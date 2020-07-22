OTT consumption driven by Tier 1 cities, females & younger audiences: OMG report

The findings show a significant increase in general news consumption with 65% of the respondents claiming to spend more time consuming news around the pandemic

Omnicom MediaGroup has released a comprehensive report to provide insights into the evolving media consumption habits, content formats that are driving media consumption and media platforms & brands that are seeing increased adoption by Indians during the Covid-19 outbreak. Here is an upshot of the report 'COVID-19: The Impact on Media Consumption of Indians.'

In the COVID times, TV, Online video & Social media emerged as the top entertainment mediums amongst Indians. Music streaming and Online games also struck a chord as Indians found new ways to keep themselves entertained.

With more people confined at home during the pandemic times, news and movies emerged as the top-performing genres on TV. Re-runs of popular mythological shows from the 80’s and comedy shows attracted the most viewership in the GEC space.

OTT platforms saw a meteoric rise in time spent as Indians across geographies consumed close to an hour and a half of OTT content every day. Originals and latest movies kept audiences hooked across platforms.

As per the findings of the report, YouTube emerged as a top gainer with close to hours of daily time spent driven by comedy, music, movie and educational video content.

The report found that TV, online video and social media emerged as the key mediums where Indians are spending the majority of their time during these times of the pandemic. Higher time was spent on TV observed for metros while Tier 1 cities driving consumption for YouTube.

While there was an almost equal time spent on different social media platforms, higher time spent for Instagram in Tier 1 cities points towards the medium gaining traction beyond metros. Online music streaming apps and online games are the other mediums where Indians are spending close to an hour daily.

Genre wise performance on TV

There has been a significant increase in General news consumption with 65 of the respondents claiming to spend more time consuming news around the pandemic.

Movies Comedy serials round off the top 5 list as Indians explore new ways to keep themselves entertained.

The report also revealed the growing interest in culinary pursuits among Indians as cooking shows topped the charts along with music programmes.

GECs and sports which usually dominated TRPs on TV have found themselves languishing in the bottom half of the table in the absence of fresh content.

Toppers on TV

Re-runs of popular Mythological content from the ’80s caught the fancy of the audiences as record viewership numbers were observed for shows like Mahabharat Ramayana and three of them feature in the Top 5.

The comedy genre also garnered high viewership with popular comedy shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashma' and 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ featuring in the Top 10. Cult shows like ‘Crime Patrol', 'CID’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ roundup the list of Top 10 TV shows.

With an average daily time spent of over 95 minutes, several OTT platforms are wooing Indians with Oscar-winning movies, top-rated IMDb series as OTT transitions into the go-to entertainment medium.

Some interesting trends came to the fore in the survey. Increase in OTT consumption driven by Tier 1 cities, females and younger audiences.

Top 10 on OTT in India

Netflix’s Spanish crime drama, Money Heist is in pole position .‘The Professor’, successfully kept the Indian audiences hooked with yet another engrossing season that released in April 20.

Paatal Lok, the gripping crime thriller from Amazon Prime Video received rave reviews from critics and fans alike and became the talk of the town and finds itself at the 3rd spot.

Besides, movies that were released just before the outbreak find a huge audience on OTT platforms with as many as 6 of them featuring in the Top 10.

What Are Indians Watching On YouTube

With close to two hours of daily time spent on YouTube which is Google’s most popular service, Indians are consuming a host of different video formats on the platform.

Click here to read the report.