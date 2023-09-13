70% DNPA members block OpenAI’s access to their websites

In an ever-evolving media landscape, Times Network emerges at the forefront of change with Brand Surge, an innovative initiative tailored for the start-up ecosystem. Jignesh Kenia, President & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation at Times Network, talks about the thought behind Brand Surge and the vast potential it holds. As the first Indian TV network to pioneer such an offering, the emphasis is on rendering the advertising space accessible and efficient, irrespective of a start-up’s stage or budget. Kenia tells us that Brand Surge is not just an advertising solution, but a partnership in a start-up’s growth story. Edited excerpts from the interview:



What was the inspiration behind launching Brand Surge?

A. Times Network believes that big dreams should not be the preserve of big brands alone. As a media network that reaches out to India's decision makers and influencers, it's our duty to catalyze this change. This idea, that even small brands should aim for a larger market share, has been the overarching thought behind Brand Surge. The next level of growth for the country is going to be driven by these start-ups. Unfortunately, over the past year, there has been a funding winter which has slowed down funding, hampering the growth of several start-ups. That is where we want to make an impact in this ecosystem and help the start-ups grow, advertise on TV, create awareness, build their brands, and meet their business objectives.

Can you explain the unique value proposition of Brand Surge, especially when compared to traditional advertising methods?

A. Traditionally, the advertising on TV has been through 10 to 30 seconds of TV commercials (TVC). Most early stage start-ups do not have a TVC making it difficult for them to advertise through the traditional means. And the cost of preparing a TVC is quite exorbitant. So, we had to think about solutions where they can advertise without a TVC, and that’s where we designed innovative impact inventory to help them advertise.

What are the various advertising options available under Brand Surge, and how can start-ups determine the best fit for their brand?

A. As I mentioned above, it is a non-TVC format, which means that they can advertise without any creative video. They can opt for L bands, Aston bands to convey their messaging as well as their brand. Secondly, to meet their objectives, we can offer them content integration including integrations on shows like Start-up central. In addition, we work with brands to design innovative impact inventory that best suits their needs.

With services starting from as low as Rs. 1 lakh, how do you ensure affordability while guaranteeing a wide reach?

A. If the startups opted for normal advertising, it would have cost them anywhere between Rs 5-10 lakh. However, through Brand Surge, we offer startups highly discounted packages making it affordable for them. We offer them different channels depending on their messaging, target audience, and business objectives.

Given the potential reach of up to 25 crore viewers, can you talk about the success stories you've witnessed or anticipate seeing with this initiative?

A. It has been about three weeks since we launched Brand Surge. The early response has been pretty encouraging. In a short span of time, we are in conversations with more than 100 start-ups who are at different stages in their business, product, and funding journey. Many D2C companies find English Movies and Entertainment channels suited for their products and audiences whereas certain SaaS players are interested in Times Now, aiming to reach out to decision-makers. The concern that start-ups have is the perception that advertising on TV is expensive. Typically, start-ups lean towards digital performance marketing where the focus is mainly on conversions, shifting TV advertising to a later stage. But during the funding winter, brands realized that while chasing conversions, they overlooked building a brand or brand loyalty. Now, with Brand Surge, they see the potential in TV to help them establish their brand, build credibility, and create a long-term impact beyond mere conversions.

Why do you think it’s essential for start-ups to consider TV advertising in today's digital age?

A. TV has its unique offering today, as even now, the majority of India watches TV. While digital penetration is increasing, it hasn't reached the last mile yet. So, why should start-ups miss out on the wide reach TV offers? They should definitely consider TV as an advertising medium. The perception that it's expensive holds them back, but Brand Surge aims to change that mindset, showcasing what TV offers in terms of reaching a wider audience across the country.

What kind of support and guidance can start-ups expect from the Brand Surge team post advertising?

A. At the onset of their journey, we work closely with brands to decide the kind of messaging they wish to send out. We understand their advertising motives, and their current business objectives. Then we assist in defining their target audience to achieve those business objectives. We then align their needs with our offerings, be it general news, business news, or English entertainment, taking into consideration sub-groups like Hindi or English, music, or movies. As part of this initiative, we are also partnering with venture capital funds, angel networks, incubators, and accelerators. If any of the start-ups are looking to raise funds or want to be incubated, we facilitate introductions with these entities. Lastly, as they progress in their journey, we offer them advanced brand solutions to further their television advertising. Our commitment is to guide and support them throughout their brand journey.

As the first Indian TV network to offer such a program, what challenges did Times Network face in conceptualizing and implementing Brand Surge?

A. Firstly, we had to debunk the myth that TV advertising is expensive. We then had to determine how to communicate the idea that even early-stage start-ups could afford to advertise on TV. That's how we developed the concept of advertising on TV for Rs 1 Lakh. The next challenge was understanding how they could advertise on TV in the absence of a TV commercial. So, we brainstormed on ways they could advertise even without a TVC. Finally, our approach on sales had to be different. Interacting with start-ups is unique. We needed professionals who understood the start-up landscape, their business objectives and could customize effective solutions accordingly.

What advice would you give to start-ups looking to make the most out of their association with Brand Surge?

A. Firstly, we educate them. We help them grasp the core objectives of TV advertising. Then, we assist in defining their target audience and selecting the right platform. We present a mix of Surge offerings and guide them in choosing the best packages and platforms. Lastly, we want their relationship with TV advertising to evolve and not end with Brand Surge, we want them to make an entry and see how they can climb up the value chain on TV advertising as and when they grow and have investments to make on television. We guide them through the entire journey, from the initial pitch to exploring more advanced advertising options as they grow.



