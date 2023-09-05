Bloomberg expands India-centric offerings
The new content includes a newsletter authored and curated by Bloomberg senior editor Menaka Doshi
Bloomberg News is expanding its India-centric offerings spanning digital platforms and Bloomberg TV, it was announced today.
The new content includes a newsletter authored and curated by Bloomberg senior editor Menaka Doshi, who has more than 27 years of experience reporting on Indian business and markets.
Bloomberg’s enhanced India coverage across platforms includes:
- India Edition with Menaka Doshi: Launched on August 31, this weekly newsletter is an insider's guide to India as an emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise. Leveraging the unique insights of Bloomberg journalist Menaka Doshi, this newsletter will help readers make sense of the robust India growth story, from within. It will offer the best of Bloomberg's exclusive reporting on India.
- In-depth G-20 coverage: With the world’s attention turning to India as it hosts the B20 and G20 Summits, Bloomberg TV will launch a four-part video series ‘Is This India's Moment?’ and broadcast special TV programming around the G20, hosted by Menaka Doshi and Chief International Correspondent for Southeast Asia, Haslinda Amin. A special team of Bloomberg reporters will cover the high-level summit through exclusive stories and a live, rolling blog throughout the first week of September.
- India Focus TV Segment: Airing every day at 9:10 AM IST globally, the ongoing India Focus segment on Bloomberg TV features business interviews with influential Indian newsmakers.
- New Voices India: Since 2018, Bloomberg has sponsored intensive media training workshops, individualized for women and diverse executives in business and finance in 15 global cities and counting. A new cohort for India will be launched this October.
- Enhanced financial markets coverage: Bloomberg News continues to deepen its analysis of Indian asset markets. New and upcoming offerings on the Terminal include Non-Deliverable Forwards/Options Insights, a Weekly Cross-Asset Newsletter and a Weekly Derivatives Newsletter that harness the power of data and analytics.
Dentsu Creative India wins integrated media mandate of Gulf Oil
The agency will look after the creatives, media, digital creatives and other services for the brand
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 31, 2023 3:19 PM | 1 min read
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has allocated its integrated mandate to Dentsu Creative India, according to highly placed sources.
The agency will look after the creatives, media, digital creatives and other services for the brand.
The account has been won following a multi-agency pitch.
Gulf India has released a campaign called 'Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan' which is believed to have been created by Dentsu.
Partha Sinha, Suresh Narayanan, Suparna Mitra in Effies Global Grand Jury
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:21 PM | 2 min read
Effie Global Best of the Best stands as the world’s most definitive effectiveness awards program. A beacon for the industry, drawing on the very best ideas work from around the world.
Three industry stalwarts from India known for their extensive body of work will be part of the Grand Jury to determine the winners. Bringing their experience and insights to the jury discussions will be
Mr. Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India Group
Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & MD, Nestle India and
Ms. Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches & Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd.
Global Grand Judges will review the Grand contenders selected to move forward in the competition to determine the Global Grand Effie Winners. The Global Grand Effie winners will then move on to compete for the Iridium Effie, the single most effective marketing effort worldwide. The grand jury will take place in September, 2023 in Singapore.
The Global Best of the Best is everything its name suggests. A platform built on all the learnings, insights, data and experience gained from the industry and the entrants. It will select from only the work that has achieved Gold or Grand Effie winning status.
Five other industry stalwarts from India have been selected to be part of the Round One judging
Ms. Neha Ahuja, Director, Head of Marketing, Spotify India;
Mr. Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists;
Ms. Ruchika Gupta, Marketing Director, Beam Suntory India;
Mr. Sujit Ganguli, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Bank; and
Mr. Neil George, General Manager & Managing Director, Abbott Nutrition India.
The round one judging will be done online.
UrbanClap Technologies reports 37% rise in revenue at Rs 532 cr in FY23
As per the report, the company’s net worth stood at Rs 166,086 lakh in financial year 2022-23
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 5:53 PM | 1 min read
Home services marketplace Urban Clap Technologies India Private Limited, now known as Urban Company, has reported a revenue of Rs 532 crore for the financial year 2022-23. According to a report released by Tofler, the company reported a 37% jump in revenues since the last financial year.
The Tofler report further revealed that the company reported a net loss of Rs 161 crore during the same fiscal, a 60% decrease from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 693 crore.
As per the report, the company’s net worth stood at Rs 166,086.18 lacs in financial year 2022-23.
The revenue from operations stood at Rs 42,484 lacs in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs 29,767 lacs last year and Rs 23,928 lacs the year before in 2020-2021.
Urban Clap was rebranded as Urban Company in January 2020. The company operates an online platform that helps customers to find and hire service professionals for their personal activities/needs. Launched in November 2014, Urban Company now operates in 16 cities and 5 international markets.
Dentsu reports revenue decline in APAC
Organic revenue in APAC market declined by 7% due to client losses in China, India and Singapore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 4:30 PM | 4 min read
Dentsu Group has reported a decline of 5% YoY net revenue of JPY billion 26.1 for the Q2 FY2023, with organic revenue decline of 7% for the APAC market. For the H1 2023, the group reported 48.3 net revenue JPY billion, a 5.5% decline on YoY basis.
The company in the official statement said that Q2 remains challenging, but reported an improving performance, with growth from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam. The media spend was lower across the region, but client retention, new wins and growing pipeline point to a more stable H2 performance, it said.
The agency also said that CT&T delivered organic revenue decline due to client losses in China, India and Singapore. The creative reported double digit organic decline due to reduction in client spend in a number of markets, said the agency.
The group reported Q2 FY2023 a decline in net revenues 0.1% year-on-year (yoy), with organic revenue decline of -4.7%, against strong prior year comparables. According to the financial statement, the Q2 performance was impacted by continued conservatism from technology and finance clients plus a one-off financial impact in the DACH cluster within the EMEA region.
The Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T) revenues grew 0.5% (cc) yoy in the first half, reaching 33% of group revenues. In Japan, CT&T reported double digit organic growth driven by Customer Experience and Digital Transformation offerings.
The US CT&T market continued to be impacted by a lengthening of the sales cycle as previously highlighted, but has seen revenue stabilization. The acquisition of Tag is complete and will contribute to group revenues from July 1.
The company said that Tag will significantly enhance the group’s global digital production capabilities, supporting dentsu’s strategy of offering integrated client solutions at the convergence of marketing, technology, and consulting. Second quarter operating margin 8.7%, 520bp lower yoy as a result of net revenue decline in the Americas and APAC regions, plus the impact of DACH within EMEA.
In Japan, the change in timing of incentive recognition as highlighted in Q12023 also impacted. Swift cost mitigation ensures the Group remains confident of delivering a c.17% margin FY2023. The Group continues to accelerate the shift to One dentsu through removal of silos to drive greater collaboration whilst streamlining costs. One dentsu will further integrate the Group’s diverse capabilities to deliver top line growth for clients, while allowing dentsu to realize sustainable enhancement of corporate value.
Hiroshi Igarashi, President and CEO, Dentsu Group Inc., said, “Our second quarter performance reflects the continued impact of the slowdown in spend from clients in the technology and finance sectors. We expect to see an improving trend in organic growth in the second half with our focus on delivering growth and measurable business results for our clients. We are pleased to welcome 2,800 new colleagues from Tag who officially joined the Group on July 1st. Tag brings AI-driven technology and global content capabilities to add immediate value to dentsu’s clients. Tag will provide high quality content at speed and scale for creative, a scaled personalization engine for customer experience management (CXM), as well as adding power to media with Dynamic Content Optimization (DCO). We consider Tag's capabilities as "the last mile", ensuring dentsu provides an integrated, full-service offering that is, increasingly, desired by our global clients.”
Igarashi further added, “In July we announced the latest milestone in Dentsu’s longstanding partnership with Microsoft, launching enterprise-wide access to advanced Azure OpenAI technologies, further expanding our AI product offerings. As we look forward, we are confident in our positioning at the convergence of marketing, technology and consulting. Client pitches require ever-closer integration of our services and by accelerating our One dentsu philosophy and mindset we will encourage the collaboration required amongst our people to anticipate and exceed our clients’ expectations. The collective strength of our 72,000 employees brings its unique culture. Our ability to generate new ideas and innovate, by bringing together expertise and fostering creativity enables us to deliver integrated solutions that grow our clients’ businesses.”
LS Digital joins hands with Social Panga
The integrated creative agency will become part of LS Digital’s 6-pillar framework
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 8:33 AM | 2 min read
Social Panga has joined LS Digital (erstwhile Logicserve Digital).
“This move will enable the group to further strengthen its solution-driven digital marketing transformation offerings, unlocking value for marketers looking for creativity and operational efficiencies in their growth path,” read a press release.
“Social Panga will give the group an extra edge to our robust digital marketing transformation services. We share a common vision of building this group for the globe with Indian roots. This further enhances our capabilities post Langoor Digital & F1Studioz joined the group last year. I extend a warm welcome to the Social Panga team and I am very excited about the next phase of growth with them.,” said Prasad Shejale, CEO & Founder, LS Digital.
Speaking about the development, Himanshu Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga said, “We are charged up for this partnership, as it’s the first time in Indian advertising industry juggernauts and experts in their specific areas have come together to rewrite the norms to form a lethal force not just for India but for the globe. Our vision of building an Indian group with all specialised offerings are coming to life, allowing us to serve our customers with the best of class, unified solutions.”
Added Gaurav Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga said, “Built on creativity, our group empowers us. AI propels our innovative thinking, while the media magnifies it. For the first time in India, significant agencies are uniting, setting us apart. With experienced founders and specialized teams, we're crafting India's Largest Integrated Marketing Platform. From India to the World, our specialized approach tackles business challenges head-on. We stand strong, a specialized team, poised to be a force from India, one country at a time.”
The integrated creative agency will become part of LS Digital’s 6-pillar framework, which comprises Media, UI/UX, Creative & Communication, CX (MarTech), Data & Insights, and Tech Innovations. It marks a significant step towards realising the goal of creating an end-to-end suite of services in India for the world.
Havas Media Network India retains realme's media mandate
The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 6:18 PM | 2 min read
Havas Media Network India, the specialized media arm of Havas India, has retained realme's integrated media mandate, encompassing both traditional and digital duties. This account retention comes following a competitive multi-agency pitch, further reinforcing the strong partnership between Havas Media Network India and the dynamic smartphone brand, realme.
Havas Media Network India has been associated with realme as its media partner since 2021. The media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media's Gurgaon office led by Roopali Sharma, President – North, Havas Media India. This retention highlights Havas' commitment to supporting realme in achieving its growth objectives and consolidating its position as a strong and established brand in the market.
Tao, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, said “Havas Media Network India's approach and strategic vision, resonated perfectly with our brand's goals. The decision to continue our partnership is a testament to our confidence in Havas Media Network India's future-ready capabilities and our lasting association. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and achieving greater heights for realme in the highly competitive smartphone market of the county.”
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “I am happy to see that our efforts and deep understanding of realme's business have been recognized through the successful retention of their integrated media mandate. This achievement reaffirms our team's capabilities in delivering meaningful solutions in media communication strategy. I am pleased to continue our association with realme and remain committed to supporting their growth trajectory."
Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India, stated, “I want to emphasize our team's unwavering dedication to crafting breakthrough media campaigns enabling realme to connect with their audience in the most innovative ways possible. This renewed collaboration also opens up exciting new opportunities for both sides to achieve even greater success together. We are excited to embark on this phase of the journey and continue pushing boundaries in our pursuit of excellence.”
As the collaboration between Havas Media Network India and realme continues, both teams are set to usher in groundbreaking and market-relevant media strategies that push the boundaries of creativity and drive unparalleled brand success.
'We celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty & the impact he has left on our organization'
Pepperfry issues statement remembering its Co-founder & CEO Murthy who passed away following a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 5:47 PM | 2 min read
Following the passing away of Pepperfry co-founder & CEO Ambareesh Murty, the company has issued a statement mourning the sudden demise.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected demise of our beloved co-founder & CEO, Ambareesh Murty. The Pepperfry family, along with its employees, investors, partners, and customers, mourn the loss of a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping our journey. At this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers are with Ambareesh’s family, friends, and loved ones. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them and stand by them in their moment of grief,” read a statement.
“We would like to assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that Pepperfry remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional products and services. The entire Pepperfry team is dedicated to upholding the values that Ambareesh instilled in the company and ensuring that his legacy continues to guide us into the future.
As we grieve the loss of a remarkable individual, we also celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty and the lasting impact he has left on our organization and the industry as a whole,” read the statement.
According to people in the know, Murthy he was in Ladakh where he suffered a heart attack on Monday night.
Ambareesh founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in Mumbai in 2012 along with Ashish Shah. Post-pandemic, Ambareesh shared how he had not allowed himself to be "locked down". "Mentally, I always thought that things were in my control," he had once said.
He was an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a trekking enthusiast. As per media reports, he had done two cross-country biking trips.
Before Pepperfry, Ambareesh was Country Manager at eBay.
