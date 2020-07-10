Press Council of India takes suo motu cognizance of alleged targeting of journalists

The PCI has taken instances of incidents in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh

The Press Council of India (PCI) has taken suo motu cognizance with regard to alleged targeting of journalists for reporting on the laxity of the state’s administration in quarantining inter-state travellers.

In Himachal Pradesh, an FIR has been lodged against Somdev Sharma, Reporter, Punjab Kesari, purportedly for reporting on the administration’s laxity in quarantining inter-state travellers in the state. Taking cognizance in the above matter, PCI has called for comments from the government of Himachal Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, Neeraj Shivhare, reporter of Bastar Ki Awaaz, has been allegedly targeted and served with notice for reporting on the plight of a woman who had to sell her household items to arrange food during the COVID-19 lockdown which the authorities said had “damaged the image of the administration”.

In Uttar Pradesh a notice has been issued to Vijay Vineet, Reporter, and Subhash Rai, Editor-in Chief of Jansandesh Times, for reporting on issues that concerns the plights of people during the lockdown period.