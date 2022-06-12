Menaka Doshi quits Bloomberg Quint

She was associated with the group for over six years.

Menaka Doshi has stepped down as Managing Editor, Bloomberg Quint. She was associated with the group for over six years.

Doshi took to Twitter to announce the move. “This week was my last as Managing Editor of @bqprime (formetly Bloomberg Quint). From employee #1 to working with the best team in the business-it’s been an incredible 6 years.”

She is a media veteran with close to twenty seven years of experience. Doshi started her career with Plus Channel in 1995. Before joining Quint Bloomberg she was associated with Network 18’s business channel CNBC as Executive Editor. She was also one of the prominent anchors on CNBC.

