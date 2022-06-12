Advertisement

Menaka Doshi quits Bloomberg Quint

She was associated with the group for over six years.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 12, 2022 2:59 PM  | 1 min read
Maneka

Menaka Doshi has stepped down as Managing Editor, Bloomberg Quint. She was associated with the group for over six years.

Doshi took to Twitter to announce the move. “This week was my last as Managing Editor of @bqprime (formetly Bloomberg Quint). From employee #1 to working with the best team in the business-it’s been an incredible 6 years.”

She is a media veteran with close to twenty seven years of experience. Doshi started her career with Plus Channel in 1995. Before joining  Quint Bloomberg she was associated with Network 18’s business channel CNBC as Executive Editor. She was also one of the prominent anchors on CNBC.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Bloomberg Quint Maneka Doshi advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media
Show comments
You May Also Like
Rajya Sabha

iTV Network’s Kartikeya Sharma bags Rajya Sabha seat
1 day ago

Way2

Way2News raises $16.75 million in Series A round from WestBridge Capital, Sashi Reddi
1 day ago

HT Media

HT Media's FY22 revenue jumps 26% to Rs 1,678 crore
1 week ago