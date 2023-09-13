70% DNPA members block OpenAI’s access to their websites
India’s top digital news publishers gear up to safeguard their intellectual property
Days after India’s leading media conglomerates – Times Group, HT Group, DB Corp and The Hindu – blocked ChatGPT web crawler’s access to their websites, more news publishers have joined the bandwagon to resist the OpenAI’s attempt to use their unlicensed content.
The fresh list includes ABP group, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, The Indian Express group, Eenadu and India TV. Sources in these companies confirmed the move.
Over 70 per cent of Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) members have already restricted access to Microsoft-backed OpenAI, publishers told e4m.
Some publishers like Network18 group and Lokmat Group are yet to take a call on the matter though.
DNPA represents India’s leading news publishers such as India Today Group, HT Group, Times Group, DB Corp, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network18.
exchange4media broke the news last week about how leading Indian publishers have started blocking OpenAI’s web crawler.
When asked about the development, DNPA’s Secretary General Sujata Gupta said, "Many of our members have taken action to block web crawlers and are currently in the process of updating their terms and conditions."
Global media houses like the New York Times, The Guardian, CNN and Reuters have already blocked OpenAI’s access to their online offerings. NY Times has additionally threatened to file a lawsuit against OpenAI training its Generative AI tool on copyrighted articles published by the paper.
OpenAI, which does not disclose the data that helped build the model behind ChatGPT, announced on August 8 that it will enable website operators to block its web crawler from accessing their content, although the move does not allow material to be removed from existing training datasets.
'Wish to serve the public for free, but...'
ChatGPT is based on the Large Language Model (LLM) which is trained on vast numbers of documents taken from the internet: news articles, authored essays, technical reports, blogs, social media posts among others.
Apart from MS-backed OpenAi, other tech firms like Meta and Google are also developing their own generative AI tools based on LLM.
“We wish to serve the public for free, but our content is not available for free to enterprises who content and then make money without any attribution. Publishers invest huge money to produce the content including procuring the technology and paying salaries to journalists among others to bring reports from the ground. AI platforms are simply copying our content to develop their model and then making money through subscription-free. This is unfair,” the digital head of a top TV channel said.
While chatGPT’s primary version is available for free, ChatGPT Plus, a premium version which offers faster response times and priority access to new features and improvements, is available for $20/month for the public. Its API version for business has different pricing plans.
OpenAI, which rolled out ChatGPT in November 2022, is valued at $30 billion, according to international media reports.
Another news publisher alleged, “Years ago, Google built its business model similarly. We allowed them to do so as it helped us expand our reach and scale up the content at a global level. Google gradually became a global giant but it never shared a fair share of revenue with publishers.”
It is noteworthy that DNPA dragged Google to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) two years ago alleging that the tech giant was not giving them their due share of its advertising revenue, a charge that Google has always denied. The matter is still pending at the CCI.
Publishers also seek a review of the Copyright Infringement Act that was made in 1957.
“Apart from content piracy, these bots are causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search because people prefer advanced AI-chatbots for their queries instead of Google Search which offers limited information and some news links,” alleges a publisher.
News or other websites earn revenue if users visit their sites and click on ads displayed on their web pages.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
2nd edition of Samachar4Media's 'Media Samvad' 2023 & Awards today
The summit and awards will be held at India International Centre, New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 8:29 AM | 2 min read
Samachar4Media is set to host the second edition of its media summit 'Media Samvad' 2023 at India International Centre, New Delhi, today.
The theme of the summit is 'Media in the Changing Scenario: Challenges and Opportunities'. It is set to be a gathering of the stalwarts associated with television, print and digital media. They will also share their views on the future of media.
The summit will be followed by awards where s4m will recognise the top 40 journalists under the age of 40 in Hindi journalism.
The Chief Guest for the awards night will be Sh Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha.
Some of the eminent speakers at the summit include: Shashi Shekhar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan, Karthikeya Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP and Founder, ITV Network, Alok Mehta (Padmashree), Editorial Director, ITV Network, Anuradha Prasad, Editor-in-Chief 'News 24' and Chairperson BAG Films and Media, Jagdish Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, ‘Bharat24’, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor, Tak Channels, India Today Group, Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, Good News Today and India Today, Upendra Rai, CMD and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express News Network, and Bhupendra Choubey, Senior Journalist.
Vinod Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, Amar Ujala, Sumit Awasthi, Consulting Editor, NDTV India, Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News, Shamsher Singh, Editor-in-Chief, India Daily Live, Prof. K.G. Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications, Amitabh Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, TV9 Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand, Richa Anirudh, Senior Journalist, Lakshmi Prasad Pant, Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Jayanti Ranganathan, Senior Features Editor, Hindustan, Vishnu Tripathi, Executive Editor, Dainik Jagran, Vinita Yadav, Founder, News Nasha, Richa Jain Kalra, Founder, Good News, Ajay Kumar, Senior Journalist, Pradeep Bhandari, Senior Journalist, Founder 'Jan Ki Baat', Ashok Srivastava, Senior Journalist, DD News, Deepak Chaurasia, Consulting Editor, Zee News, Arun Anand, Senior Journalist, Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor (Special Projects) and Senior Anchor, CNN-News18 and Pankaj Sharma, Senior Journalist among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Protest outside Sachin’s house over association with fantasy game
The protest was organised by a political faction
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 1:40 PM | 1 min read
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar saw protests outside his house in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday over his past association with PayTM First Games.
The protest was organised by a political faction who have also threatened to go to the courts against the cricketer.
First Games announced Tendulkar as their brand ambassador in 2020. According to sources, Tendulkar was no longer associated with the brand.
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Brand Surge is an idea that uplifts the big dreams of small businesses'
Jignesh Kenia, President & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation at, Times Network, sheds light on the network's innovative initiative for the start-up ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 11:20 AM | 6 min read
In an ever-evolving media landscape, Times Network emerges at the forefront of change with Brand Surge, an innovative initiative tailored for the start-up ecosystem. Jignesh Kenia, President & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation at Times Network, talks about the thought behind Brand Surge and the vast potential it holds. As the first Indian TV network to pioneer such an offering, the emphasis is on rendering the advertising space accessible and efficient, irrespective of a start-up’s stage or budget. Kenia tells us that Brand Surge is not just an advertising solution, but a partnership in a start-up’s growth story. Edited excerpts from the interview:
What was the inspiration behind launching Brand Surge?
A. Times Network believes that big dreams should not be the preserve of big brands alone. As a media network that reaches out to India's decision makers and influencers, it's our duty to catalyze this change. This idea, that even small brands should aim for a larger market share, has been the overarching thought behind Brand Surge. The next level of growth for the country is going to be driven by these start-ups. Unfortunately, over the past year, there has been a funding winter which has slowed down funding, hampering the growth of several start-ups. That is where we want to make an impact in this ecosystem and help the start-ups grow, advertise on TV, create awareness, build their brands, and meet their business objectives.
Can you explain the unique value proposition of Brand Surge, especially when compared to traditional advertising methods?
A. Traditionally, the advertising on TV has been through 10 to 30 seconds of TV commercials (TVC). Most early stage start-ups do not have a TVC making it difficult for them to advertise through the traditional means. And the cost of preparing a TVC is quite exorbitant. So, we had to think about solutions where they can advertise without a TVC, and that’s where we designed innovative impact inventory to help them advertise.
What are the various advertising options available under Brand Surge, and how can start-ups determine the best fit for their brand?
A. As I mentioned above, it is a non-TVC format, which means that they can advertise without any creative video. They can opt for L bands, Aston bands to convey their messaging as well as their brand. Secondly, to meet their objectives, we can offer them content integration including integrations on shows like Start-up central. In addition, we work with brands to design innovative impact inventory that best suits their needs.
With services starting from as low as Rs. 1 lakh, how do you ensure affordability while guaranteeing a wide reach?
A. If the startups opted for normal advertising, it would have cost them anywhere between Rs 5-10 lakh. However, through Brand Surge, we offer startups highly discounted packages making it affordable for them. We offer them different channels depending on their messaging, target audience, and business objectives.
Given the potential reach of up to 25 crore viewers, can you talk about the success stories you've witnessed or anticipate seeing with this initiative?
A. It has been about three weeks since we launched Brand Surge. The early response has been pretty encouraging. In a short span of time, we are in conversations with more than 100 start-ups who are at different stages in their business, product, and funding journey. Many D2C companies find English Movies and Entertainment channels suited for their products and audiences whereas certain SaaS players are interested in Times Now, aiming to reach out to decision-makers. The concern that start-ups have is the perception that advertising on TV is expensive. Typically, start-ups lean towards digital performance marketing where the focus is mainly on conversions, shifting TV advertising to a later stage. But during the funding winter, brands realized that while chasing conversions, they overlooked building a brand or brand loyalty. Now, with Brand Surge, they see the potential in TV to help them establish their brand, build credibility, and create a long-term impact beyond mere conversions.
Why do you think it’s essential for start-ups to consider TV advertising in today's digital age?
A. TV has its unique offering today, as even now, the majority of India watches TV. While digital penetration is increasing, it hasn't reached the last mile yet. So, why should start-ups miss out on the wide reach TV offers? They should definitely consider TV as an advertising medium. The perception that it's expensive holds them back, but Brand Surge aims to change that mindset, showcasing what TV offers in terms of reaching a wider audience across the country.
What kind of support and guidance can start-ups expect from the Brand Surge team post advertising?
A. At the onset of their journey, we work closely with brands to decide the kind of messaging they wish to send out. We understand their advertising motives, and their current business objectives. Then we assist in defining their target audience to achieve those business objectives. We then align their needs with our offerings, be it general news, business news, or English entertainment, taking into consideration sub-groups like Hindi or English, music, or movies. As part of this initiative, we are also partnering with venture capital funds, angel networks, incubators, and accelerators. If any of the start-ups are looking to raise funds or want to be incubated, we facilitate introductions with these entities. Lastly, as they progress in their journey, we offer them advanced brand solutions to further their television advertising. Our commitment is to guide and support them throughout their brand journey.
As the first Indian TV network to offer such a program, what challenges did Times Network face in conceptualizing and implementing Brand Surge?
A. Firstly, we had to debunk the myth that TV advertising is expensive. We then had to determine how to communicate the idea that even early-stage start-ups could afford to advertise on TV. That's how we developed the concept of advertising on TV for Rs 1 Lakh. The next challenge was understanding how they could advertise on TV in the absence of a TV commercial. So, we brainstormed on ways they could advertise even without a TVC. Finally, our approach on sales had to be different. Interacting with start-ups is unique. We needed professionals who understood the start-up landscape, their business objectives and could customize effective solutions accordingly.
What advice would you give to start-ups looking to make the most out of their association with Brand Surge?
A. Firstly, we educate them. We help them grasp the core objectives of TV advertising. Then, we assist in defining their target audience and selecting the right platform. We present a mix of Surge offerings and guide them in choosing the best packages and platforms. Lastly, we want their relationship with TV advertising to evolve and not end with Brand Surge, we want them to make an entry and see how they can climb up the value chain on TV advertising as and when they grow and have investments to make on television. We guide them through the entire journey, from the initial pitch to exploring more advanced advertising options as they grow.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Times Network bags 32 metals at enba 2022
The media company won 10 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
The 15th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was held at Raddison Blu, Noida on August 27. The spectacular awards ceremony honoured the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. At the star-studded awards night, Times Network took home a total of 32 metals for their exemplary work. Coming to the metal tally, the media conglomerate bagged 10 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze metals across categories at enba 2022.
The awards night was graced by top journalists and experts from the Indian broadcast news media industry.
enba recognizes excellence in television news and honours broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India. The awards were given under seven broad categories including Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards which were further divided into several sub-categories.
The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across the political, social, and business ecosystem. The enba 2022 jury was led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NDTV bags 12 awards at 15th edition of enba
These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its social campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 10:47 AM | 4 min read
NDTV has been recognised with as many as twelve awards in the 15th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) Awards. These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its celebrated social campaigns.
The most significant award, Lifetime Achievement, goes to Sonia Singh, NDTV’s Editorial Director. In her over three-decade long association with NDTV, Sonia has reported and led the coverage & analysis of every major news event in India from 8 general elections to the Kargil war & many more. She anchors the marquee interview show, ‘The NDTV Dialogues’, which brings together thought leaders in different fields for a conversation on Indian and global contemporary challenges.
Executive Editor and Principal Anchor Vishnu Som's extensive and hard-hitting news coverage on war-hit Ukraine has won him an award for the Best News Coverage-International (English). NDTV's Anurag Dwary's sharp reportage on the outrage over 'Bulldozer Raj' in Khargone and Sreeja MS's courageous reporting on the Sri Lanka unrest, where she was teargassed multiple times, has won them an award for the Best Coverage by News Reporter (Hindi and English categories respectively).
In addition, NDTV’s social campaigns also added a bounty of awards. The ‘NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India’ campaign, now about to enter its landmark 10th season, has won three awards for the Best Campaign for Social Cause (English), Best Programme On Social Issue (English), and Best promo (English). The ‘Banega Swasth India” started in 2014 as a campaign to take forward the Swachh Bharat mission, and then pivoted to spreading awareness about the importance of health for all.
Also winning three awards is the Justice ‘For Every Child campaign’ – NDTV’s initiative with the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation to build a child marriage free India. The three awards won by the campaign include Best Talk Show (Hindi), Best Programme On Social Issue (Hindi) and Best Campaign For Social Cause (Hindi).
‘Mesmerising Maharashtra’, a series showcasing Maharashtra’s hidden travel locations, has won for the Best Coverage on Travel (English) and the series has also got Harsh Dawar his 2nd consecutive award in the Best Video editor category.
A complete list of the ENBA Award winners for the NDTV group are:
• Lifetime Achievement – Sonia Singh
• Best News Coverage (International) – Vishnu Som (Ukraine War)
• Best Coverage by a News Reporter – Anurag Dwary, Sreeja MS
• Best Talk Show (Hindi) - Justice For Every Child
• Best Programme On Social Issue (English) - Banega Swasth India
• Best Programme On Social Issue (Hindi) - Justice For Every Child
• Best Coverage on Travel (English) - Mesmerizing Maharashtra
• Best Video Editor - Harsh Dawar
• Best Channel Promo (English) - Banega Swasth India (Mother's Day Special)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TV news can learn from music industry to tackle challenges: Vikram Chandra, Editorji
Chandra was speaking at a fireside chat at the e4m NewsNext 2023 Summit on the topic of news influencers becoming more important than media companies
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 1:26 PM | 5 min read
Noting that finding the quality content that you need in a sea of information is like standing under a waterfall and trying to drink it, Vikram Chandra, senior TV newsman and Founder, Editorji Technologies, spoke about why he moved on from TV to digital video, and emerging technology solutions to problems of media viewership and addressability.
Chandra was speaking at a fireside chat at the exchange4media NewsNext 2023 Conference with Shantanu David, Principal Correspondent, exchange4media Group, about ‘Will news influencers become more important than media companies.’
“There are serious problems with television news. So Editorji is not necessarily an effort to set up an alternative. It's a technological solution that may point to a path for the future. It's a work in progress. It was not going to be done by one company or one organization. But we are facing an inflexion point right now in technology. With what's happening with AI, and with OTT and streaming,” he said.
“TV is a broken business model. We all know that; we have no TRPs, and we know that there's no money in doing 'quality' content. So you've got to put all of those boxes. We know that you're paying carriage fees. We know that no subscription money is coming, and therefore you have to turn to TRPs, and the only way to get TRPs is to yell and scream and do sensational content and there's no money to invest in good content,” he continued.
He said that instead of going over what was wrong with TV news, let us turn our attention to where digital video news is going wrong “The problem here is a flood of data, a flood of videos. It's coming to you on WhatsApp. It's coming to you on Facebook. It's coming to you on YouTube. You go to YouTube and say ‘I'm going to see the news’. How are you going to see the news? It's a flood that's coming to you. And that's the reason why digital news has not taken off. It's a problem of being able to provide adequate and proper curation. So you as a user or any user can get to rated video in a form that is acceptable to them.”
This was a realization that struck him about six, or seven years ago and was one of the factors that led Chandra to leave NDTV live television and try to find the solution. "That's why I like coming to forums like this talking to you who are sitting out here so we can try and collectively find a solution to this.”
“We've got to find a solution in a manner that is inspired to some extent by the music industry. And I'll tell you why I'm saying this because music 10 years ago was facing a crisis very similar to what video news is facing today. And the parallels are almost exact. Television news is like radio and I’ve said this before. On the radio, you’ve got to listen to whatever is being streamed to you. There's no personalization. There's no customization. As a stream comes to you, you can watch it and if you don't like it, you change the channel,” he said.
On the other hand, according to Chandra, digital video news today is like cassettes and CDs. You can find the story that you want but you have to go searching for it and the user experience is not correct. “And by the way, if you're saying algorithms are going to do that even that's not perfect because the algorithms are being guided by your click behaviour but this is a broken process for a variety of reasons.
“Music found an answer in Spotify, Apple Music and many other formats and what fundamentally those formats are doing is: Number one, it creates algorithms through and creates the playlist that you will like, I'm customizing the same thing for you. Number two, it has a true expert curation; expert curation means these are the best 20 songs in the last week, top Songs of the 1970s, whatever you like to listen to. Number three. It allows people to build their playlists, and share them with others.
That’s what Editorji is trying to do and what Chandra and his team have been trying to do for the last four, or five years. “That essentially is what it is about it is about: how do you curate the flood of information in the stories and make them into a digestible package? If you were to open the app, you would see there is a there is an AI news feed that is personalized and customized. Then there is expert curation that shows the top 10 stories in xyz field and the third is perhaps the most exciting, as this is where news influencers come into it. We bought out a technology maker that allows users to create their video news channel.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Any time can be prime time for news: Sudipto Chowdhuri, India TV
At the e4m NewsNext 2023, Chowdhuri, Chief Revenue Officer/ Executive President - Sales, India TV, discussed the nitty gritty of the sponsorship game for news channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 11:50 AM | 3 min read
“When we talk about getting sponsorship to the organisation, we need to understand the connect between the brands that we operate with and the brand that we are as a particular news channel,” said Sudipto Chowdhuri, Chief Revenue Officer/ Executive President - Sales, India TV in a fireside chat with Sohini Ganguly, Senior Correspondent, exchange4media, at the News Next Conference 2023.
Chowdhuri gave an example of how different a Harley Davidson is from Gucci. “You will not think of the two in the same way. Similarly, whenever a channel deals with a particular brand, we need to understand the aspects that we are connecting on,” he added.
Chowdhuri also pointed out that post-pandemic, there has been a mindset among advertisers that if they are advertising with a particular channel, they need to squeeze out the channel to the last drop of deliverable. “We are not towels. So we need to collaborate and understand the brand philosophy of each other, and see how we can help each other rather than packing in more and more things,” he said.
Speaking about the upcoming elections, Chowdhuri highlighted that the market as of now has not been responding too well. “If you remove the government advertisement and see the overall scenario, corporate has been moving really slow,” he mentioned.
However, he also said that if we look at the 2018 elections, there was a surge of roughly 46% of clients who came newly on board. “People do look to spend good money during elections. In India TV we specifically have a good lineup of programming coming up, we go a little tough on which brand we get on board and which brand we do not get on board,” Chowdhuri added.
He believes that the money will be divided since there is also the festive season and sports season that’s knocking on the door before the elections.
For the longest time, only prime time was a key focus for advertisers. Chowdhuri said that the majority of salespeople, most of the time, have sold the prime time as evening prime time. “Morning is a prime time for news; evening is a prime time for news. And for that matter, any time can become prime time for news. Most of the clients will push the broadcaster or salespeople to get a spot in the evening; that doesn’t make sense,” he said.
India TV recently became the only newsgroup to have exclusive CTV news channels in India. “CTV is growing very fast. The benefit is that the attributes are digital, but the screen is still a television screen and there is the benefit of co-viewing,” he mentioned.
Disclosure and transparency are of key importance to the audience today. Sharing some best practices for disclosing sponsored content, Chowdhuri said, “You need to look at the context of the brand associating with you. We are very careful about these things, as a channel. You will never see an irrelevant brand sponsoring irrelevant stuff. There are some categories that we do not allow to advertise on specific programmes.”
He also mentioned that good collaboration is not just about taking the money and protecting the bottom line. “The medium we work for is very powerful. You sell with pride and you walk away with your head held high,” he concluded.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube