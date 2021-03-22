News Nation Network introduces first edition of News State Chhattisgarh Cricket League

News Nation Network’s, News State Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh introduced the first edition of News State Chhattisgarh Cricket League, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Since cricket in India is not just a game, it is a phenomenal experience, it is an emotion, and it is a cherished memory. Its popularity knows no bounds, in fact for many, it is not just a sport but a religion. It would not be wrong to say that cricket is something that unites the nation. Indians don’t just watch and enjoy a cricket game; they immerse themselves in it.

News State Chhattisgarh Cricket League commenced on 5th March and culminated on 18th March 2021. It was a 14-day league with 27 matches. It was inaugurated by Ravindra Choubey, Cabinet Minister, Chhattisgarh Government, and Aizaj Dhebar, Mayor of Raipur Nagar Nigam.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Raipur, Chhattisgarh Police, Ajay Yadav. The league was a huge success with the participation of over 16 teams from different industries. It was very well appreciated by the local people of Raipur and demanded a second season to happen soon. The league champions were S A Rubber Industry and the team was delighted to receive the winner title from the Home Minister, Tamradhwaj Sahu.

Thanking the event sponsors, Abhay Ojha, President- Sales & Marketing – News Nation Network added, “We truly appreciate the generous support of our sponsors and partners for making this league a huge success. We have received a positive response and are planning to expand this initiative in other cities and on a much grander scale.”

The key sponsors and partners for the league were Chhattisgarh Shasan, NHMMI Narayana Hospital, OP Jindal University, Punjab National Bank, LIC, Jayanti Bhai Sweets and Namkeen and, Naiduniya.

