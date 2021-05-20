NYT most popular paid subscription news website, reveals Statista

The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Game Informer and the UK's Financial Times all rank next respectively

According to the recent data released by Statista for news website subscriptions, the New York Times takes the top spot on the list with 7.50 million paid subscribers. It has almost double the number of subscriptions than the second on the list, The Washington Post that has 3 million paid subscribers.

The Wall Street Journal ranks third on the list with 2.40 million paid subscribers and Game Informer ranks fourth with 2.10 million paid subscribers.

Financial Times makes to the fifth spot with 1.10 miilion paid subscribers.

Other news websites that made to the list are The Athletic (6th spot), The Guardian (7th spot), Nikkei (8th spot), The Economist (9th spot), Caixin (10th spot), Bild (11th spot), The Sunday Times (12th spot), The Telegraph (13th spot), Le Monde (14th spot) and Corriere della Sera (15th spot).

The top four on the list of 15 most popular paid subscription news websites are American

German company Statista, specialised in providing statistics and survey results, contains more than 1,000,000 statistics on more than 80,000 topics.

