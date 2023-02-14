S Ravi, former Chairman of BSE, joins ENBA jury
He has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions
Sethurathnam Ravi (S Ravi) who is the former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Founder and Managing Partner of Chartered Accountants’ firm Ravi Rajan & Co., an advisory and accountancy firm, headquartered in New Delhi, has joined the 15th ENBA jury board.
S Ravi has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions like LIC, BHEL, IDBI Bank, ONGC, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, etc. Additionally, he has also worked with several reputed PSUs and private sector banks as a member of their audit committees, strategic revival committees and risk management committees.
In his tenure spanning more than three decades, S Ravi has gained extensive experience in the field of banking and finance, financial and management consulting; including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, rehabilitation & restructuring of companies and turnaround strategies, auditing of companies and banks among others.
He is a Post Graduate in Commerce and holds a diploma in Information System Audit (DISA). He is an Associate Member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE), USA and is also registered as an Insolvency Resolution Professional.
A frequent speaker at regulatory bodies, like ICAI, RBI and SEBI, S Ravi is passionate about sports and issues related to equal rights of women, global climate change and education for all.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi joins the jury panel of the upcoming ENBA Awards
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Senior National Spokesperson of BJP has joined the upcoming ENBA Jury panel.
He is an ardent speaker on the issues of India's National Policy, Society and particularly the Ideological aspects of Bharatiya Janata Party. He played a role in the 2014 Indian General Elections and was one of the members of a core team of Media and Communications.
In 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was co-incharge for BJP Rajasthan along with Member of Media and Literature Committee.
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MIB took care of 265 OTT grievances under digital media code: Anurag Thakur
As per reports, the minister informed the Lok Sabha that PIB had tackled over 1,100 cases of fake news
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 7:14 AM | 1 min read
The I&B ministry has received 265 grievances regarding OTT content since the enforcement of the digital media ethics code, minister Anurag Thakur recently informed the Rajya Sabha.
As per media reports, Thakur also said that the grievances have been addressed.
Meanwhile, the minister informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that over 1,100 cases of fake news have been busted by the Press Information Bureau.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ANI's COO Surinder Kapoor passes away
Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 5, 2023 5:06 PM | 1 min read
ANI’s Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. He was 70.
Kapoor was born on February 20, 1952. He had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DB Corp reports 2.6% ad rev growth for the festive quarter
The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 86.5 crore in Q3 FY2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 1:40 PM | 3 min read
DB Corp Limited (DBCL), home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, today announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.
"Dainik Bhaskar Group continues its streak of strong results, with yet another quarter of good financial performance driven by robust revival of demand in the non-metro markets coupled with strong festive demand in the quarter. These results are a testament to the omni-channel approach for delivering well-researched and pertinent news to its readers. The circulation strategy, as well as the strong editorial prowess, have been instrumental in extending leadership of the group in all markets," said the publication in its official statement.
"For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, print advertising revenues posted a healthy growth of around 31% YOY basis. For Q3 FY23, print ad revenues grew by 6.4% QOQ basis and around 4% YOY basis. However, on adjusting for the spread of the festive season, on a like to like basis, ad revenues in Q3 FY23 grew in mid-teens on a YoY basis," said the group.
In the festive quarter, the group's advertising revenue grew by 2.6% YOY and 6.3% QOQ to Rs. 4,052 million as against Rs. 395.1 crore. Consolidated ad revenue grew by 6% QoQ & 3% YOY to Rs. 405 crore. from Rs. 395 crore.
Circulation revenue stood at Rs. 115.7 crore as against Rs. 114.1 crore. Total revenue grew by 4.6% at Rs. 574.5 crore as against Rs. 549.5 crore. EBIDTA stands at Rs. 100.7 crore as against Rs. 145.9 crore considering Forex loss of Rs 2.1 crore, aided by stringent cost control measures, & despite high newsprint prices and large digital business investment for future growth.
The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 48.3 crore against Rs 86.5 crore, considering a forex loss of Rs 2.4 crore.
Ad revenue from its radio business stood at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 37.6 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 11.8 crore versus Rs 14.7 crore.
The group also commented on the reducing newprint prices: "We are hopeful that this trend will continue in the forthcoming quarter as well. Our cost optimisation measures coupled with our proven circulation strategy and robust growth in advertising revenues have translated into strong operating results. For the 9MFY23, our consolidated EBITDA grew by 6% YoY basis."
Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said: "The Indian Economy continues to be the most resilient on the global stage, and while most major economies are facing recessionary sentiments, the Indian Consumption Story has played out well in the past nine months. The festive season saw a strong revival of growth and this was primarily driven by Tier-II and beyond cities that seem to be the engines driving the growth of the economy. Our strong presence in these markets have ensured that we are key beneficiaries of robust growth in ad revenues coupled with the continued trend of advertisers turning to traditional sectors like Print for their ad spends. To ensure that we stay engaged with our loyal reader base, our teams continue to work on our omnichannel news delivery platform with significant strides being made through our digital initiatives. We continue to focus on financial prudence to strengthen our balance sheet and deliver strong returns to all our stakeholders."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Larger-than-life experiences at affordable prices is the future of big screen'
Indian film director Ravi Adhikari weighs in on the growing power of OTT and the relevance of big-screen entertainment
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 8:53 AM | 4 min read
Sri Adhikari Brothers Enterprise's Karm Yuddh is a web series on Disney+Hotstar centred on the rivalry within a billionaire family. Back in October 2022, the series emerged as the most-watched show across platforms, according to the Ormax Media report. Karm Yuddh has been directed by Ravi Adhikari (son of media icon Late Shri. Gautam Adhikari and nephew of media baron Markand Adhikari), who joins us today to talk about the growing power of OTT, carrying the Adhikari Brothers' legacy forward, his future directorial ventures and more.
1. How is 'Karm Yuddh' different from the rest of the web series?
With so much content coming out on OTT nowadays, it is very important to be different to stand out in this ocean of content. Most of the content nowadays on OTT is crime or political thrillers and Karm Yuddh managed to stand out and get noticed is because of the theme and treatment of the show. A corporate family revenge drama shot on a lavish scale is something which is not on the menu of OTT platforms. Being different doesn’t mean being bizarre. In the case of Karm Yuddh it is more like giving the regular product packaged differently. The preference of the Indian masses was kept in mind throughout the making of the show. In simple words, it’s like serving samosa but with a twist.
2. Are you carrying the weight on your shoulder to carry forward your legacy?
We consider ourselves blessed to belong to a family that has redefined content decade after decade. Yes, the burden of responsibility is there on our shoulders but our upbringing has made sure that our shoulders are strong enough to carry the legacy forward and build it even more.
3. Tell us something about your film 'Dheet Patangay' which is the first film direct-to-digital on the initial outburst of covid-19.
When we started shooting the film the concept of OTT was not so strong at that time and the traditional theatrical release was the plan for us too. But by the time we were done filming and planning the release of the film the OTT market had opened a lot of avenues for new filmmakers like me But a maker always dreams of seeing his/her name on the big screen. After a lot of discussions and brainstorming we decided to go ahead with the straight-to-digital route as it offered a much more wider audience reach for the film. By the time we sold the film to Hotstar, the pandemic had surfaced and because of the lockdown the theatres were shut and the audience was on OTT. I am happy that we chose the straight-to-digital route for Dheet Patangey which garnered love and respect.
4. What future do you see in Bollywood? Will OTT overpower the big screen?
This is not the first time that Big screen dominance has been threatened. When television first came to India everyone thought now who will go to the theatres? The same happened when satellite channels came into existence. But theatrical cinema came back every time and proved that it is here to stay. This time it is a little different because of the pandemic where the audience’s habit of consuming content has changed. The audience will need to be seduced to come to the theatres. They will have to be offered a big-screen experience. But at the same time the economics should also be looked into. In Bollywood, going to the theatre has become a luxury and most of our population can’t afford that. The future of big-screen entertainment will be larger than life experience at affordable prices.
5. What are your future projects?
Three to four projects for OTT are under development right now but, due to a confidentiality agreement with the platform, can’t talk about them. Apart from that, I am in the process of writing a feature film which I plan to direct soon. Till then, I am keeping my fingers crossed.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TV has been the backbone of brand-building for decades: Panel
At the e4m Pride Of Brands – North, a panel of experts discussed the all-pervasive power of TV even in the age of digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 1:14 PM | 7 min read
The e4m Pride of India - North awards were preceded by a day filled with engaging sessions, featuring industry stalwarts from across media, brands and beyond. The first panel of the day, moderated by Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales & Strategy, Disney Star, featured Charu Malhotra, VP & Head of Marketing, Hindware Limited; Jaikishin Chhaproo, Head Media & PR, ITC; Samir Sethi, VP & Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar; Archana Agarwal, VP- Media, Airtel; and Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus, around the topic of “Power of TV in building brands and successful Indian businesses.”
Nair began the discussion by sharing a personal anecdote. Like most Malayalis, she and her family love football, and on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup final, they all decide to gather at their home in Kerala to watch the finals - Argentina versus France. Even though the tournament was hosted on a relatively new channel families in Kerala chose to watch the tournament on linear TV and she believes it’s a true testimony of the power of television.
Replying to a question on how large companies like ITC, with multiple brands, can make the most of the big screen impact of television, Chhaproo said "If you look at how mass brands go on their media journey, they normally go with a media mix of TV, print and OH. Once a certain level of awareness is reached, the focus shifts to getting your message recall done on a regular basis. Television plays a big role in getting your message recalled, and does it in the most cost-efficient way."
He added that consumption patterns changed, that more people, especially younger cohorts, were moving away from linear TV towards streaming TV, and that live events and other marquee events were consumed on large screens, whether on streaming platforms or linear channels.
“As advertisers, it’s our job to grab eyeballs, through whatever medium. We’ve observed that the youth also has a shorter attention span, which explains why short videos are gaining in popularity. That being said no one can deny the large impact TV has had on creating brands,” said Chhaproo.
Nair went on to ask Sethi how digitally native brands like Policybazaar could harness the power of TV, to which he replied, “Apart from a digitally native brand, we also represent a segment which is quite under-penetrated and over the past few years we have been investing heavily in expanding knowledge of the category, and TV has played a massive role. You can’t do a category-building job to this scale without television. It is still the single largest reach medium in the country.”
Sethi added that TV had been seen, especially by traditional advertisers, as a long-term brand-building medium, noting, “On the other hand we’ve also seen TV as a great performance medium as well. Apart from a long-term brand-building medium, we’ve seen it give immediate returns through ROIs on marketing spends, and we can track visits to our websites as we air campaigns on TV and see their effectiveness.”
Agarwal wryly noted that while people have been saying TV is dying for the last 15 years, “If you want reach for any product launch or any new campaign, no other medium is as impactful as television. Within a couple of days of a campaign being launched, you would have reached 70-80% of your audience.”
"Both TV and digital go hand in hand. However, when we want to increase our upper funnel to drive our performance marketing, my marketing team comes to me and says 'please, please, please do TV because that's what causes largeness for the brand' and that's what gives them a blip in search volumes and lowering their cost per acquisition and in getting quality acquisitions. From my time at Airtel, and even previously at P&G, TV has been critical for the brands,” she said while adding that different brands obviously use TV in different ways, whichever best suit their targets and needs.
Speaking more specifically about her category, the buildings material segment, Malhotra said that up till a couple of decades ago it was more of a commodities-driven industry. “Now it is a sector dwelled by established Indian players and some international ones. It's a category which doesn't want to follow a generic code of communication but wants to build brands. Is aimed at well-travelled, well-read consumers who have travelled around the world and want to have those brands and products they've seen abroad. This is of course the bath space industry, which was ignored till a couple of decades ago and now perhaps has the biggest flaunt value in houses. If you have guests coming over, the first thing you see is that your bathroom is clean and well decked.”
“And for Hindware, which is a trusted company and has built its brand over decades, TV has been the backbone of that brand building. People have grown up around Hindware, and TV has been vital as it allows us, and so many other brands, to do the kind of storytelling that helps build that brand in the long run,” added Malhotra.
Nair noted the importance of consumers’ mental availability in a cluttered media environment and asked Murthy, who has had a prolific career in building a wide range of brands, an interesting question, “Linear TV’s singular role is to provide entertainment. We create content, put it up, and expect nothing except for consumers to tune in and watch it. Meanwhile, mobile devices are clearly goal-oriented, from making calls to reading and sending messages to buying products online, besides consuming entertainment. In that context, what is the power of collective audiences on television in driving mental availability or attention for brands? What are the advantages to advertising on TV?”
Murthy observed, “I think a lot of the answers lay in what the others spoke earlier. Each of these brand custodians has spoken about how linear TV has given them returns. Interestingly, there have been several studies on screen size globally, and there are players talking about attention deficit versus attention planning now so there has been a whole shift in that matrix. Where do you get more attention on a media buy or media plan, and whether it’s on a large screen or a handheld device? I think they will both co-exist as they complement each other and bring value. However, I think the value TV brings is far more intense and has a long-term impact, as compared to a handheld device.”
“That’s from a brand perspective. From a consumer’s perspective, which I always think of first, it’s different. Younger people are especially addicted to their handsets and use them to watch all their OTT content, etc. But an 18-19-year-old is watching content on their device, not so much out of choice, but because they don’t have a TV screen for themselves, and it is being hogged by other family members. So the evolution of linear TV will happen based on the impact it will have on the consumer. An 18-19 year old will be addicted to their handset for now but as they get access to their own TVs, the consumption pattern will change, and hence the brand impact will change,” she added.
The panel went on to discuss how “big screen” viewing experience brings families together and builds shared experiences and brand conversations. TV's superior entertainment quotient gets brands to emotionally engage with audiences like no other medium can. They also agreed that TV’s powerful characters offer disproportionate associative value to brands on TV and beyond, and a presence on TV brings inherent trust in brands.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sovereign governments decide news media laws, not tech companies in the US: Paul Fletcher
The former Australian Minister for Communications will speak at DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference 2023 today
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 9:33 AM | 3 min read
At a time when Big Tech monopoly has been throwing a spanner in the works of news media houses world over, the world applauded Australian goverment's moxie for bringing out the News Media Bargaining Code in 2020. The Code became a gold standard for the world as a tool to keep tech giants in line and to create an equitable environment for the dissemination of digital news.
A person who was instrumental in bringing the Code to fruition was Paul Fletcher, the former Australian Minister for Communications, along with Australian PM Scott Morrison.
Fletcher, who is in India to attend the DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference 2023 as a speaker, spoke to e4m about his experience in developing the code, his admiration for India's digital revolution and DNPA's role in taking on Big Tech.
He explained how the Australian government dealt with resistance from Google and Facebook when the draft of the code was first shared with them. "There was a bit of turbulence along the way. Google at one point threatened to withdraw Google Search services in Australia. In response to that, the PM and I met with the global experts of Microsoft who said they will be interested in expanding BING (Microsoft's search engine) in Australia. We didn't hear much more of the threat," he quipped.
Facebook, in retaliation also shut down pages of vital community services like Australian police, ambulances and the Red Cross, a move that turned out to be a PR mistake for the tech company.
"In the face of that, we held firm and there was a strong political leadership from Josh Frydenberg (Former Treasurer of Australia) and the legislation passed parliament. I am pleased to say that both Google and Facebook have since negotiated commercial deals with news media businesses nearly 20 (times) from Google and 13 from Meta," he stated.
Fletcher reiterated that his visit to India has two purposes: first to share his experience in bringing the code to fruition and second, to learn more about the extraordinary success of Indian tech companies like TCS, Infosys and Wipro. He also had some words of praise for India's tech sector, which he describes as "world-leading."
He also expressed his admiration for India's tech revolution: "To deliver services to citizens who only five or ten years ago may not even have had mobile services or a bank account, what's being achieved here is extraordinary."
Fletcher attributes the success to the Indian government, the country's IT sector and the telecom operators who stoked the digital revolution in the country.
Calling the big tech monopoly in news a "competition policy issue", Fletcher highlighted the injustice in Google and Facebook's actions. "They have got extraordinary success in digital advertising. In so doing, they are competing with news media businesses. The content they are using to successfully attract eyeballs includes content by news media businesses."
He emphasised that every country needs to make its own laws to deal with the inequality of news dissemination. "It's a very important principle for governments of sovereign countries to make, but a corollary of that is that it should be a decision made by a sovereign government, not tech businesses in the US. In a liberal democracy, you must have a diverse media."
Speaking about DNPA's role, Fletcher noted that it will help make a case to define the issue and to advocate public policy solutions. "There will be no doubt that the government will be interested in the views of DNPA like other stakeholders."
"When global companies come to a country to operate, they need to comply with the laws of the country," he signed off.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube