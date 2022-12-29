People will go to theatre for films that reflect sincerity, where content is supreme
Guest Column: Markand Adhikari, the Chairman and Managing Director of SABGROUP, examines the real reason why Bollywood has been lagging behind and how it must raise the bar to deliver better content
Bollywood’s last hope of 2022 was a ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’-starrer, but it was as if it suo motto jumped from a flying aircraft from the height of 35,000 feet. If the chief star of that film had posted his vacation photos on Instagram, that would have got more likes than the audiences who went to theatres to watch that film.
Only three films, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, ‘Drishyam 2’ (a remake of a Malayalam hit), and ‘The Kashmir Files’ (many have suspicions about its success but the figures speak for themselves) were proven hits. There was also a Rs 400 crore film that was a “designer” hit – half of its budget was spent on proving it a hit.
Yet, Bollywood makers are not much worried. They only have to recover their print and advertising (P&A) costs or a maximum of 20-25% of their budget and the rest is “OTT malik”. In short, for Bollywood makers, film release has become merely a formality, since 75% of the cost is borne by OTTs irrespective of the film’s performance in theatres. Thus, the big screen has succumbed to the small screen and has come to totally rely on it. This is ironic, because they used to look down upon it in the past.
In the last one or two months, there have been some films which, if they were released in theatres, would not have grossed double digits, but they were released directly on OTT, and earned eight to ten times their budgets. As per the market buzz, an OTT platform has bought two projects of a B+ action hero at three times its value – before even theatre release. As per the industry talk, one film released during the Diwali season claimed its budget to be Rs 70 crore, but in reality it was Rs 270 crore as Rs 200 crore had been paid to the lead star for an action game show on OTT. When that project did not materialise, the platform was compelled to produce the film to adjust the amount paid.
This has become a new trend in the industry. When a film is under production, its budget is said to be Rs 150 crore, on the day of the release it becomes Rs 75 crore and as the release progresses the figure is cut down by Rs 5 crore every day in order to match it with collection figures. That is the trick to prove it is a hit, because the makers are confident that their main revenue will come from OTTs. There is a saying in Gujarati, “Kona baapni diwali?” (Whose father’s Diwali is it? That is, whose money is it anyway?)
Playing with figures is not a new game. Some years ago, the same trick was in trend when ‘satellite rights’ of films were sold to traditional linear TV channels. At that time too, the cost of acquisition of ‘satellite rights’ came close to the film budgets and the deals were done in advance. But there are no free lunches – not every day. One day, ‘real’ channel bosses woke up and there was a mutual stop on such abrupt buyings. OTTs should be prepared for that fate too.
It’s not that audiences do not want to go to theatres. If that were the case, we would have not seen midnight shows of ‘Avatar’ and many South Indian films running to packed houses. People go to the theatre for films whose production reflects sincerity and where content is supreme.
Our Bollywood is over-promoted. Leading players are interested only in generating millions of likes on social media and filthy paparazzi YouTube channels. They must realise that our population is not in a few millions; there are 140 crore people here. They have, unlike earlier times, alternative choices in the powerful content on the same OTT platforms.
Currently, the media has become lenient and co-operative to Bollywood when it comes to reviews. That is a good sign but what after the first weekend? Monday speaks for itself.
Above all, the new trend of announcing boycotts of this or that film or star is proving to be the last nail in the coffin. Calls for boycott are totally undemocratic. Everybody has a right to have opinions, even strong opinions, but no one can stop others from going to theatres. If one disagrees with some viewpoint, best to leave it to our robust judiciary.
To sum up, our Bollywood is full of talent and creative people, now it must raise the bar and deliver robust, high-quality content. Otherwise, with only English and South Indian films doing real business, the days are not far when so many of multiplex screens will turn into community halls.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Axis Finance approaches insolvency professional to stall Zee-Sony deal: Report
Raj Kamal Saraogi has been asked by the non-banking finance company, stating that Essel Mauritius' non-compete agreement with SPE Mauritius Investments is against an SC order of August 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 10:15 AM | 2 min read
Axis Finance Ltd has reportedly approached Raj Kamal Saraogi, an insolvency professional overseeing proceedings against Subhash Chandra to stall the Zee-Sony deal with Bangla Entertainment.
The report says that the non-banking arm of Axis, in its official communication to Saraogi, stated that Chandra's Essel Mauritius has entered into a non-compete agreement with SPE Mauritius Investments, which is a Sony company as part of their merger deal. Axis Finance pointed out that the agreement is at loggerheads with a Supreme Court order of August 2022.
As per the agreement, SPE Mauritius Investments will pay a non-compete fee of Rs 1100 crore to Essel Mauritius.
The news report also says that the SC has restricted Chandra from alienating or disposing of any assets or legal rights or beneficial rights.
Saraogi was appointed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, to supervise the insolvency resolution process against Chandra on the basis of an appeal filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on May 30.
While Zee, Sony and Bangla Entertainment have filed an application for NCLT's approval for their merger deal, Axis said it has filed an intervention application in the NCLT against the move.
Zee Group has two weeks to file a reply. The appeal is listed for hearing on January 16, according to the report.
The court has granted two weeks to Zee Group entities to file a reply. Rejoinder can be filed within two weeks thereafter. The application is listed for hearing on January 16.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Over 2800 news publishers furnished info under digital media rules: Govt
Minister Anurag Thakur disclosed the information to Rajya Sabha while answering a question about upcoming news channels obtaining permission from the MIB
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha that over 2,800 digital news publishers have furnished information under the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code of the Information Technology Act, 2000 rules.
The information is regarding the disclosure of information in public domain regarding grievance redressal periodically.
These rules provide for the following: a Code of Ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms); A three-level grievance redressal mechanism for looking into complaints related to violation of Code of Ethics by the publishers; and the furnishing of information by publishers to the government and periodical disclosure of information in the public domain regarding grievance redressal.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Big Tech: Govt holding consultations to bring legal policy framework, says minister
According to MEIT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, governments across the world have lagged in implementing regulations for Big Tech players
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
Around the world there has been a lag in making rules for big tech players, said MEIT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, news agencies have reported. The government is systematically building a legal policy framework in this regard, he said.
The government is in the process of holding consultations to build laws, he said.
The minister was speaking at a forum hosted by FICCI recently.
According to Chandrasekhar, the internet has started to "represent risk, user harm and criminality".
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IWMBuzz Media finds its investor in Dr Annurag Batra
Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, exchange4media Group and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, has invested an undisclosed amount in the media start-up’s first round of funding
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:25 AM | 3 min read
Media start-up IWMBuzz Media Network has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in its first round from media entrepreneur and veteran Dr Annurag Batra, promoter of successful media companies, BW Businessworld group and exchange4media group (e4m). Dr Batra has angel invested in many media tech companies and backed several other upcoming and pioneering ventures in various domains.
IWMBuzz, founded in 2017, is followed across geographies garnering around 20 million unique users over its web, social media and app platforms every month.
The business entity focuses on internet publishing (entertainment news and updates), event IPs, branded/native content and influencer marketing.
Its committed and experienced editorial team curates cutting-edge innovative trending content 24/7 catering to the rising demand of new-age consumers on the internet. Bollywood, Lifestyle, TV, OTT, Music, Regional, K Pop admirers find their daily dose of news and infotainment on IWMBuzz.
IWMBuzz media owns and executes large scale much-talked-about IPs like Digital Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, India Gaming Awards among others.
On the investment, Dr Batra said: “I have known the founders – Siddhartha Laik and Franklin Tuscano – since the time of inception, and I have witnessed their growth. Our media businesses will find synergy as IWMBuzz is a digital and hopefully metaverse-first digital entertainment economy platform and together we can create more value for our readers, viewers and customers and the community at large. I strongly believe that their exuberance and their entrepreneurship and my experience will help propel IWMBuzz’s growth manifold in times to come.”
He further said, “I must say I will learn more about new emerging areas in media technology from Siddhartha and Franklin and as I believe in the process of reverse mentoring.”
Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at IWMBuzz Media, said: “We, all at IWMBuzz Media, are immensely thankful to Dr Batra for showing faith and believing in our journey and growth story. With him as one of our partners, we are hopeful of scaling new heights. As a company, we have always focussed on profitability and we would continue to do so. The funds raised will be used in product, content and business vertical expansion, and also to bring more industry leaders to the ship.”
IWMBuzz Media is co-founded by Franklin Tuscano (CTO and Founder), and Srividya Rajesh (Associate Editor and co-founder). The entity has grown year-on-year with a current team strength of over 70 people with branches in Mumbai and Chennai.
IWMBuzz is building more digital assets for its readers, viewers and partners as it continues to grow through Uber growth and emerge as a major player.
IWMBuzz is also in Hindi and over the next few years plans to be in all major Indian Languages. IWMBuzz's YouTube channel crossed one million unique subscribers recently and continues to grow. Some of the biggest names in the Bollywood and the entertainment industry prefer IWMBuzz as a brand platform to engage with their fanbase.
IWMBuzz aims to be India’s top destination for entertainment content in all formats in the next 12 to 18 months and get to 50 million plus audiences in all formats and be present 360 degree in all major Indian languages and become the go to destination and platform for entertainment content.
With this investment, IWMBuzz plans to launch new products, IPs and invest in hiring more people, building products and investing in technology including blockchain and Metaverse for its platforms.
The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a boutique investment advisory firm based in Mumbai and Singapore. It has also advised clients on investments in F&B, Media Tech, Blockchain, Deep Tech, FMCG, D2C, Fintech and eCommerce.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022: Report
According to media reports, Padukone will be flying to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's finale on December 18
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 2:36 PM | 1 min read
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be reportedly unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar during the finale at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. News reports say that Padukone will fly to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's final match on December 18.
Padukone is not the only Bollywood connection that the tournament has had this year. Actress and danseuse Nora Fatehi was also a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. She danced to this year's anthem and also performed her signature "Saki Saki" number.
Even Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh has been reportedly invited by Qatar to represent India and will be attending the finale on December 18.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MIB approves registration of PADMA as SRB
The body has been registered as a Level-II SRB (Self Regulatory Body) for publishers of news and current affairs content
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
The Print and Digital Media Association (PADMA) has been registered as an SRB (self-regulatory body) with member publishers.
MIB in an official statement share that to convey the approval of the competent authority in the ministry for registration of "Print And Digital Media Association (PADMA)" as a Level-II Self Regulatory Body for publishers of news and current affairs content as per rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The panel PADMA as a self-regulatory body comprises Justice Mool Chand Garg, Former High Court Judge (Chairperson) Ashok Kumar Tandon, Senior Bureaucrat and Journalist ( Member) and Manoj Kumar Mishra, Senior Journalist and Writer (Member).
MIB said the Print and Digital Media Association shall perform functions laid down in the sub-rules (4) and (5) of rule 12 for the purpose of redressing grievances related to Code of Ethics under the Rules. The body shall also ensure that the member publishers have agreed to adhere to the provisions of the Rules, including furnishing the requisite information under rule 18 of the Rules.
Any change in the composition of the body and/or the membership of the publishers shall be informed to the Ministry as soon as such change takes place.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CNN initiates massive layoffs as cost-cutting measure
According to the company statement, hundreds of jobs could be affected
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
On Wednesday, multinational cable news channel CNN informed its employees that it has initiated layoffs, which could impact hundreds of jobs at the news network. The company said the move marks "the deepest cuts to the organization in years."
An internal mail to the employees confirmed what they have been bracing for ever since CEO Chris Licht informed them of "unsettling" changes in store.
"Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us," read the mailer.
The impacted employees will be notified on Thursday through an in-person meeting or Zoom, depending upon the person's location.
The mailer made it clear that people who are eligible for bonuses in 2022 will still receive the same, irrespective of the layoffs.
"I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain, and we have resources designed to support you. I will include a link to those resources in my follow up email tomorrow," wrote Licht in the mailer.
With US networks' ad revenue impacted, cost-cutting strategies have been rampant in the media sector. Disney and AMC Networks have also announced restructuring and layoffs as a countermeasure.
CNN saw its last layoff in 2018 when 50 people lost their jobs when the company restructured its digital business
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube