environment and organisation ethics.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
We see people from different disciplines coming into this profession at a young age. So, it sometimes is perceived as a profession of just opportunities more than the first preference for a professional choice. Training and upskilling is important to make them ready for the profession. While there is emphasis on technology and digitalisation, traditional nuances cannot be ignored in our industry and need to be honed for being a true PR professional.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence is transforming many industries, and public relations cannot be left out. With AI as a strong ally, PR is poised for even more disruption and transformation in the years to come.
We do expect to see a greater use of AI in PR, particularly in areas such as data analysis, media monitoring and sentiment analysis. With AI, PR professionals can analyse large amounts of data quickly and efficiently, allowing them to make better-informed decisions and develop more effective PR strategies. From content creation to personalisation and tracking media coverage more efficiently, we are expected to embrace AI to create innovative content tailored for a digitally focused target audience. Combining AI with human expertise, we are moving towards a new era of communication enabling young professionals to connect, innovate and think smartly.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At PR Pundit our culture has always been people first. We understand our people are the most valuable asset; they are our differentiators; and this guides our investment in company culture and in providing opportunities for developing talent. Our mentorship program aims to help ensure both, their personal and professional development.
We host regular training sessions to enable managers (mentors) with the tools and techniques to be an effective advocate and guide for mentees. We have dedicated managers helping the young talent pool reach their professional goals. Together, mentor-managers and mentees discuss progress toward growth objectives and best practices to navigate challenges along the way.
Timely feedback and assessment wherein managers have set KPIs to check on teammates regularly to further champion and celebrate accomplishments, while also sharing constructive feedback on opportunities and progress. Quality face-to-face time with leadership is also included to empower them to share ideas, recommendations and goals.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Singer India appoints Six Degrees BCW as its strategic communications partner
The agency will work closely with the brand, offering strategic consultation and reinforcing the brand's commitment to the Indian market
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 7:48 PM | 1 min read
Singer India Limited, a manufacturer catering to the sewing machine and home appliances categories, has appointed Six Degrees BCW, part of leading public relations and communications group BCW India, as its communications agency on record, following a multi-agency pitch.
In order to strengthen Singer India's foothold in the nation, the agency will work closely with the brand, offering strategic consultation and reinforcing the brand's commitment to the Indian market by enhancing Singer's prominence and developing impactful campaigns.
Speaking on the partnership, Rakesh Khanna, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Singer India Limited said "As we are moving into a new era of transformation, we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Six Degrees BCW in elevating the brand positioning a notch higher while unleashing the exciting opportunities lying ahead. We are certain that this association will result in augmenting the set forth vision to make a positive impact in the lives of our consumers.”
"We are excited to collaborate with Singer India on this journey to strengthen its brand presence,” said Vandana Sandhir, India Lead, Six Degrees BCW. “Our team is committed to developing tailored strategies that will resonate with Singer's target audience and drive brand growth. We are confident that our expertise in moving people within the consumer durables industry combined with our focused Earned-Plus approach will pave the way for a successful and enduring partnership.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ClanConnect.ai clocks a 1200% jump post its strategic pivot
The platform has clocked a 750% uptick in new users
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 3:34 PM | 2 min read
ClanConnect.ai, an influencer marketing platform, has seen quantum growth in the past year. Since it became free of cost for brands and agencies, ClanConnect’s influencer base has increased by 1200%, growing from 2784 in the first 21 months of its inception to 37,096 in just one year. With this, the platform has crossed 1000 paid subscribers for the first time since it introduced its subscription-based influencer marketplace. Its overall user base has also grown by over 400%, from 31,769 in July 2022 to 1,75,560 in July 2023.
As of July 2022, ClanConnect has become the world’s first influencer marketing platform to become totally free for brands and agencies, with an aim to democratize influencer marketing by removing entry barriers. In a span of 12 months, the platform has witnessed its brand/agency/talent partners increase from 396 to 4,183 – demonstrating a 956% jump.
In the first 21 months of its inception, ClanConnect assimilated 19,351 new users on its website. In the 12 months since its pivot, this figure has also grown by almost 750%, reaching a significant 1,64,528.
In its strategic pivot, ClanConnect aimed to create a level playing field for influencers with scalable Cost-per-View and Affiliate models, which give micro and nano influencers access to thousands of brand and agency briefs. During the 12 months following its revamp, over 200 briefs have been posted on ClanConnect, and around 5000 influencers have participated in these active campaigns.
Sagar Pushp, CEO & Co-Founder, ClanConnect, said, “India is poised to reach 100 million creators by next year as per recent reports, and this number already stands at 80 million. Rapidly capturing a major chunk of this addressable market, ClanConnect is looking forward to emerging as the go-to platform for brands and influencers by addressing every possible problem and touchpoint in this value chain. With incremental growth numbers, steadily increasing gross margins, and strong traction in the market, we are geared up for hypergrowth over the next few years.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30: Jury shortlists from 120+ entries
The jury was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 3:11 PM | 2 min read
The jury meet for the 3rd edition of exchange4media India PR and Corporate Communications 30 Under 30 Awards, 2023 took place virtually on Saturday, August 5, 2023. There were over 120 entries for the jury panel to pick from.
The 30 Under 30 Awards identify and honour next generation leaders, including promising professionals, entrepreneurs, game-changers and achievers of the industry. e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit will deliberate on the new age communication strategy.
The jury was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India. The other noted members of the jury included Ashim Gupta, chief brand and communications Officer, Spark Minda Group; Arun Arora, director - head and director - strategy and communications, Mavyn.in and Chetak Foundation; Ashutosh Sharma, global head of corporate communications and corporate affairs, HCL Technology; Anand Vaidya, global lead – PR and corporate communications, WebEngage; Anand Prakash, senior group head, Adfactors PR; Bhaskar Majumdar, head - corporate affairs, communications, CSR and digital, Egis in India; Bhawna Gupta, director – client relations. Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Ekta Bhaskar, global head – corporate communications, BLS International; Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena, SVP and head - corporate marketing and communications, ANAROCK; Jyotsna Dash Nanda, AVP – corporate communications, DS Group; Neha Bajaj, founder and director, Scroll Mantra; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Priya Bellani, associate account director, 80 dB Communications; Rajat Chandihok, senior vice president, Concept PR; Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting; Tanmana Rath, The Good Edge and Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR.
The selection was made on the basis of leadership, accomplishments statement, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Some of the best minds in the public relations and corporate communications space debated on who should make the final cut in intense discussions that lasted for nearly five hours. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury was divided into two groups to judge all the nominations diligently.
The jury members carefully evaluated the entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment.
The name of the winners will be announced at the e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30 Conference and Awards 2023 soon.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'AI can simulate PR scenarios, helping professionals acquire practical experience'
Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, of Grey Cell Public Relations, talks about AI being an invaluable mentor in the PR industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 1:23 PM | 4 min read
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations, where he talked about AI being an invaluable mentor in the PR industry and how it delivers instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement.
Excerpts:
PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what does the current generation lack?
We certainly value the innovative and enterprising spirit that new talent brings to the PR industry, but we've also observed some areas of deficiency. These include patience, discipline and comprehensive technological knowledge. While young professionals are often adept with digital tools and offer a fresh perspective, they sometimes lack a deep understanding of business fundamentals or substantial, hands-on experience in managing complex scenarios. They may not fully grasp the intricacies of unique business problems. Although highly digitally savvy, their abilities to communicate effectively in person or build strong relationships may be underdeveloped due to over-reliance on technology. They may also struggle to balance the dynamic, rapidly evolving nature of the digital world with the requirement for long-term strategic planning in the PR industry. Lastly, they may lack the patience and perseverance necessary for long-term success, as they are more accustomed to the immediate gratification of the digital age.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
At Grey Cell PR, we take talent retention very seriously and consider it a significant challenge. Our approach involves empowering our employees by providing task and client variety, ample freedom and job enrichment. We've found these measures greatly assist in talent retention. Beyond this, we're investigating further solutions to address pay challenges, such as flexible working hours, remote work opportunities and health benefits. We're also working on increasing the transparency and fairness of our pay practices.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
There are indeed several additional industry challenges. For instance, a shortage of experienced professionals for guidance and training and a disproportionate focus on media coverage rather than comprehensive reputation management and understanding the true complexities of PR work. Constant evolution of the media landscape is another hurdle, as it necessitates continual learning and adaptation, which can be overwhelming. The proliferation of misinformation and 'fake news' complicates the PR industry further, necessitating vigilance and proactivity in managing client reputations. The expectation for instantaneous response in our digital age also poses a significant strain, potentially leading to professional burnout.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI is proving to be an invaluable mentor in the PR industry. It offers real-time insights into emerging trends, consumer behaviour and media performance, aiding young professionals in adapting to industry norms. AI eliminates the need to rely solely on senior colleagues for guidance, providing real-time feedback and guidance. AI tools also support personalised learning and development programs, allowing professionals to enhance their skills at a pace that suits them. These tools deliver instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement. Furthermore, AI can simulate various PR scenarios, enabling professionals to acquire practical experience and learn from their mistakes in a risk-free environment.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At Grey Cell PR, we place great importance on our mentorship program. Each team leader is tasked with guiding junior members in a structured manner, with explicit deliverables outlined. Whether it's pitching stories, writing content, crafting presentations or managing crisis communications, our mentors guide each team member effectively. We also foster an open culture in which even the most junior team member can approach the most senior member without any difficulty or hindrance.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube