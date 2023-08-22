Sunil Lulla named Chairman of Astrum Reputation Advisory

It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.

These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.

Today, exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen and secretary, PRCAI, as he delved into the obvious challenge of talent retention with the PR industry growing rapidly.

Excerpts:



The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?

As you have rightly said, the young generation is tech-savvy, digitally empowered and has strong opinions, the idea is to use that to our strength. I believe it is up to a mentor or leader to create the zeal to get the best results.



Today with fast-changing tech, easy access to knowledge and information, and a zeal to achieve quick results, the young generation is definitely competitive as well as competent. But the young generation also focuses on work-life balance, they pay heed to mental as well as physical health and equity, they are more sensitive about issues that we had taken for granted- climate change, sustainability, reduction of wastage etc. I'd say the younger generation is promising.



Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?

The dynamics of the PR industry are growing and changing at rocket speed, and in a dynamic environment, talent retention becomes an obvious challenge for serious players. In the same contention, certain companies pay high salaries to retain talents and some choose to pay through great culture, environment, growth and learning prospects. Over the years Kaizzen has adopted the latter as a winning strategy. Getting a Great Place to Work certification is a recognition of Kaizzen’s efforts.



Regular training and workshops are conducted for the different teams by industry veterans who are now working with us. Team Kaizzen is a mix of industry veterans whose experience and on-the-job training give our younger workforce ample opportunities to upskill themselves while also acquiring skills that keep them industry ready.



Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?

The biggest challenge in our industry today is the fast-moving, ever-changing PR landscape and the manpower has to be able to adapt to these new age techs and make sure they both co-exist; they have to have an excitement to upskill themselves on integrated communications- the new media, the social and digital and also technology such as AI. The journey of old-school thoughts to new-age tech is one of the major challenges.

The second challenge is that in spite of many institutes churning out fresh graduates regularly, industry readiness is missing in many of the candidates. The courses should have a proper mix of classroom studies and its practical application in the real-world scenario.

How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?

I am a firm believer of technological advancements and a supporter of technology only and only if these advancements are used in combination with the brain. AI helps you deliver faster results and with more accuracy. But if you do not use your brain, it could become a source of crisis. AI is a very interesting tool; it gives perspectives which are different and perhaps stronger, but can we use all of it? No, we can't, and that is where an individual's knowledge and judgement is essential in building content.



What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship program?

We at Kaizzen have over the years built a culture of supporting each and every member right from the time they first walk into our office, whether it is in the form of mentors or as a buddy. Imagine how whenever a new member is added to the family everyone welcomes them and tries their best to make them comfortable- a new bride or groom, a new mother and her baby. At Kaizzen family, we do this every day and this support is received across teams and locations. This is in addition to the regular team-based training that are conducted regularly under the umbrella of Learning Fridays.