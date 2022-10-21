Bloomberg's Nupur Acharya joins Moody's as VP, Communications (South Asia)

Journalist Nupur Archarya has announced his departure from Bloomberg LP as Asia Equities Reporter. He joins the American financial services company Moody's corporation as Vice President, Communications for South Asia.



Acharya announced the news on LinkedIn: "I have news (well, what else would you expect from a career journalist right?) and its personal. After a long and fulfilling career as a newsman working in vibrant global newsrooms of Bloomberg and Wall Street Journal, I have decided to try something new and exciting at another great company - Moody’s Corporation. You may see a new LinkedIn profile, a new email ID, and I will talk about new things. But trust me, for all of you, I will be the same person you have always known me as. Nupur Acharya. Wishing all the brilliant people here a very Happy Diwali. #teammoodys"



He was associated with Bloomberg LP since February 2015. In his last role at the company, Acharya was the Asia Equities Reporter, covering top stocks, fund managers, sell-side trends.



He has also worked for publications like The Wall Street Journal, CNBC TV18 and the Press Trust of India.

