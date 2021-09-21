MIB seeks comments from MSOs, LCOs on providing broadband through cable networks

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has sought comments from multi-system operators (MSOs) and Local Cable Operators (LCOs) on the feasibility of utilising cable TV networks for providing telecommunications services.

“You must be aware that broadcasting and telecom network sectors are evolving at a rapid pace in the country and the lines between these two sectors are fast disappearing, as these two platforms are increasingly complementing each other with the growing adoption of high-speed broadband networks,” the MIB said in a note to the MSOs/LCOs.



“In this regard, you are requested to submit your comments/the issues such as capacity of the MSOs/ LCOs; the cost involved, availability of necessary gadgets, etc. required may be examined, and detailed inputs may be submitted to this Ministry preferably by 31/09/201 on the feasibility of utilizing cable TV networks for providing telecommunications services."



The MIB has sought replies from 16 organisations and industry bodies including All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication, Kal Cables, GTPL Kolkata Cable And Broadband Pariseva, VK Digital Network, Radiant Digitek Network, SITI Shri Digital Network, ACT Digital Home Entertainment, Digiana Projects, Bhimavaram Community Network, DL GTPL Cabnet, All Local Cable Operator Association (ALCOA), Cable Operators Federation of India (COFI), Cable & Broadband Operators Welfare Association, Cable Operators Association of Gujarat, and Malwa Cable Operator Organisation.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)